Which Zodiac Signs Are Shy Vs. Extroverted, Ranked

Some zodiac signs just don't have a care in the world.

Despite what some people might believe, being shy is not a bad thing. People always seem to equate shyness with being weird, but being shy just means you’re probably more introverted than extroverted.

More outgoing people will be more comfortable making friends with pretty much everyone they meet. And just because you like being a little more uninhibited doesn’t mean you’re exhausting or annoying — you’re just someone who loves every second of being the center of attention.

But when it comes to introversion, which zodiac signs are shy in astrology?

Ranked from shyest to most careless, here's where each zodiac sign falls.

1. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo has this thing about not wanting to draw attention to himself unless absolutely necessary.

He’s more of a behind-the-scenes type of person who knows how to get stuff done, but doesn’t need to be recognized for all of his work. For him, as long as he knows he’s done a good job, that’s all that matters.

Virgo has a hard time opening up to others when he’s in an unfamiliar situation. Unless he’s completely comfortable with the people he’s around or the place he’s in, he’s going to get shy and clam up.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer’s shyness comes from his feelings of insecurity.

He tries very hard to make sure that he looks good and feels good, but sometimes, that isn’t always enough. Whether it’s a first date or a new job, he tends to get shy because he feels like he’s going to stand out around strangers.

Cancer’s suspiciousness only throws fuel onto the fire that are his insecurities. Even if you try to tell him that everything is okay, chances are he isn’t going to believe you until he can prove it himself.

3. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is no stranger to being shy, usually because he often worries about everything.

Instead of enjoying the company he’s with, he gets too caught up in his head and lets his thoughts wander, until they convince him that he should feel shy and awkward. For this reason, Pisces doesn’t often put himself out there for fear of worrying himself into a situation he’s no longer comfortable in.

Pisces may be able to trust everyone else in his life, but he has a hard time trusting himself. When he has these almost-crippling bouts of shyness, it’s because he doesn’t trust that he’s going to be okay, no matter what happens.

4. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn is a very “keeps to himself” kind of guy, which makes it easy to see why he would get shy pretty easily.

He doesn’t like being the type of person to make a scene or draw unwanted attention to himself, so he finds comfort in being a wallflower. For him, this isn’t a weakness, but it can still make it hard for him to speak his mind when he does have something to say.

For example, when he’s at work, Capricorn likes to keep his head down and do the best work that he can. But if it comes time to talk about promotions and pay raises, he gets shy about having to put himself out there and ask for what he wants.

5. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It may seem like a surprise to some, but Scorpio is one of the most shy zodiac signs.

Scorpio — like most of us — don’t have a problem opening up to family and friends; basically anyone he’s comfortable around. It’s only when he doesn’t know the person or is in a room full of strangers that he starts to get shy.

What makes it hard to tell that Scorpio is a bit shy at first is that when he’s out with friends, he seems like a very lively, approachable person. In reality, it’s only because he’s with these people he feels comfortable around.

6. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius’ comfort level is similar to Scorpio’s in that he’s much more outgoing when he’s with people he knows best.

There are times when he can get shy, but definitely not as often as some of the other zodiac signs in this list. He’s the type of person to want to make his own impression on other people, not let his shyness do it for him.

In other words, Sagittarius will get out of his comfort zone and push through his shyness to show that first impressions aren’t always right, and that he’s able to adapt to a new environment.

7. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is one of the more sensitive zodiac signs who takes pride in being able to listen to his emotions and stay well within his comfort zones.

Any little sign of discomfort and Taurus is out of there. When he gets shy, it’s really because he’s feeling awkward and uneasy.

Taurus also hates any big changes and bumps in his normal routines. So, when he’s expecting to be in a certain situation or place, he’s totally fine and outgoing. But when his plans change and he as to adapt to this uncharted territory, he gets shy and uncomfortable.

8. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is a social butterfly just dying to stretch his wings and get to know new people.

There’s almost never a situation where Libra is out in public and doesn’t end up striking a conversation with someone, so being shy is not something he experiences.

It’s not that he doesn’t ever get shy, it’s that he’s so used to being social that there’s no reason for him to clam up when he’s so used to being outgoing. Plus, Libra really doesn't care what you think of him.

He’d rather have fun and enjoy himself no matter what he does, instead of get caught up in the little embarrassing things that people do every single day.

9. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is very expressive and social, which means he’s always looking for a good conversation.

And sometimes, he gets bored with the people he already knows, so what better to keep the convo going than to strike one up with someone new.

As for shyness? Gemini’s never heard of her and doesn’t really care to.

Unlike some zodiac signs, who need time to adjust to new surroundings or situations, Gemini is very adaptable, meaning he doesn’t feel awkward or uncomfortable whenever plans change on him. He’s also great at communication, so things like public speaking and interviews don’t seem to faze him or make him nervous.

10. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is a very warm and friendly individual who’s always looking for someone new to talk to.

He finds conversations — especially deep conversations — with new people very enlightening and eye-opening. And you know Aquarius — he’s always looking for new things to learn.

Aquarius also appreciates people who respect that he might be a little different than they are. Sure, he really doesn't care what you think of him, but it’s still nice to know you’re not intentionally trying to make him feel awkward.

11. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is always looking for new people to meet because it’s exciting and because they thrive on social situations.

Aries loves having a social life and there’s no reason to get shy when your life revolves around having fun and being with friends. Plus, Aries is naturally confident, so shyness almost never crosses his mind.

With lots of confidence also comes a lot of courage. If Aries can talk to new people without getting shy or even stand up in front of a group of strangers and speak, he should also be able to not get embarrassed easily.

12. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo absolutely doesn't care, period.

How can you when you love being the center of attention, right? Leo doesn’t get shy simply because it would contradict everything he already loves about himself. He can make friends with pretty much anyone and can have all eyes on him when he walks into a room.

Leo is also dedicated to success and knows that you sometimes have to take risks and get out of your comfort zone if you want to succeed. So, there’s no embarrassment or shyness following him in his personal or professional life.

