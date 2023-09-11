This Week's Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

This week brings in much luck for those willing to put in the effort. It goes back to the old idea that if we try, we will be met with 'divine' assistance. In other words, if we do our best this week to make things work out with our romantic partners, our efforts will pay off because that's the nature of positive energy.

It goes back to the Law of Attraction. If we think positively, we create a positive world around us. In love, there's no better place to attempt this because the chances of us getting it right are very good — especially for three zodiac signs.

This week brings us the New Moon in Virgo, along with the final days of Mercury retrograde, and as we experience the small planet's direct motion, we will feel all tensions dissipate.

The New Moon gives us the idea that we could do better, and rather than stomp our feet and act on the defense, we take this advice to heart ... we want to try. We want to be better people, and when we put in this kind of effort, we can't help but treat our loved ones with the same kind of respect.

This is a good week to discuss topics we've been afraid to touch upon. While it's OK to keep our secrets and defend our boundaries, if we are in coupled relationships, we owe it to ourselves to let it be known to our partners what's on our minds. Mercury directly pushes that kind of positive effort into motion. With Moon sextile Venus and Venus square Jupiter coming our way towards the end of the week, we will notice a very uplifting change in our love lives.

These three zodiac signs will get to enjoy this week because they are the luckiest in love, September 11 - 17, 2023, very much.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because you are very sensitive to Mercury-related transits, you'll find that when Mercury goes direct this week, September 11 - 17, 2023, you will feel much more at ease around your romantic partner, allowing you to speak up and say what's on your mind. What's on your mind is varied, and there may be a few things that you need to get off your chest.

You've withheld for a while out of fear, but you no longer feel your partner won't be able to take what you have to say. They've never given you the feeling that they are even hesitant. It's all been in your mind, this idea that they can't take it. They can, and what's interesting is that what you have to say to them is not all that bad. It's something that could benefit the relationship now and in the future. Get up your nerve and speak your truth, Gemini!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

That New Moon will challenge you as you want to say something to your mate, yet you don't want to ruffle feathers. You have something on your mind and it needs to be said during the week of September 11 - 17, 2023. You love your person and they love you — that's not in jeopardy, but the truth is, you need them to step up and start taking responsibility.

It's the little things that need tending to, like taking care of themselves or respecting the relationship to the point where they dress nicer or take better care of their health. You love this person and don't want them to take the low road and even though they adore you, they are starting to slacken on their responsibilities and this week brings you the good luck to communicate this without offending them.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's a good reason that this week could be considered a good one for you and your romantic partner because you are starting to accept them for who they are. You found that your expectations might have been a little too out of their ballpark, and you judged them for not living up to your ideals ... in the past.

Mercury Direct brings you a fresh new way of perceiving an old issue. You'll learn that the person you love is only being themselves and that if you are to hold them to unrealistic standards, you only lose here. You will come to accept this person for who they are during this week, and you will also come to realize that you love them even better when they aren't being pressured into being someone they are not.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.