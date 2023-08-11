Your Exact Luckiest Day Of The Week & How The Leo New Moon Affects Each Zodiac Sign

Simplicity brings the dawn of a new beginning. In the week of August 14 – 20, 2023, the New Moon in Leo helps you focus on what matters most to you and what you need to address to ensure you are clearing space for the abundance and luck you seek. New Moons offer a powerful portal of intention setting, focus and determination to start a new part of your journey. During this time, it matters less about what happened in the past and more about what you dream for the future. By focusing on what truly ignites the passion within your soul, you will allow yourself to embrace a new way of seeing life and by doing so, you will step into the simplicity of truth.

The New Moon in Leo encourages you to pair down all the current information or turmoil as you are called to embrace the most straightforward truth possible. Instead of over-explaining or feeling like you constantly need to process or dig up new information, this allows you to accept whatever is presenting as a new awareness.

Leo is the sign that rules the Sun and is known for following its heart, helping you embrace more excellent luck around this time as you can rise above any challenges or recent disappointments to embrace all that is divinely possible in your life. Focus on the small ways you can create change right now, or even allow the universe to play off the decisions you are making for your future in your heart, as in the coming weeks and stagnancy will life enabling you to put your plans into action finally.

Juno, the asteroid which governs commitment, will also be shifting into Leo on August 15, helping you recognize and fully commit to the simple truth surrounding you. Your dreams and aspirations require nothing less than your total commitment, as this is the only way to ensure they reach fruition. By fully embracing things as they are, you can craft the abundant future you've dreamed of all along.

Luckiest day of the week for all zodiac signs starting August 14 - 20, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The New Moon in Leo activates your area of reflection and focus as you have been guided to prioritize your happiness with more determination. Happiness isn't a byproduct of your choices but should fuel you to make those that will only support it. This comes back to what is a definitive yes, versus one that is a no. The more you can get comfortable with this process and be discerning, the greater the flow of abundance will be in your life.

Learn to recognize that your feelings are intricately connected to your divine path. When you can turn toward what is of the most significant benefit and brings you the joy and luck you've been seeking, you realize the power to create the life you desire has always been yours.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

It's time to focus solely on what you want, not what you don't. When you focus on promoting an energy of fulfillment, you raise your vibration to attract even more. The New Moon in Leo highlights your home and family sector, helping you see the abundance in your healing and the connections surrounding you. The next big thing doesn't always need to be something new, but instead, being able to see a previous situation through a new lens.

Focus on your gratitude the week before August 14 – 20, 2023. As you can feel yourself tuning more deeply into the source, you will feel guided to trust your intuition more deeply. Trust you know what is best for you, which means knowing your choices will only support an influx of luck.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Themes of communication are heightened as Leo's energy activates this part of your life. While Venus retrograde and Juno bring reflection and commitment to do things differently, the New Moon offers you a beautiful chance at mending the past and genuinely setting yourself free to pursue your dreams. Writing endeavors are highly favored in this part of your chart as you are encouraged to see self-expression to create your desired life.

Please focus on the words you say because they genuinely end up creating the life you live. Ensure you're being honest and practicing emotional vulnerability because the universe requires nothing but the whole truth to help you manifest your deepest desires. Once you do, you become an unstoppable force.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The New Moon in Leo activates your sector of finances and self-worth, an area of your life that has seen a lot of action recently, especially with Venus Retrograde, Sun and Juno all here trying to help you upgrade to a newer and improved version of yourself. As much as this work can sometimes be tedious, there is gold here to be found because when you transform the way you see yourself, you also can change every facet of your life.

Take this opportunity to truly put behind you any feelings or beliefs that only serve to rob you of your divine power. Come back to yourself, and your inner worth shines brightly, helping you to attract all you desire. The more you can fully step into your power during this time, the more luck and abundance you will continue to create.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Your annual New Moon promises to help you kickstart a new beginning of living life as unapologetically authentic. You've been focusing recently on reviewing how you show up for yourself and life in general by understanding while it's normal to try to be what you think you need to find success, you also don't need to be anything other than yourself to attract what is divinely meant for you.

