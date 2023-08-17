3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On August 18, 2023

On August 18, 2023, we've got a lot of things going for us, but Moon conjunct Mars is not one of them. But that's just fine and dandy, because what we do have blows that transit out of the sky, and that's the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, which not only brings the joy but also makes it even bigger than it already is.

So, what we're looking at on this day of August 18, 2023, is how we take what we already know is good and expand on it. We are responsible for our highs today, and because of Moon trine Jupiter, we have the ability to make more of what we already have, especially if we are one of these three most influenced-by-the-transit zodiac signs.

So, for now, we're going to push aside Moon conjunct Mars' attitude problem and focus solely on the good vibe and happy times of Moon trine Jupiter. Easy peasy, right? Well, for some, having a good time is a chore, but for others, as in the three zodiac signs mentioned here today, it's our job; we will bring the joy. We will bring the happiness, and we will bring the love. And everyone around us will eat it up — especially our romantic partners. We are so charming today that we're virtually irresistible.

It's nice to be irresistible, isn't it? To think that all we have to do today is smile the right way and we'll get the response we're looking for. We might even say that we wield a certain kind of magnetism, or power on this day, August 18, 2023. And that would be very possible during Moon trine Jupiter. Today is the day we show our partners what we are really made of. We are good to go.

Three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love during Moon trine Jupiter on August 18, 2023

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today brings you more of what you already have, which is charm and friendliness — however, the 'more' part also means that you are thinking differently, too. Moon trine Jupiter doesn't just work on how others perceive you, but on how you perceive others and the rest of the world, as well.

Today opens up possibilities for you in terms of how you perceive the person you are with. It's an almost conscious decision that you make today, August 18, 2023, to see your person with rose-tinted glasses, as they say. What's good to know is that your perception isn't wrong; this person, this partner of yours, really is "all that and a bag of chips," and you get to appreciate them for who they are today. Something clicks in the relationship and it makes you both feel very good about being together.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

During the transit of Moon trine Jupiter on August 18, 2023, you'll be feeling particularly trusting of your partner, which isn't to say that you feel otherwise at other times, but something's going to click for both of you today, and that realization is going to bring you the idea that trust really is everything. You've been through a lot together, and this transit, Moon trine Jupiter, has the ability to awaken the 'better angels' of our nature, meaning you both will be on your best behavior today, and it will show. And who better to reveal those better angels to than each other?

Today might surprise you, Libra, because you might not have known what an adorable person you truly can be if you put your heart into it. Adorable doesn't even cover the scope of your cuteness, today. Your partner will see it though, and that's all that matters.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you've been in need of is understanding, as you have something on your mind that you don't want to bring up unless the timing is right. You'll find that August 18, 2023, presents you with the perfect timing, and you'll feel very safe about sharing your thoughts with your romantic partner at this time because you are protected by the astrological transit of Moon trine Jupiter.

This aspect provides perspective, and in this case, what's meant here is that the transit allows you to see the future, in a way... or rather, 'the big picture.' Whatever you want to express today is just a part of the larger picture, and your partner assures you that no matter what you have to get off your chest, they are there for you, and will continue to be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.