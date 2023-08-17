What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 18, 2023

Send out what you hope to receive back: Friday, August 18, 2023, brings an intense wave of Virgo energy as the Moon within this zodiac sign aligns with Mars and Mercury, helping you use your emotional healing to create new and fulfilling manifestations. The Moon rules your inner self, which comprises your feelings and truth, while Mercury offers the necessary communication to enable Mars to create action.

Together, the planetary energy today can help you create a solid and stable foundation to build your dreams.

This is a week of change and positive development as Venus recently began its new cycle and the New Moon occurred, both in Leo. You have been reminded about what is most important to you, and while you'd thought you could accept things or deal with any challenging realities, you're now feeling empowered to step into a phase of transformation.

As you are feeling the urge to take on whatever has felt challenging in your life, the Virgo energy today will help bring healing energy, as well as the logical actions to help find and create a sense of stability and inner safety so you can feel confident in manifesting what you genuinely desire. The more honest you are about what you want, the more power your manifestations will carry. Virgo asks for you to believe in your intention so sincerely. Failure is not even an option — but it also reminds you to ensure you are sending out what you hope to receive back.

Manifesting with the energy of the Moon, Mercury and Mars in Virgo relies heavily on communicating your intentions to the universe and the earth's power to take the seeds you are planting, as it helps everything blossom into fruition. Please focus on stating what you want through writing or even speaking it aloud today, especially outside, as you embrace the earth energy of Virgo. When you genuinely believe in yourself and your intentions, you open a portal of power where the universe can help you co-create all your desires, trusting everything will grow in divine time.

Best daily manifestation rituals for each zodiac sign on August 18, 2023

Aries: manifest a healthy mindset

(March 21 - April 19)

As the influx of Virgo energy activates your well-being sector, take this opportunity to focus more intently on creating a positive, healthy mindset. Begin by creating a smudge using lavender and lemon balm, and find a place outside that brings you peace. As you settle into your space, allowing yourself to ground with your feet into the earth, smudge the space around you, including your third eye and throat chakras. Repeat your affirmation as you do. Once finished, scatter the cooled ashes around you and take several deep breaths.

Daily affirmation: I am at peace with myself and with everything that has happened in my life.

Taurus: manifest prioritizing happiness

(April 20 - May 20)

To utilize the Virgo energy in your zone of happiness and creativity, focus on setting your intention to make this your new priority in life. To begin, bind citrine and a yellow feather together using a blue ribbon to symbolize your commitment. As you repeat your affirmation, place your intention binding in an east-facing window to call in new beginnings of joy.

Daily affirmation: I am creating a life centered around happiness and enjoying each moment.

Gemini: manifest inner child healing

(May 21 - June 20)

Embrace more profound opportunities for inner child healing as the Virgo energy activates this part of your life. To begin, anoint a blue candle with coconut oil, and roll it in crushed lavender to invoke the power of this healing earth zodiac sign. Then write a letter to your inner child, describing how they and the current you are worthy of all that you desire. Once finished, safely burn while repeating your affirmation, and then bury with the blue candle under a rose bush for greater self-love.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of being loved, accepted, and cared for in all the ways I need.

Cancer: manifest advocating for yourself

(June 21 - July 22)

The Virgo energy of the Moon, Mars and Mercury inspires you to focus on speaking up and advocating for yourself, helping you heal many of your life's current challenges. First, lay out a square of blue fabric and place fennel, dill and chamomile inside it. As you tie it up using the four corners, repeat your affirmation and hang it in a tree outside your home to speak your needs into the universe.

Daily affirmation: I speak up and advocate for myself, deeply honoring my deservingness.

Leo: manifest tying up loose ends

(July 23 - August 22)

Focus on anything within yourself or your financial life that needs to be addressed while you embrace the powerful energy of Virgo. Begin your ritual by creating a small circle of obsidian and chamomile, placing a black candle in the middle for protection. As you light it, repeat your affirmation, and while keeping it in your mind's eye, journal about any matters that are value related that you'd need to address to free yourself to create a new chapter in life.

