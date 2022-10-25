Quotes

100 Daily Self-Love Affirmations To Help Boost Your Confidence

By Erin Watson — Updated on Oct 25, 2022

It happens to everyone now and again: waking up on the wrong side of the bed with low confidence and a bad attitude that impacts every part of your day.

No one likes feeling low in confidence and spirit, so when you do, repeating self-love affirmations are a good way to reprogram your mind to boost your self-esteem and mental strength.

Positive affirmations are statements you repeat to yourself (usually daily) to counteract unhelpful negative thoughts in order to refocus on more beneficial ones.

Many of us have days where we wake up and tell ourselves the day is going to be awful and we are determined to be in a bad mood, which is generally a self-fulfilling prophecy; positive affirmations for self-love work the same way, but instead, you tell yourself productive, positive things.

Affirmations have been proven to work and are very helpful in a number of areas such as managing stress, increasing productivity, adjusting bad habits, and yes, boosting your confidence.

Think of it like this: we have exercises we do for our physical bodies to strengthen them and keep them healthy; affirmations work the same way for our minds.

Over time, affirmations can reprogram the way you think, and eventually, the way you act.

100 self-love affirmations

Here are some daily self-love affirmations to help boost your confidence and make you feel good about yourself.

1. Today, I choose me.

2. I love my body and all she does for me.

3. My inner world creates my outer world.

4. I alone am whole.

5. I have everything I need within myself.

6. I have the power to change my world.

7. I have much to celebrate about myself and my life.

8. I choose to stop apologizing for being me.

9. I let go of negative self-talk.

10. I believe in me.

11. My life is a place of happiness and love.

12. I love the woman that I am.

13. I say no with ease.

14. I am more than a body.

15. I am not my mistakes.

16. I am growing and learning each and every day.

17. I lovingly embrace all my fears.

18. I am deserving of happiness, love, peace, freedom, money, and anything else I desire.

19. I accept myself unconditionally.

20. I respect my accomplishments and celebrate my successes.

21. The only approval I’ll ever need is mine.

22. I radiate love, peace, and happiness.

23. What I give is what I receive.

24. I am loved.

25. I am a work of art, cherished and admired.

26. I am magnificent.

27. I am free to make my own choices and decisions.

28. I accept compliments easily.

29. I accept others as they are and they, in turn, accept me as I am.

30. I choose not to take it personally.

31. I deserve all that is good.

32. I rock people’s socks.

33. I’m a diamond already. It’s time to shine.

34. I radiate confidence, self-respect, and inner harmony.

35. I release any need for misery and suffering.

36. I am fierce.

37. My body, mind, and soul are the picture of perfect health.

38. I am balanced.

39. I honor my inner voice.

40. I am abundant.

41. I am safe. I am supported. I am protected.

42. I am never alone. The universe supports me and is with me at every step.

43. I choose to be grateful for all that I have.

44. I am powerful beyond my wildest dreams.

45. My voice is valuable and my opinion matters.

46. The universe is conspiring to help me succeed.

47. I am delightful.

48. I am not afraid to feel my feelings.

49. My mind is filled only with loving, healthy, positive, and prosperous thoughts.

50. I consciously release the past and live only in the present.

51. I attract wonderful people into my life.

52. I am a magnet of love.

53. I am exactly where I need to be.

54. I release the need to judge myself and my body.

55. Self-appreciation and self-love come to me with ease.

56. My relationship with my body is one of perfect harmony.

57. I trust my body’s natural wisdom.

58. I feel at peace with my appearance.

59. I feel completely comfortable with myself and accept myself with love, respect, and appreciation.

60. I choose to see this differently.

61. I am worthy of love, forgiveness, and healing.

62. I am open to receiving abundance and prosperity.

63. I see my struggles as opportunities to grow and learn.

64. Nothing stands in the way of my self-love. I can choose self-love now.

65. I see my body as my best friend and closest partner in life.

66. I nourish my soul and answer to my true hungers.

67. The more I practice loving myself, the more loveable I become.

68. I have my back.

69. I am worthy. I am loved. I am enough.

70. I am whole just as I am.

71. I give myself unconditional love!

72. I feel great about who I am.

73. My life is amazing!

74. I have unlimited power.

75. I believe in myself and my power.

76. Others love me for who I am.

77. I treat myself with respect and honor.

78. I view myself through kind eyes.

79. I feel comfortable speaking my mind.

80. I love to share my ideas and thoughts.

81. I have unique and special ideas to share with the world.

82. I am grateful for the amazing, wonderful things in my life!

83. I deserve everything I desire.

84. My life is rewarding and filled with joy.

85. My life is full of adventure and incredible experiences.

86. I accept and embrace myself for who I am.

87. I am worthy of infinite compassion.

88. I feel profound empathy and love for others and their own unique paths.

89. I am at peace with all that has happened in my life.

90. My life is filled with joy and abundance.

91. Happiness flows from me.

92. I am willing to keep going, when things get tough, to achieve the success I deserve.

93. My body is beautiful and expresses my spirit.

94. I am grounded, peaceful, and centered.

95. I respect my limitations and thank myself for the things I am able to accomplish.

96. I'm committing myself to living a happy life.

97. I am a work in progress, I am not done yet! My life is constantly changing and improving.

98. I love myself just as I am today.

99. I choose to be kind to myself.

100. I am grateful to be the person I am.

Erin Watson is an Editorial Intern. Her main focuses are horoscopes, relationships, and entertainment. 

