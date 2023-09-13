What each zodiac sign can manifest on September 14, 2023: 

Breathe deeply into the new beginnings of the Virgo New Moon as you light a eucalyptus candle under the darkness shrouded in divine knowing. You are encouraged to look with radical honesty at what you can do to plan, strategize and communicate your intentions into existence. Everything is possible, and as you lean into your divine gifts, you will see how intensely you are the creator of your destiny.

Thursday, September 14, brings the New Moon in Virgo. New Moons are a time to embrace this earth sign's natural, detailed focus and healing energy. Take what you've learned from the past and make it the foundation for the future you dream of.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is set to station directly tomorrow, September 15, in Virgo, as it ends its three-week period of reflection, which adds to the significance of this lunation. While the New Moon in Virgo is opposite retrograde Neptune in Pisces, you can embrace a greater sense of reflection and spirituality as you can see how to use any past challenges or heartbreak for the brand-new beginning you desire.

The symbol for this lunation at twenty-one degrees of Virgo is a dark river and distant bell echoing the future, beckoning you to take action while you must learn to work in the darkness. This lesson can help you to find your faith and your divine trust.

They provide stepping stones that allow you to manifest whatever you wish. As the New Moon in Virgo occurs on the heels of Mercury's retrograde ending, it's interesting how the guardian angel of Jupiter, Chavakiah, represents this lunation. Chavakiah brings a greater emphasis on hope, forgiveness and reconciliation, helping you restore your belief in the future, which will be far more impressive than anything that has occurred in the past.

Your rituals are best practiced in darkness as the New Moon in Virgo is exact at 9:39 pm EST, adding strength and power to your manifestations. To honor the energy of Virgo more deeply today, as both the Sun and Moon are within this zodiac sign, consider adding in the essential oils and herbal properties of chamomile, saffron, lavender, patchouli, eucalyptus and bergamot along with sapphire, opal or citrine to divinely embody the opportunity for profound new beginnings under this lunation.

What each zodiac sign can manifest on September 14, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: A new sense of self

Honor the earth energy of the Virgo New Moon as you manifest a new sense of self and trust that a new beginning in your life will follow. Create an intention bundle using your written affirmation, chamomile, eucalyptus and citrine, binding them with violet ribbon. Bury this in your garden while you repeat your affirmation, sprinkling saffron on top for enlightenment and transformation.

New Moon in Virgo affirmation: I am honoring myself as I create a brand-new chapter in my life based on prioritizing my needs and desires.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: A life of joy

Focus on creating a life of profound joy as the Virgo New Moon encourages you to commit to what brings you the most happiness. Create an intention jar using saffron, ginger, mint and something personal to anchor your ritual. As you seal the jar with yellow wax, repeat your affirmation and place it in an east-facing window along with a yellow candle to honor the earth energy of Virgo.

New Moon in Virgo affirmation: I am opening myself up to enjoy life more and seek joy in each moment I can.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: A personal new beginning

Allow yourself to focus on creating a personal new beginning as the Virgo New Moon highlights themes of home, family and healing. Begin by creating an offering using lavender, saffron and chamomile. As you light it, walk around your home, repeating your affirmation and then bury the cooled ashes by your front steps.

New Moon in Virgo affirmation: I am ushering in a new beginning close to my heart, bringing me immense joy in the future.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Profound conversations

Focus on calling in meaningful and healing conversations as the Virgo New Moon activates your communication sector. Embrace this energy by creating a talisman using sapphire for loyalty, rosemary for healing and verbena for truth. Bind them with a blue ribbon while you repeat your affirmation, and then place them under your pillow while you sleep.

New Moon in Virgo affirmation: I intend for profound and powerful conversations in my closest relationships.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Financial wealth

Allow yourself to become a beacon of wealth as the Virgo New Moon lights up your financial sector. Begin by writing your affirmation on a bay leaf, and then once you're out in the moonlight, light a green candle and safely burn it while repeating your affirmation. Allow the cooled ashes to scatter on the earth and sprinkle them with cinnamon and saffron for prosperity and enlightenment.

New Moon in Virgo affirmation: I am a beacon of financial abundance.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Self-acceptance

As the New Moon rises in your zodiac sign of Virgo, embrace a greater sense of self-acceptance and gratitude for all you have accomplished in your life, as that will only allow you to attract more. Begin by slicing an apple in half, symbolizing your zodiac sign and gratitude. Carve your name on one side and the sigil for self-love on the other, anointing both with bergamot essential oil. As you repeat your affirmation, bind the apple with a pink ribbon and place it beneath a rose bush.

New Moon in Virgo affirmation: I accept myself fully and allow myself to relax into gratitude for all I have created.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Believing in yourself

The Virgo New Moon lights up your sector of dreams and intuition, helping you to believe more in your intuitive gifts as you trust this inner knowing to lead you toward the life of your dreams. Begin by creating tea using catnip before bed. Add a spoonful of honey and a sprinkle of cinnamon as it steeps while repeating your affirmation. Enjoy this in bed before drifting off to sleep, being mindful to keep a journal next to your bed to help with dream recall.

New Moon in Virgo affirmation: I believe in myself and my dreams as I deeply honor my desire for newness.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: A life of your dreams

Allow yourself to believe in and take steps to create the life of your dreams as the Virgo New Moon highlights the goals connected to your soul's purpose. Begin by collecting a violet candle and carving into it the sigil for dreams, then anointing it with patchouli essential oil.

As you light it, place chamomile, eucalyptus and saffron around its base and a bit of salt for protection. Repeat your affirmation until the candle burns out, and then return all materials to the earth to honor the element of Virgo.

New Moon in Virgo affirmation: I am taking steps to create the life of my dreams courageously.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Career fulfillment

To honor the energy of the New Moon in Virgo in your career sector, strive for total abundance and fulfillment. Begin by writing your affirmation on a bay leaf and then binding it around a sprig of lavender with a green ribbon. Sprinkle cinnamon on it for abundance, and then tie it to the branch of an apple tree as you repeat your affirmation.

New Moon in Virgo affirmation: I am financially and soulfully fulfilled by my career as I strive for success.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Radiant abundance

Embrace the abundance the Virgo New Moon brings you by radiating the vibration within what you can attract all you desire. Begin by lighting a white candle and creating an illuminating serum using almond oil and the essential oils of chamomile and saffron. Place citrine inside the serum and then massage it into your skin while you repeat your affirmation.

New Moon in Virgo affirmation: I am radiating abundance into every facet of my life as I seize opportunities for new beginnings.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Healthy connections

As the Virgo New Moon activates your sector of transformation and intimacy, focus on how you can create healthier connections within your life. To begin, light a red candle and cut a pink ribbon. As you wrap the ribbon around an apple, a symbol for the Virgo New Moon, repeat your affirmation.

Once you are finished, please place it in front of the candle, encircling it with salt for protection and cinnamon for abundance while you let it thoroughly burn out before returning the cooled materials to the earth.

New Moon in Virgo affirmation: I create space for healthy, stable, intimate connections.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: A new romantic beginning

The Virgo New Moon highlights themes of your romantic life, helping to establish a beautiful new beginning in this area of your life. Begin your ritual by carving the sigil for love into a pink candle, anointing it with lavender essential oil and then rolling it in saffron. As you light it, encircle it with salt for protection and eucalyptus leaves for purification.

When you're ready, write down your affirmation three times and then seal in your intention with the melted wax of the candle. To strengthen your manifestation, bury your written affirmation beneath an apple or cherry tree, symbolizing love.

New Moon in Virgo affirmation: I am opening my heart to love and welcoming a beautiful new beginning in my romantic life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.