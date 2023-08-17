3 Zodiac Signs In Danger Of Falling Out Of Love On August 18, 2023

Moon conjunct Mars is one of those transits that dominates when it's in town, and on August 18, 2023, many of us will just have to take a step back and let this transit get it out of its system.

Oh, those Mars transits — they seem to take over everything, and while they may be mighty, they might not always be fun.

On August 18, 2023, Moon conjunct Mars affects the romantic relationships of three specific zodiac signs who, if they're not careful, may say more than necessary to get their points across. These signs may start to figure out on this day that they simply don't get along with the person they are with.

Hey, it happens, and it happens more often than not. What brings us together isn't always strong enough to hold us together, and it will be during Moon conjunct Mars on August 18 that some zodiac signs realize their feelings aren't as strong as they originally believed.

That's a harsh realization but understand this: It's a liberating concept. Once we accept that the love just isn't there, we can grasp that maybe we should be fighting so hard for something that doesn't exist. It may sound sad, but it isn't. It's just the truth, and sometimes the truth is eye-opening.

The truth also sets us free, and while it may burn as it happens, it refines us and clears our minds. If we are in a relationship that shows us that we just can't love each other, why force it? We know this, and we get it. For the three zodiac signs who receive this truth today, we can work with it politely and respectfully. No need to drag this out, kicking and screaming. Moon conjunct Mars encourages 'peace talks,' so let's honor that space with respect.

Zodiac signs who fall out of love on August 18, 2023 during Moon conjunct Mars

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'd like to think that love will save the day, but your love life shows that you must rethink the plan here. You do not get along with the person you should love unconditionally. Not only do you see more conditions in the love that need to be put in place, but you're still not sure 'love' is what you feel for this person.

On August 18, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Mars, you may conclude that perhaps the days of trying are over. You have grown tired of kidding yourself, and you don't believe that your partner has enough love in them for you even to want to try harder. You have come to the juncture in the relationship where the effort to love each other outweighs the actual love itself. It's time to rethink this one, Aries.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

On August 18, 2023, you will realize that you don't like your romantic partner. You and this person have gone through a lot together, and you've seen so many changes since the relationship began that you aren't sure it's even the same person you got together with so long ago.

You aren't shying away from the idea that you, too, have changed. During the transit of Moon conjunct Mars, you recognize that you've grown into two entirely different people. This doesn't make you happy, but it doesn't make you sad, either. The days of sadness have already taken their stage, and now you're left with this quiet resolve. Something must be done. You either stay together as friends, or you separate at some point soon.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

In a way, you saw this coming. What's meant by that is that you aren't sure you ever loved the person you are with, and what's more is that you don't care if they love you. Your relationship was built on something else, perhaps just compatibility. You got along, and so you went with the flow. The love was never there, but the friendship was, and so was the compatibility. However, time and tide have taken a big toll, and with love holding it together, you may find that during Moon conjunct Mars, that bridge may just collapse.

Can you hold it together with friendship? Quite possibly. On August 18, 2023, you will ask yourself if you can exist with this person as your partner, even though you do not love each other. It's a good question to ask, and in all reality, you might be able to deal with it positively.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.