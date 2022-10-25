100 Daily Self-Love Affirmations To Help Boost Your Confidence

By Erin Watson — Updated on Oct 25, 2022
Photo: Bloosu Design & Element Collections via Canva
It happens to everyone now and again: waking up on the wrong side of the bed with low confidence and a bad attitude that impacts every part of your day.
No one likes feeling low in confidence and spirit, so when you do, repeating self-love affirmations are a good way to reprogram your mind to boost your self-esteem and mental strength.
Positive affirmations are statements you repeat to yourself (usually daily) to counteract unhelpful negative thoughts in order to refocus on more beneficial ones.
RELATED: 45 Powerful Love Affirmations From TikTok (& Elsewhere) That Actually Work
Many of us have days where we wake up and tell ourselves the day is going to be awful and we are determined to be in a bad mood, which is generally a self-fulfilling prophecy; positive affirmations for self-love work the same way, but instead, you tell yourself productive, positive things.
Affirmations have been proven to work and are very helpful in a number of areas such as managing stress, increasing productivity, adjusting bad habits, and yes, boosting your confidence.
Think of it like this: we have exercises we do for our physical bodies to strengthen them and keep them healthy; affirmations work the same way for our minds.
Over time, affirmations can reprogram the way you think, and eventually, the way you act.
100 self-love affirmations
Here are some daily self-love affirmations to help boost your confidence and make you feel good about yourself.
Photo: Ron Lach via Canva
1. Today, I choose me.
2. I love my body and all she does for me.
3. My inner world creates my outer world.
4. I alone am whole.
5. I have everything I need within myself.
6. I have the power to change my world.
7. I have much to celebrate about myself and my life.
8. I choose to stop apologizing for being me.
9. I let go of negative self-talk.
10. I believe in me.
11. My life is a place of happiness and love.
12. I love the woman that I am.
13. I say no with ease.
14. I am more than a body.
15. I am not my mistakes.
16. I am growing and learning each and every day.
17. I lovingly embrace all my fears.
18. I am deserving of happiness, love, peace, freedom, money, and anything else I desire.
19. I accept myself unconditionally.
20. I respect my accomplishments and celebrate my successes.
21. The only approval I’ll ever need is mine.
22. I radiate love, peace, and happiness.
23. What I give is what I receive.
24. I am loved.
25. I am a work of art, cherished and admired.
26. I am magnificent.
27. I am free to make my own choices and decisions.
28. I accept compliments easily.
29. I accept others as they are and they, in turn, accept me as I am.
30. I choose not to take it personally.
31. I deserve all that is good.
32. I rock people’s socks.
33. I’m a diamond already. It’s time to shine.
34. I radiate confidence, self-respect, and inner harmony.
35. I release any need for misery and suffering.
36. I am fierce.
37. My body, mind, and soul are the picture of perfect health.
38. I am balanced.
39. I honor my inner voice.
40. I am abundant.
41. I am safe. I am supported. I am protected.
42. I am never alone. The universe supports me and is with me at every step.
43. I choose to be grateful for all that I have.
44. I am powerful beyond my wildest dreams.
45. My voice is valuable and my opinion matters.
46. The universe is conspiring to help me succeed.
47. I am delightful.
48. I am not afraid to feel my feelings.
49. My mind is filled only with loving, healthy, positive, and prosperous thoughts.
50. I consciously release the past and live only in the present.
RELATED: 50 Self-Respect Quotes That Will Remind You To Always Honor Yourself
Related Stories From YourTango:
51. I attract wonderful people into my life.
52. I am a magnet of love.
53. I am exactly where I need to be.
54. I release the need to judge myself and my body.
55. Self-appreciation and self-love come to me with ease.
56. My relationship with my body is one of perfect harmony.
57. I trust my body’s natural wisdom.
58. I feel at peace with my appearance.
59. I feel completely comfortable with myself and accept myself with love, respect, and appreciation.
60. I choose to see this differently.
61. I am worthy of love, forgiveness, and healing.
62. I am open to receiving abundance and prosperity.
63. I see my struggles as opportunities to grow and learn.
64. Nothing stands in the way of my self-love. I can choose self-love now.
65. I see my body as my best friend and closest partner in life.
66. I nourish my soul and answer to my true hungers.
67. The more I practice loving myself, the more loveable I become.
68. I have my back.
69. I am worthy. I am loved. I am enough.
70. I am whole just as I am.
71. I give myself unconditional love!
72. I feel great about who I am.
73. My life is amazing!
74. I have unlimited power.
75. I believe in myself and my power.
76. Others love me for who I am.
77. I treat myself with respect and honor.
78. I view myself through kind eyes.
79. I feel comfortable speaking my mind.
80. I love to share my ideas and thoughts.
81. I have unique and special ideas to share with the world.
82. I am grateful for the amazing, wonderful things in my life!
83. I deserve everything I desire.
84. My life is rewarding and filled with joy.
85. My life is full of adventure and incredible experiences.
86. I accept and embrace myself for who I am.
87. I am worthy of infinite compassion.
88. I feel profound empathy and love for others and their own unique paths.
89. I am at peace with all that has happened in my life.
90. My life is filled with joy and abundance.
91. Happiness flows from me.
92. I am willing to keep going, when things get tough, to achieve the success I deserve.
93. My body is beautiful and expresses my spirit.
94. I am grounded, peaceful, and centered.
95. I respect my limitations and thank myself for the things I am able to accomplish.
96. I'm committing myself to living a happy life.
97. I am a work in progress, I am not done yet! My life is constantly changing and improving.
98. I love myself just as I am today.
99. I choose to be kind to myself.
100. I am grateful to be the person I am.
RELATED: 45 Positive Morning Affirmations To Start Your Day Off Right
More for You:
Erin Watson is an Editorial Intern. Her main focuses are horoscopes, relationships, and entertainment.