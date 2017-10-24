Your Not-So-Secret Flirting Style, According To Your Zodiac Sign

What kind of flirter are you?

For some people, flirting comes as easily as breathing. Then, there are those who are such terrible flirters that it's painful to watch them.

Astrology has a lot to do with our personal characteristics and can influence your flirting style.

Is your idea of flirting to giggle like a fool, or is it giving the object of your affection a half-smile as you touch your own hair? Whatever your flirting style is, knowing what your zodiac sign has to say can help you find the best way to get someone to notice you.

Here's how each zodiac sign flirts, and which signs are the most responsive to your type of flirting.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you're assertive and bold with your flirting.

You have no problem picking the hottest guy in the club and buying him a drink. People are attracted to your confidence and find you sexy.

Libras, Capricorns, and other Aries are the best signs for you to hook-up with, but for long-term relationships, go for a Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius or Aquarius, since Scorpios will find your flirting style too in-your-face.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're so sweet, Taurus, and your flirting style is like an old-fashioned rom-com.

You prefer if someone comes on to you. You're also very sensual and have your signature move of lightly touching the palm.

If you're looking for a casual encounter, Scorpio, Aries, or Virgo are for you. If you want a lasting relationship, go for Capricorn, Libra, or Gemini.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your way with words is a seduction in itself, and you use those powers to flirt in a very communicative manner.

This may include wit or body language. You can get bored and run very hot and cold, but it works for you because you're also somewhat of a tease.

If you just want to Netflix and chill, Leos, Virgos, and Scorpios will be receptive. If you're looking for someone to be in a relationship with, you need to find a Libra, Aries, or Aquarius.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your flirting style is very captivating on one hand and very nurturing on the other.

Cancer, you're genuinely interested in having people tell you about their horrible breakup or how bad their day was. You aren't trying to flirt per se, but it makes you kind of irresistible as you connect with others on a very emotional level.

If you want to turn your complaining session into more of a bedroom session, look to Leo, Pisces, or Capricorn. But you're not really that interested in a casual hook-up, so you'll be more likely to find something long-term with Taurus, Virgo, or Pisces.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Stroking the ego isn't a one-way transaction for you. You want to get praise and attention, Leo, as much as you want to give it.

You've got a whole bag of flirting moves — everything from very focused eye contact, smiling, and charisma. You've got sexy down to a science.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're the Ruler of Mixed Messages, Virgo. One minute you're reserved and standoffish, and the next you're giving off a strong sultry vibe.

You don't let random people enter your exclusive circle of admirers. You use your intelligence, sexuality and a lot of tilting of the head with partially closed eyes to flirt.

If it's a casual hook-up you're looking for, you'll usually get it with Gemini, Scorpio, or Aquarius. When you're at that point where you want a relationship that will go the distance, seek a Taurus, Cancer, Capricorn, or a fellow perfectionist Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your sign is ruled by Venus, so you know a little bit about flirting, love, and romantic gestures.

You're a natural-born flirt and use your flirting tricks such as your charm, charisma, and beauty. Since you don't want anyone to feel bad or have any conflict, you flirt with just about everybody.

If you're looking for no-strings-attached fun, go for a Taurus, another Libra, or an Aries. If you're ready to settle down, the most suitable partner is Gemini, Leo, or Aquarius.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're the Master of Flirting with your intense sexuality, sensitivity, and suggestive naughtiness.

Scorpio, you enjoy flirting so much that there doesn't even need to be an endgame; it's just fun to give someone a sultry glance, a sexy smile, and a seductive touch.

If you want to give someone the one-night stand of a lifetime, choose Taurus, Sagittarius, or Aries. When you're looking for a significant other, Pisces, Cancer, or Capricorn will fit the bill.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love adventure, change, and have a fun, flirty style. You're always ready to tell a fascinating, provocative, and spectacular story, and your sense of fun is contagious and attractive.

Sagittarius, you have a talent for teasing but will deliver with some spontaneous yet sensual touching. Since you're always ready to pick up and go, you can be a little emotionally detached sometimes, leaving the objects of your flirtation confused and hurt.

If you want to burn off tension, another Sagittarius or Scorpio would be your best partner. If you think you can make an emotional commitment and mean it, find a Libra, Gemini, or Leo.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have a very sincere and straightforward flirting style.

You're very real, Capricorn, but sometimes a little reserved. You make people want to find out what's behind your calm, cool, and collected facade. You won't flirt with anyone you don't find interesting, and when you do flirt you'll stroke your hair or lightly touch your own body as if to say that you're totally ready.

If you want something casual, find an Aries, Cancer, or Libra. For a relationship that can build, find a Taurus, Scorpio, or Virgo.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You love to flirt because it shows how charismatic you are.

You don't need to be one-on-one to flirt; you can flirt with an entire group with your brilliance, wicked sense of humor, and passion. Aquarius, you like to surprise people and keep them off-guard with your flirting.

If you're feeling like a casual encounter, find yourself a Scorpio, Pisces, or Leo. If you find yourself ready for a long-term commitment, Gemini, Libra, or Sagittarius is best.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When it comes to flirting, it's difficult to know where the fantasy ends and the real you begins.

Pisces, you're often shy, so trying on a different persona to flirt works for you. Even if you don't say one word, people notice and gravitate to you. You're like some kind of magical magnet: mysterious, sensual, and sensitive.

If you want something casual, go for Taurus, Libra, or Aquarius. For someone compatible to join you in your mystical travels, you'll find your cosmic cohort in Cancer, Scorpio, or Capricorn.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.