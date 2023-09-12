Horoscope For September 13, 2023 — The Moon Enters Virgo

Here's what today's horoscope for Wednesday, September 13, 2023, reveals for your zodiac sign's astrology forecast during the Moon and Sun in Virgo. The Moon in Virgo brings a strong desire in us to get organized and tend to life's small details. We are focused on health-related matters — we may even see breaking news regarding a healthcare treatment during the next few days.

The New Moon is around the corner, and when the Sun and Moon meet for this type of lunar phase, we receive a download of information related to a particular area of our life. This cosmic download will prompt some zodiac signs to recommit to their fitness goals; others may decide to recommit to their relationships or let one go. To find out what is in store for your zodiac sign on this day, read your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There are two forms of wealth, Aries: money is one, and then the other is time. It’s time to pivot and pay attention to the details in your life, from your fitness goals to the way you do work. Today, is a time for preparation, as the Moon leaves lively Leo to enter Virgo, your routines sector. It’s time to get serious and get ready to make big decisions after this week’s New Moon in Virgo. You’re an ambitious type, so aim high and think about what you want your future to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

True love has a way of sneaking up on you when you least expect it to. Today, when the Moon enters Virgo, you want to pay attention to your love life because something good is going to happen! The New Moon this week begins a 6-month cycle where you begin to see a romance can be so much more. If you have been holding off due to a few unanswered questions or have been hesitant due to being hurt, you’re going to see a shift taking place in love, and it's starting with you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You like your freedom. That doesn’t mean you’re a type of nonconformist, but you do like to have the power to make decisions without too many hands involved in the process. Your job may be a bit more stressful lately and you’re not getting the results you want. This Moon in Virgo starts a season of accountability and greater growth. You will enjoy the process mentally because this is what you do. You change, and a boss or family member may become the motivator of this new challenge.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You need a little reminder—Mercury season ends on the 14th, just one day before the New Moon in Virgo arrives. You may be coming up on a deadline to sign a contract, and the date can be flexible, you may want to wait. If you can’t, be extra careful about signing things without reviewing them carefully. Now that is out of the way, decisions made today may still feel superficial to you or need revisions later. Be patient with the process.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Money is on the table, and it’s helpful to know where you can make some more. A good opportunity is coming for you and the first signs of what that may be start once the Moon leaves your sign to enter Virgo. Virgo energy rules your finance and real estate sector, so one area to consider is investments. Today is a good time to teach yourself how money works, instead of just focusing on exchanging time for money. You may find a way to expand your knowledge and subsequently your bank account.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Twice a year you get a moment to shine: when the Sun and the New Moon are both in your zodiac sign. The Moon will leave your sector of endings today and this is a welcomed moment for you. Gone are the moments that drained you of your energy. Now it’s time to refuel and recenter—an activity you do better than anyone else. This week is about you discovering who you are and what you want to be. Don’t let the next three days fly by without taking time to focus on yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You’re the social butterfly of the signs, and you’re people-oriented ways make letting go a tough thing for you to do.

Yes, it’s hard, Libra. You are not used to being cold to people you care about, even if it’s in the name of boundaries. And when the Moon leaves Leo to enter Virgo, you may reach a breaking point and realize you’ve had enough of choosing others over yourself. You need to do what’s best for you and your own peace of mind.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friendship with purpose is the goal today. Deciding who to allow in your personal space is a decision you take very seriously. So when the Moon enters Virgo for the next two days, your circle of trust becomes a dominating factor in your life. The people you decide to surround yourself with, can either make or break your influence in the world. So it’s time to do a little housekeeping tomorrow. Take inventory of the types of individuals you spend the most time with. If you’ve not chosen wisely or have picked people who hold you back, maybe it's time to start branching out to meet new people.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Consider this: work you feel good about doing. You can work for money or choose a life purpose that brings you joy, influence, and as a benefit, income. It may sound like a pipe dream to do work you love, but it’s possible. Before you rush out to quit your job or try quiet quitting, think about how you can build a life you love, one day at a time. Today may feel confusing because you don’t know where to start, but as the moon works its way through Virgo for the next two and a half days, you have an opportunity to discover opportunities and start making small changes that get you closer to what you want: a job that makes you happy and satisfies your heart, not just your bills.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Politics and religion are two subjects that seem to be on everyone’s radar right now. As a Capricorn, you prefer to stay out of contentious conversations that distract from work and create more conflict than solutions with peers. Today, as the moon works through Virgo and enters a new moon cycle tomorrow, your convictions may change your mind about saying what you really think. It’s a tough decision to make when you get into topics that you know anger everyone, but you have a diplomatic mind and might enjoy learning from others while sharing a thought or two.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You hide your soft side and that big heart of yours because you know no one is perfect and you don’t want to expose the areas of your life that can be vulnerabilities.

Everyone has secrets and sometimes what you discover are deal breakers. Today, when a friend opens up to you about their problems, you may be flooded with compassion and desire to help. It’s not every day that you feel like you want to save a friend from themselves, but your kindhearted nature is ignited by the moon when it’s in the Virgo zodiac sign.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ah, Pisces. You’re so ready for life to take a new direction. You have someone in your life that you know is the “one” but they haven’t been ready to commit and now your patience is starting to run thin. You need something to cling to — a little ray of hope. Today’s Moon in Virgo can help you find the words you need to say that you’re going to move on. It’s not easy to get to this place but with the Moon entering Virgo, you might find the voice you need to speak up for yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.