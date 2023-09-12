A Real Psychic Reading Restored My Faith In Love

I remember going to state fairs and amusement parks, and psychic readings were often a popular option. Whether it was crystal balls or tarot cards, they often felt rather abstract and not entirely believable — and often very expensive.

But at the same time, I’ve always had unanswered questions within me and been intrigued by the idea of a psychic as the answer; they seem to always be the answer in my favorite romance novels and movies.

Plus the kids these days are all about it on social media. So I took the leap.

By luck, I came across Psychic Source as a way to find guidance and answers.

I received a reading from Psychic Source and was able to choose a psychic to chat with online and asked some questions about my love life that have been on my mind for a long time. I was pleasantly surprised by the results... seriously.

Love psychics help you to get on the right path toward your destiny by answering questions about your relationships and giving you guidance. So, if your love life seems to be a mess and you aren’t sure what to do next, a psychic reading may just be for you.

I tried Psychic Source — and their love reading was a top-tier experience.

Photo: annastories via Canva

When I logged into Psychic Source for the first time, I was blown away by all the options I was presented with. The site has a huge directory of psychics available with all sorts of specialties, from love to finances to career. Each psychic came with options such as type of reading, method of reading, and the ability to find someone available now or to make an appointment for future readings.

I ended up choosing someone named Rachelle who had high ratings and came recommended by the staff. Rachelle specializes in love readings and I was very much interested to know more about this for myself.

I hoped that a love reading via a psychic reading session would help me get on the right path in my love life.

Rachelle and I chatted via text message through the app for about 30 minutes, and she gave me some incredible insights. Rachelle told me that the person I was currently interested in was not my soulmate. She did, however, say my soulmate was coming and that I’d meet him by the end of the year.

When she went on to describe what he would look like and how we would meet, it all just felt so real and tangible, almost as if I could reach out and touch him.

We also messaged about how, once we are together, I would take some worthwhile pivots in my career and life — from a career change to a big move to some upcoming travel my soulmate and I would enjoy together.

I remember remarking to her by the end of our session that I was so grateful I had this amazing life awaiting me. I can only hope the psychic predictions from this spiritual reading will put me on the path toward this life that may be just within my grasp.

Now, for my brutal honesty.

For starters, I couldn’t believe how user-friendly the process all was, and how instantly connected and understood I felt to this random person who I had never met before. Video and phone chatting are also available, but knowing that I can just open up an app on my phone and be connected to ask questions any time I need is beyond convenient.

I often feel so alone in this world, and having someone to talk to who really listens and can help guide me on the right path is something I never realized I always needed.

The Pros of Using Psychic Source

There was a lot about using Psychic Source that I really appreciated. I loved having options to choose from, especially with something so personal and meaningful.

This service allows you to select a psychic depending on what your needs are, which is so helpful. Plus, the search directory of psychics is as expansive as it is easy to use, which is vast.

Whether this is a past life reading, a love reading, or a spiritual reading, what you need and what you are looking for is what you’ll get out of Psychic Source.

Plus, there's an introductory special that will get you 90% off!

Photo: Andrii Zastrozhnov / Getty Images

I’m also not super comfortable on the phone and tend to be more comfortable being digital. I not only was overjoyed but relieved that "online chat" was an option for discussion. I'm a nervous person with severe social anxiety, so this helped me to be more raw and real with my feelings for the reading. I'm sure tons of people will love this option as well.

What Could Be Better About Using Psychic Source

On Psychic Source, rates can vary depending on your psychic. It’s important to read carefully before clicking on any one psychic so you know what you are getting into before you go any deeper.

There’s no introductory conversation before beginning a reading. They don't do much chit-chat; rather, they get straight to the point of your reading. So if you're a shy or nervous person like me, this may be a turn-off. However, the site offers a free first few minutes to new customers.

What Makes Psychic Source A Unique Value

Psychic Source stands out from other psychic reading services because they have been around for decades and offer a pretty expansive variety of reading options — and the ability to have that reading done via phone call, chat, or video call.

If you are in a situation where you are at work but need that deeply introspective question answered, this is a beautiful opportunity to do it within the course of your day. During the limited-time-only special, the rates are 90% off, and there’s a wide variety of expert physics available at all hours of the day.

You can even check out your psychic's profile and reviews before choosing the right one for you, just to ensure you’ll be getting the fit that meets your needs. And if they don’t, the site offers a money-back guarantee.

At $1 a minute, that means a 30-minute reading is only $30. I’ve spent more than that at happy hour, and I don’t have nearly the same level of insights to show for it (except maybe a hangover).

All in all, I would highly recommend that anyone get a love reading with Psychic Source. I used to think it was complete hogwash, but after my experience, I will definitely be going back for more readings!

Right now, Psychic Source is offering an introductory special to receive 90% off.

This deal is only available for a limited time, so don’t delay in taking advantage of this sweet deal on finding a love path for your own future. You never know what's ahead, but a psychic just might.

-Created in partnership with Psychic Source

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyle writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly.