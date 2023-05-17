How Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope Changes For The Better During Gemini Season 2023

Your Gemini season love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting May 21 - June 20, 2023. First and foremost, we know that Gemini's time in the Sun comes midway during the year, which is also one of the reasons that we hear those stories about those Gemini folks who are 'always on the fence,' or 'neither here nor there,' or 'having trouble making a decision. It's true, Gemini's placement in the Zodiac is smack-dab in the middle of it all, which makes Gemini season somewhat conflicting at times.

Each zodiac sign reacts in its own particular way to each Sun sign, and Gemini season happens to come with some very dominant traits; communication runs well during Gemini season, but so does confusion. During Gemini season, we can count on the idea of being able to handle the details, while we might not be able to choose where to start.

There is a definite polarity that comes with the Gemini season, as it is both positively and negatively charged. Depending on our zodiac sign, we might take things to heart or become much more emotional than we need to be, while on another day during this sun sign, we might turn cold, unfeeling, ready to give it all up 'just because.' We sometimes search for meaning during Gemini season, and if we don't find it rapidly, we give up quickly. This is a time for great creativity as well as stubborn selfishness.

During the Gemini Season of 2023, there are many other bases to consider as well, such as the other transits that form daily during the dates between May 21 and June 20. On a daily basis, we are tossed hither and thither by the cosmic lineup, however, the 'string' that ties us together is Gemini, and for each zodiac sign, we can get a hint at what's to come and how it affects our love lives.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Gemini season starting May 21 - June 20, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been looking for an excuse to whip out your super flirty alter ego and you're going to get the chance, almost as soon as Gemini season kicks off. What you've been waiting for is good news, and because you feel so oppressed by the world news and your own personal lack of good news, you've been holding off in terms of sharing the love with others...and then, you hit that break and it's golden, baby.

The first week of June has you feeling carefree and back to your old self again. You are free to flirt, to love, to be loved...Gemini brings a breath of fresh air your way, and wow, will you ever be grateful for it!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're letting go of your season and...who cares, because your life is so good and so promising that you're feeling that Gemini season is BRING IT ON. What you'll notice during this time is that you have suddenly found your voice again — not that you ever really lost it, but you were a little inhibited about saying what you need to say, in terms of love and passion...and how, lo and behold, somebody's got their mojo back and fired up. Stress takes a back seat; you and your partner were able to work out the kinks and now, all you can see ahead of you is smooth sailing and a very fun summer ahead.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While you may agree that 'being on the fence' is sort of par for the course being a Gemini, you'll find that the decisions you DO make are the right ones. This is a great year for you, Gemini, and where love is concerned, you're about to find out that you really are loved and appreciated. You might always think that it's you who does all the work, and you may have even gotten used to that. But this season refreshes your self-perception.

It seems that you are much more loved than you ever know. The person in your life that means the most to you...they are going to come through for you in ways you never even dreamed of during this time.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What's interesting in your case, Cancer is that there's a pretty good chance you've just ended a relationship, which leaves you open to starting something new during Gemini season. That nasty Pluto retrograde may have shaken you up, but it certainly did NOT knock you off course. If anything, you feel as though you are stronger now, and you're right!

You feel as though you can pick and choose who you want, and you'll take your sweet time doing so if that's how it has to be. You are strong, wise, and ready to place yourself before anyone else. This leaves room for advanced flirtations, as in 'flirting done right.' Go for it, Cancer. One life to live.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may cause a few heads to turn during Gemini season, as the sun is shining and you ARE out and about. You may even stir up some jealousy in your present partner, so let them know that your heart is in the right place.

However, getting attention is kinda-sorta your thing, so enjoy it without getting too excessive. You'll find that Gemini season loosens you up, too, where communications are concerned, which could lead to an open door for great career moves. Your romantic life will be inspired by your social life, and it seems that you'll be very...active.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You went through so much this past season, and you need the healing graces that come with Gemini season, and you'll get exactly what you need, Virgo, so hang in there and let what's yours come to you.

All that has troubled you will wash away in the embrace of someone who truly loves you, and you will finally open up to that person and let their love do the work it's meant to do. No more heartache and worry; it's time to rest and relax and know you are loved and cared for. Gemini season lets you know with certainty that you are not alone, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may not want to take things too seriously in the love zone, this Gemini season, as you'll be feeling both amorous AND in love with being single. That's all good here, Libra, as you tend to know what you're doing.

You have had enough of tight romances where too much is expected of you, but a fling certainly looks like fun, and that's more than likely where your head is at. What you're into during Gemini season is taking care of YOU, and that's always a good choice. We can't be good to others if we're not good to ourselves, so do your finest, Libra.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Gemini season looks like a good time for you to take some time off to concentrate on the love you want to nurture. You have been overworked and it's gotten the best of you. You'll get an opportunity to spend time with your loved one far from home and while that might at first seem impractical, you'll get that Gemini buzz and it will have you suddenly charged up for change and adventure. Seems like this is exactly what you've needed and Gemini came in to make it happen for you. Do not be shy; jump at the chance to take a risk. This is what you and your partner have been waiting for.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's time to shake off that Taurus sloth and get yourself into something exciting. Whether you are single or partnered, the name of the game is love during Gemini season, and you will suddenly find staying at home to be a royal snooze; nope, it's not who you are anymore.

Now, you're the social butterfly once again, and it feels good. Gemini ignites you with creative energy, and honestly, you don't care what you get yourself into, as long as it involves your creative spirit. You and a friend might become a dazzling romantic duo if you allow yourself to go there. Stay positive!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Gemini season puts you front and center in your relationship, and that is actually going to shake you up a bit. You may notice that you have been 'absent' in the past months and that perhaps your relationship has taken a back seat to your career.

Bang-zoom, you don't want that to happen, and because of Gemini's ability to bring couples together to talk things out, you'll be doing just that, and much to your surprise, you'll work it out so well that it will feel like you've both been given a second lease on your love life. All it takes is a little communication and bingo — the world is yours!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Self-care is high on the list for you during Gemini season, mainly because you're not only aware that you're out and about more often, but because this last season had you spending a little too much time on your own, and now you are suddenly zapped with self-consciousness...in all the right ways.

You are stoked for attracting a certain someone into your life and you kind of want to surprise them with your new look. This kind of thing is super fun for you to do, as you love changing your appearance. You are inspired and artistic during this time, and you use it to your advantage.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Gemini season is nothing less than poetry where your love life is concerned. Oh my, are you about to experience a swoon-worthy moment, or two...or three. There is someone in your life who you may not realize is head over heels in love with you.

And what this person is capable of is truly insane, as they are going to bowl you over with sweetness. You rarely get to experience this kind of attention, but holy smokes, Pisces, when it happens to you, you will know it and you will know it as blissful. You are about to start something very exciting, so be prepared. Fun times are ahead.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.