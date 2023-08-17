Here is your horoscope for today, August 18, 2023. See how the Sun, Moon and stars impact your zodiac sign on this day.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, August 18, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today there's a grouping of planets in Virgo, your sector of wellness and routines. Mars, Mercury and the Moon meet up and you may experience super-charged emotions. The risk you have here is saying something you regret due to frustration or feelings of anger because life is moving slower than you'd like. But, if you're able to maintain a calm demeanor, tackling tough projects can bring out the best in you, and you'll feel good for having accomplished what you set out to do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's trouble in paradise the next few days. Mars meets up with the Moon igniting a bit of frustration in the area of love and romance. It's a good idea to table tough conversations this weekend. But if you have to get something off of your chest, choose a more analytical approach instead of leaning strictly on your feelings. There's a lot of passion on this day, and you'll feel the need to be diligent when it comes to romance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The area of your life where you are likely to feel the conjunction between Mercury and Mars today is in your family dynamics. And few things have the ability to push your buttons than relatives who speak without thinking. Despite your ability to avoid uncomfortable conversations, today a confrontation could occur. You'll need to exercise tact when sharing your thoughts and feelings. Try not to take anything personally on this day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's helpful and then there's unhelpful types of conversation. So remember that when you must say something, keep empathy in tact to avoid causing friction in a relationship. The stellium in Virgo can bring out your rare, less inhibited side. And if you have a tendency to cry angry tears, today you may need to pack some tissues. Even a commercial can have your sentimental side flowing with emotions that are overwhelming and also cathartic.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Money can feel like a type of security blanket, and when you sense someone has threatened your overall financial budget you get uncomfortable. A bill in the mail or a credit card statement can reveal some less than thrifty spending habits, and you might not like knowing about it today. Channel frustration toward personal responsibility. Tapping into Mercury's energy can help you to think of a solution that works for you and everyone involved.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Don't be hard on yourself, Virgo. Today you may become a little hyper critical and it can come off as you being a perfectionist. While you do enjoy having everything organized and exactly as you like it to be, it's important to give yourself some room for error. You're human just like everyone else, and you can't always get things right the first time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's Mars, Mercury and Moon conjunction is the push you needed to finally release yourself from feelings of obligation to people in your past. There's a point when you've had enough; you've begun to realize that you can't change someone and trying to is only doing you more harm than good. You return to emotion balance today because you mentally realize what's happening and are able to detach with love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's powerful when you are around motivational people who inspire you to become your best self. Today you may connect with an empower female who helps you to see how easy it is to be successful. They coach you from the sidelines and give you the inner strength and mental fortitude to pursue your dreams and not look back.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Work can be a place you enjoy going to and today your motivation to out perform others is heightened. You have a competitive spirit today. You're ready to reach big goals and surpass everyone's expectations of you. You are ready for a promotion or raise, and you want to be rewarded for your hard work and contributions. So you'll find a way to show them what you're worth by making yourself inexpendible.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tackle a problem head on, Capricorn. Today you realize that you need to work through a conflict or some sort of problem that involves others. You may be helping someone who is returning to college and needing to complete a lot of confusing paperwork as part of the application process. You might hear back from professors who are ready to give letters of recommendation and put in a good word for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today is a great day for generosity, and you may be a recipient of a person's giving. You have been more than helpful in so many ways. So, as a result, someone has decided to show their appreciation by sharing space together or doing something that elevates your status in the company.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't burn bridges today, Pisces. Today's Mars conjunct the Moon can bring out your extreme side. You may desire to hear from your partner more frequently. Even if you aren't getting along as well as usual, closeness and a feeling of loyalty is so important to your relationship right now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.