Daily affirmation: I am focusing on any small matters to ensure I move forward with only growth energy.

Virgo: manifest self-acceptance

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon, Mercury and Mars in your zodiac sign are helping you to find sweet acceptance of yourself instead of always trying to fix or improve something. This teaches you to practice the art of just being. Begin by slicing an orange in half and writing your affirmation on paper. As you fold it and place it inside the orange, repeat your affirmation and then bind the orange together with a blue ribbon. Place this in a salt dish, out in the sunlight to absorb the earth's energy for at least an hour, and then consume the orange as you visualize yourself embodying greater self-acceptance.

Daily affirmation: I accept myself as I am.

Libra: manifest believing in yourself

(September 23 - October 22)

As Virgo energy activates your sector of dreams and intuition, it's essential to focus on embracing and believing in this part of yourself. Anoint your third eye with lavender essential oil, which rules the zodiac sign of Virgo, and repeat your affirmation. Once you're settled into your ritual, cut a piece of violet thread, and tie it around your left middle finger, the part of your body representing your soul as you are reminded to always believe in your higher self.

Daily affirmation: I believe in myself and my dreams.

Scorpio: manifest a new beginning

(October 23 - November 21)

Focus on creating a brand-new beginning in your life as the Moon, Mars and Mercury in the sign of Virgo call your attention to your dreams and those you surround yourself with. Begin by anointing a white candle in lemon balm essential oil and lighting it as you create space for your intention. As you do, hold three poppy seeds over the candle as you repeat your affirmation sending the energy into them. Once finished, plant them in an indoor pot and sprinkle the soil with cinnamon for luck.

Daily affirmation: I welcome a new beginning based on growth, healing and joy.

Sagittarius: manifest career purpose

(November 22 - December 21)

To work with the powerful intensity of Virgo energy in your career sector, focus on how you can create long-term success in this area of your life. Begin by carving a sigil for success on a green candle, anointing it with almond oil and then rolling in crushed basil. As you light it, settle your breath and repeat your affirmation as you visualize the success you hope to achieve in your life, letting the candle burn out completely.

Daily affirmation: I am determined to create success in my professional life as I focus on my career purpose.

Capricorn: manifest travel

(December 22 - January 19)

Focus on setting an intention for travel and new experiences as Virgo lights up your sector of abundance and expansion. As you do, collect a picture of somewhere you hope to visit, rolling it up and placing it in an intention jar. Next, add lavender, saffron, anise and marjoram, all symbols of Virgo, while repeating your affirmation and sealing it with orange wax. Place your intention jar somewhere. Only you will see it until it comes to fruition.

Daily affirmation: I am opening myself up for adventure and travel as I embrace the expansion opportunities.

Aquarius: manifest joyful intimacy

(January 20 - February 18)

The Virgo energy in your intimacy sector inspires you to create a more profound connection based on joy and happiness with your partner. Begin your ritual by going outside and lighting a red candle, repeating your affirmation for eight minutes, representing intimacy and transformation. Then bury a piece of citrine, known to promote joy, in your garden, sealing it with the melted red wax and exhaling deeply as you close your ritual. You can also sprinkle salt on top to protect your intention and relationship.

Daily affirmation: I am creating a more intimate joyful connection with my romantic partner.

Pisces: manifest romantic healing

(February 19 - March 20)

Allow yourself to create a space of romantic healing as you embrace your recent growth and new desires. Begin by performing a self-massage using a lavender essential oil, which represents the sign of Virgo, sending love to each part of your body while repeating your affirmation. Then light a pink candle and write down what you surrender to in your current life. Once finished, fold it three times, submerge it in a shallow water dish and place the pink candle on top until it burns out entirely.

Daily affirmation: I surrender to healing waves in my romantic life as I trust my ability to create what aligns with my heart.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.