Sometimes the most influential path of growth is the one which leads you home to your true self. This week promises to not only be a respite from the recent reflections but will also serve as confirmation you are on the right track. When you realize you are precisely as you are meant to be, you also allow yourself to show up radiantly for life and when you do, there is nothing and no one that can resist your authentic charms.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Asteroid Juno rules commitment, and as it shifts into Leo, highlighting your sector of dreams and intuition, you are being guided to embrace your more spiritual side fully. As an earth sign, you had to learn early on that practicality led to stability and success. However, you are a dynamic individual capable of weaving together worlds to create your fate. Lean into your more spiritual and intuitive side because as you do, you will see the thoughts you've been having aren't just random but the divine speaking to you by working through you.

Juno helps you commit more fully to whatever it touches, and in this area of your life, it's about believing in yourself. Even if it's those aspects of life like intuition that will lack any logical explanation. When you commit to trusting yourself and your feelings, you unlock the key to the life you've been dreaming of.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Leo's energy helps to activate a more incredible determination to pursue your goals and dreams for the future. As Juno enters this area of your life alongside the New Moon in Leo, it's time to fully seize a new beginning and invest in it. Focus on how you can show yourself you believe in your dreams by validating your desires and seeing your thoughts as being divinely guided by the universe. When you commit to your goals for the future, you also step into a new level of life as you effortlessly attract what is meant for you.

Juno holds promises of abundance and fulfillment. You just must ensure you are following your own heart and not the advice of others. This may feel counterproductive as you tend to take the path of least resistance to keep peace in your life. However, you will find that sometimes you need to upset the balance at the moment to create the life you dream of long term. Don't be afraid to make a few ripples if it means you're finally heading in the right direction.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

All this Leo energy is helping you focus on how you want to spend your life and your contribution to the world. As you have reflected, you may have realized you need to give more time to your dreams and not just your professional life. As easy as it is to find success in your career, you need more energy to feel you are working for your divine purpose — and, of course, to enjoy what you do.

Asteroid Juno enters Leo right before the New Moon in this same fire sign, helping to initiate a time of dedication to your soul and what you know you deserve. As it does, you will find it easier to discern what choices align with your soul and those which will help you get ahead in the ways that matter. By trusting this newfound confidence, luck will indeed be on your side.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

It's not enough to have an idea. You also need to be in the place to thoroughly plan for and execute a path toward your success. The Leo energy of late has lit up your sector of luck and abundance, helping you reflect on past decisions due to Venus Retrograde here and how to seize a new beginning and commit with unwavering dedication towards your dreams.

The New Moon in Leo may bring you that new beginning, but Juno will ensure you don't give up. Luck indeed does favor the brave, and during the week of August 14 – 20, 2023, you will have both. Create space to make plans and embrace what you are most passionate about because unexpected doors will begin to open as you do.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The New Moon in Leo on August 16 energizes your transformation sector, helping you understand the risk of creating the life you seek. There is no great reward without significant risk, and while, at times, this idea of chance has kept you in a loop of fear, you are finally ready to break out and seize your divine potential. You will feel inspired to go for the new as you trust during this time. You cannot be held back this time because the universe is on your side.

Focus on what you want for your life and what you feel most drawn to pursue. This energy fuels you for the task and path ahead as the planets converge to make your dreams a reality. When you can embrace the changes in your life with faith and determination, you can finally see the purpose and how the best truly is yet to come.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Leo energy activates your romantic sector, helping you heal and embrace powerful new opportunities. Venus retrograde has been moving through this area of your life since July and now is joined by Sun, Juno and the New Moon occurring on August 16, creating an auspicious time for new beginnings and transformation. Your luck is found in what and who you love because while this energy focuses on romantic endeavors, it also helps you to remember your heart always knows the way to your destiny.

Will will become a vessel of abundance and luck as you honor what you feel most connected to, whether in a relationship or your life. Leo is a determined sign as it's ruled by the Sun, and as the stars align to help you step into your fate, all you need to do is trust your heart and the sweet promise of a new beginning.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

As Venus Retrograde, Sun, Juno and now the New Moon converge in Leo, you are directed to focus on how you care for yourself and spend your time. While you can often live with your head in the clouds as you dream of how life can be, you can become confused about how to make that a reality. Yet, with the influx of Leo energy, all of that is clearing as you feel more directed and confident in focusing on the matters at hand to ensure you are working to manifest all your dreams.

Reflect on how you can embrace the present moment and align more directly with themes of self-care, healing and even in how you plan your days. Every moment matters, Pisces, and right now, you are truly beginning to be given everything you need to step into an abundant phase of life. By focusing on what seems like the small matters, you're planting seeds for the larger ones to bloom.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.