We see you, shy guy.

Which zodiac signs are shy according to astrology? Some signs are naturally gifted in the area of communication.

Just look at Joan Rivers, a chatty Gemini Sun with her Moon in brutally honest Sagittarius.

She had the gift of gab and never could be counted among the shyest zodiac signs in astrology.

Which zodiac signs are shy?

Zodiac signs which you may consider to be as shy can include Princess Diana, a sweet Cancer Sun.

She was forced into the limelight, but you can tell by her body language and soft voice. Her natural personality is shy.

Good thing for Princess Di, her rising in Sagittarius helped her to overcome timidity.

We all have that one person in our lives that just does not seem to speak, ever.

Maybe you have multiple people who aren't the most vocal, and if you do, I am so sorry.

Being a Gemini means that I am not shy. I have enough personalities to entertain every sort of person on this planet— that's the confidence talking.

We are extremely outgoing and know how to converse with anyone who decides to speak with us.

But this article isn't about me, sadly. This is about the people who are complete opposites of me and my fellow Gems.

For all my people who like staying away from the spotlight and rather hide in their bedrooms all-day, this one's for you!

Shy people are often looked down on because they do not like being in the public eye.

The stereotype of being shy does not define your personality or who you are.

Sometimes you may feel as though our voices are not loud enough to be heard.

Public speaking and calling an office for an appointment are things we have all had to overcome.

But some people just can't handle the pressure — and that's okay!

Being shy or an introvert does not mean you do not know how to have fun!

My cousin used to be an extremely shy child who wouldn't engage with other people unless she actually liked you.

As we got older, she began coming out of her shell and had no issues with meeting new people.

Regardless of what anyone has to say about shy people, you are amazing and should break out of your shell at your own time.

Please do not ever feel forced to talk to people or go out somewhere you don't want to be!

Today we are going to rank all the zodiac signs from the greatest to least and see which of them are the shyest of the bunch.

1. Virgo is the shyest.

You are not necessarily "shy," Virgo, but you do not usually engage in conversations that you feel do not relate to you.

You are not the type of person who will speak just to fill the silence in a room.

In new environments or situations, you might feel overwhelmed and come off as "awkward."

2. Cancer doesn't like the limelight.

Cancers are the friends who do not seem like they are interested but trust me, they're absorbing all of your words and figuring out the right response.

You would rather sit back, relax, and enjoy the conversation rather than interrupt.

3. Pisces prefers to remain in the background.

Pisceans are naturally reserved and become extremely anxious in environments where they do not know the people.

Because they are very sensitive and do not like confrontation, they will most likely keep their thoughts and opinions to themselves to avoid conflict.

4. Capricorn would rather you not take notice unnecessarily.

Capricorns are not the best at small talk, if the conversation is not geared toward any of their interests, you will lose their attention.

Capricorns have a hard time trying to relate to a conversation that has no use to them.

5. Scorpio is shy and loves privacy.

Don't be fooled by their stingers, Scorpios are notoriously shy people! From first impressions, Scorpios look very standoffish and might come across as them being shy.

Once you get to know these people, they will openly and freely express themselves and their hidden emotions.

6. Taurus can be reluctant to be too vocal without provocation.

In social settings, Taurus' will put on a show for everyone! However, behind closed doors is when they truly reveal their emotional and sensitive side.

Like the Cancer, Taurus' will seem quiet but they are just listening intently.

7. Aquarius is shy, but they don't make the top of the list.

When you first meet an Aquarius, they might not be as talkative as they can truly be.

All you need to do is show them that you are interested in their conversation and you will unlock their spunky personality!

8. Sagittarius are bold and blunt, but they don't command attention.

Sag's are one of the most spontaneous and vibrant zodiac signs!

They love to have a good time and even more, they love seeing their close friends and families enjoying their time as well.

9. Libra is social, but they prefer one-on-one relationships.

Once you crack through their initial impressions which seems as though they are reserved, Libras are some of the best people to be around.

They will always engage with any conversation they're in and will never make you feel like what you say is uninteresting.

10. Aries, are never shy.

These fiery, feisty individuals may seem like firecrackers in the worst way possible.

Trust me, Aries' are super fun to be around and you will never not be laughing around them!

11. Gemini loves to be in the limelight, and they are rarely ever shy.

With the two twins ruling over their entire lives, Gemini's have multiple faces that they can put on to please everyone they're around.

No matter who they are with or where they are, they'll make sure their guests are entertained the entire night.

12. Leo is the least shy of them all.

Leos pride themselves to be the center of attention at all times.

Try not to overstep your boundaries because they will definitely snap.

Leos are the true lives of any party and will be sure they are known by everyone in the room.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, love and relationships, and spirituality topics.