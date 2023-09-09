What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest This Week During The New Moon

Step out barefoot into the sunshine and place your feet on the fertile earth. Breathe deep and return to the home within yourself, knowing you are safe, abundant, and capable of manifesting all you dream of in this life.

The grand earth trine, which will dominate much of the energy of September 2023, is amplified in the week of September 11 –17. Mercury is direct alongside the New Moon in Virgo, helping you feel grounded and stable enough to take a risk on manifesting your dreams. Virgo energy is practical and down to earth. It enables you to formulate a plan, make a list, and then move forward with logic, but it is also healing.

This is a time to embrace this energy and focus on what you can do now to ensure that all you dream of will soon become a reality. With Mercury direct, you are now encouraged to make decisions, step out in new ways, and begin to allow yourself to not just dream of the future but begin to take strides to reach it. As you do, the Virgo New Moon instills within you a new beginning, one that is being embraced by the earth's energy surrounding you and ensuring that whatever you create now will have profound and stable roots.

Manifesting with the New Moon in Virgo and Mercury direct can be done at any time of the day, though working with the energy at the end of the week on September 14 or 15 will prove to be the most powerful. Virgo is earth energy, and with the grand earth trine, incorporating that element into your rituals through herbs such as lavender, lemon balm, and rosemary can make your intentions more powerful.

You can also consider the essential oils of bergamot, spruce, and eucalyptus along with the crystals, jasper, carnelian, and clear quartz to embody the zodiac sign of Virgo and the element of earth in your practice, ensuring you are in tune with the universe and are manifesting on the highest frequency possible.

Here’s What Each Zodiac Can Manifest The Week Of September 11 - 17, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How To Manifest: Dedication

To embrace the energy of Virgo as it activates your sector of wellness, focus on dedicating yourself to what you genuinely want to create in your life. Begin your ritual by creating a rosemary bundle known for healing and focus, and tie it with a red ribbon. As you hang it above your front door, repeat your affirmation and trust in your ability always to follow your path of fate.

Weekly Affirmation: I am dedicated to honoring my inner truth and making changes to support my higher self.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How To Manifest: Greater joy

The earth energy of Virgo rules over your sector of joy, which means as Mercury is direct and the New Moon peaks, you can create an entirely new chapter in your life ruled by happiness. Begin by slicing an orange in half, sprinkling a bit of salt inside for protection, and then placing your written affirmation inside it. As you bind it back together with a yellow ribbon, repeat your affirmation, and then put it near your front steps.

Weekly Affirmation: I am calling in a life of greater joy and happiness as I focus on what I want to create.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How To Manifest: Healing

Embrace the profound healing and powerful new beginning Mercury direct and the New Moon in Virgo bring as they highlight themes of home and family. Light a lavender candle to represent healing, and create a smudge using black salt, rosemary, lavender, and basil. As you light the smudge on your front steps, repeat your affirmation and sprinkle the cooled ashes around your entryway.

Weekly Affirmation: I am leaning into the waves of healing as it supports me in the new beginning I seek.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How To Manifest: Honesty

Mercury direct and the New Moon in Virgo highlight your communication sector, helping you to use your words to manifest your dreams. Create a truth salve by using coconut oil for protection and the essential oils of rosemary and thyme. Before the salve is set, you can place a small piece of clear quartz in the mixture to add clarity. Once it’s ready, light a blue candle, sprinkle salt around it, and anoint your throat chakra with the truth salve while repeating your affirmation.

Weekly Affirmation: I am embracing vulnerable honesty as I heal essential relationships.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How To Manifest: New priorities

As the profound Virgo energy activates your value sector, it’s time to let your priorities shift to align more with your recent growth. Create an intention jar using your written affirmation and rosemary, lavender, and mint. As you seal the top of the jar with orange wax, repeat your affirmation, and then set it next to a basil plant inside or in your garden.

Weekly Affirmation: I can change my mind and create a new set of priorities that align closely with my inner growth.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How To Manifest: Inner light

As the New Moon and Mercury direct in Virgo lights up your sense of self, it’s time for you to embrace your radiant light of who you are. Begin by lighting a white candle, encircle it with white salt, and place a small bowl of water before it. As you sit before your space, hold a white rosebud as you repeat your affirmation eleven times. Then, please leave it in the water, allowing the candle to thoroughly burn out and return all your materials to the earth.

Weekly Affirmation: I am a radiant being of light shining as my true, authentic self.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How To Manifest: Trust

The energy of Virgo rules over your sector of dreams and intuition, guiding you to trust your inner knowledge more deeply. Begin by lighting a blue candle and encircling it with salt and rosemary. Next, cut three lengths of blue ribbon, all the same color, representing your past, present, and future. As you braid them together, repeat your affirmation and bury them in the earth, sprinkling salt and rosemary.

Weekly Affirmation: I trust in my dreams and intuition to always lead me toward what is meant for me.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How To Manifest: Expansiveness

Allow the energy of Virgo to help you step out of your comfort zone and engage with the world in a new and exciting way. Create an intention sachet using your affirmation: rosemary for healing, lavender for peace, rose petals for love, and cinnamon for passion and abundance. As you sew this together with red thread, repeat your affirmation. Sprinkle a bit of salt over it for protection, then place it in a north-facing window on September 14, the eve of the New Moon.

Weekly Affirmation: I am stepping out of my comfort zone to embrace greater expansiveness and adventure.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How To Manifest: Focus

Mercury direct and the New Moon in Virgo inspire you to focus on your career and create your desired success. Begin by collecting three bay leaves, and as you sew them together with green thread, repeat your affirmation, ensuring you are sending in the intention of stability and success. When ready, take your offering outside, light a gold candle, and place the bay leaves on the ground. Sprinkle them with cinnamon for success, and then place a clear quartz on top of them as you let the candle burn thoroughly out.

Weekly Affirmation: I am focused on creating stability and success within my professional life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How To Manifest: New experiences

Allow yourself to open to new experiences and adventures as the Virgo energy activates your sector of abundance. Place an orange candle in a shallow dish of water and sprinkle salt around it for protection. Create an intention bundle using rosemary, basil, and lemon balm. As you send your intention into them, use the flame to light them safely, then set them on the ground in front of the water while repeating your affirmation. Once the candle has burned out, return the water to the earth over the ashes of your intention.

Weekly Affirmation: I am creating space for new experiences as I embrace a more abundant way of life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How To Manifest: Positive transformation

As Virgo energy activates your transformation sector, embrace the positive changes you want to initiate within your life. Begin by writing your affirmation on a slip of red paper, and then wrap it around a chestnut tree seed, binding it with a white ribbon for protection. As you place this within the earth, repeat your affirmation and sprinkle lavender on top of it for luck.

Weekly Affirmation: I surrender to the positive ways of transformation as I allow myself to receive what I have always desired.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How To Manifest: Romantic new beginning

Virgo energy activates your romantic sector, helping you embrace a beautiful new beginning. Begin by creating a small hole in the earth in your garden, encircling it with black salt to rid any negativity from your life. Place strawberries, pomegranate seeds, lavender, and pink rose petals inside with a pink candle. As you light the candle, repeat the affirmation seven times, allow the candle to thoroughly burn down, and then cover your offering with the earth.

Weekly Affirmation: I am ready for a new beginning in love as I put my past to rest and look toward the future with hope and optimism.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.