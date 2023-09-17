Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest In Love On September 19, 2023

We're amid several oppositional transits. If we are to rise above all that conflict on this day, September 19, 2023, it's because we will put our faith into Moon square Venus, which leads the way for lovers and those of us born under three particular zodiac signs. While Moon square Venus is not a perfectly romantic transit, it shows us that the negativity of a squared transit does not easily sway us. We may see our romantic partners are problematic on this day ... but then, we will look at our behavior and consider that we have contributed to the problem. That's the turning point.

Today, three zodiac signs realize that this love affair is a two-way street and that placing blame on the 'other person' will not help us improve. We cannot keep seeing them as the problem. We have to account for ourselves on this day, and during Moon square Venus, we find it easier to do that deep dive and take responsibility. That's where everything changes for the better.

When we investigate why WE may be at fault, we can work on it. If we don't admit to being wrong, we learn nothing and the relationship doesn't go anywhere. Today is perfect for learning the lessons we've been putting off. Personal growth leads to profound love, and for the three zodiac signs willing to look at themselves, this day can only become a great one in love and romance.

On September 19, 2023, the astrological transit of Moon square Venus shows us that we need not stop trying and that if we continue to work on ourselves, we can be better partners to those who depend on our love.

Love horoscopes are luckiest in love starting September 19, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You feel you've spent enough time criticizing the person you are with and very little time looking at your behavior. On September 19, 2023, during the transit of Moon Square Venus, you'll discover that whatever problems the two of you have endured, you are a player in that game. The idea of finally taking responsibility is no longer a threat to you.

During Moon Square Venus, you see that by taking responsibility for your part. You get to control the next move, the one where the two of you have that talk that you both need to have. Today brings peace and harmony to the relationship and a new understanding of what is to come, and according to you both, it's looking pretty phenomenal.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The last thing in the world that you would expect to happen on this day, September 29, 2023, is for your love life actually to get better. You've accepted it for what it is, but that's made you lazy. You don't have great expectations, so you've resorted to complacency. Then, Moon Square Venus comes around on this day and it hits you that you need to step up and start showing up for this relationship.

It's not just 'on them' to do all the work, and once you get a taste of this, you'll start to remember rapidly that this relationship is indeed a great one. How could you let it fall by the wayside? After Moon Square Venus hits you, you'll stand up for it again, and it will pay off. The effort brings you everything you ever wanted. Now, it's up to you to remember that in the future. Effort!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While being introspective is always good and works well for you, you are not always accustomed to what you might find if you dig deep enough. During the transit of Moon Square Venus on September 19, 2023, you're going to have your memory jogged and what will be restored is the idea that you were once so in love with the person you are presently with ... yet it's faded into near-nothingness.

Today changes all that because you will recognize that the only thing standing in the way of this love relationship becoming what it once was is your degree of enthusiasm. Today brings the enthusiasm back as Moon Square Venus leads the way and shows you this isn't over yet. There's much to look forward to, and now, with your attitude shift, the future looks shiny and bright.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.