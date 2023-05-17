How To Manifest What Your Zodiac Sign 'Really' Wants During Pluto Retrograde 2023

Pluto, the planet of transformation and truth, first entered the dynamic sign of Aquarius in March before its retrograde began this May. For everyone, this is the first moment in this lifetime that this energy will be felt so it’s incredibly powerful for manifesting newness and greater authenticity.

Pluto reveals, strips away, and allows you to be reborn. During this process, it will shift back into Capricorn for six months giving you a chance to evaluate how far you’ve grown and where to pour your energy for greater change.

By embracing this powerful energy to manifest what you really want, you allow yourself to bring the truth of yourself and your life to light. You leave the darkness of avoidance or self-sabotage.

Pluto retrograde is a time for honoring yourself and your ability to transmute any part of your shadow into a light you no longer try to dim. It’s a space of being welcomed home to your truth and the abundance that awaits you here.

Here's how to manifest what you 'really' want during Pluto retrograde 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you really want: Life balance

Begin a practice of using bergamot oil for balancing while repeating the affirmation and meditating on what you need to release and invite in within your life.

Manifestation to say: I can live a life of balance.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you really want: Purpose

Write down your purpose or even just the word itself on a piece of paper. Bury it in a potted plant or garden at your home, placing an amethyst atop the soil. Sprinkle with cinnamon and create a meditation ritual of returning to this space during retrograde while repeating the affirmation.

Manifestation to say: I am worthy of embracing my purpose.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Transformation

Take the pit out of an avocado, let it dry, and write on it the word transformation. Using a glass of water and toothpicks, place it here to root and grow. Create a practice around using it in your meditation along with the affirmation.

Manifestation to say: I am continually evolving.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you really want: Deeper intimacy

Acquire a white, red, and white candle. Etch into them, soul on the white one, mind on the pink, and body on the red. Rub each with rose oil and arrange in a triangle shape with a rose at the center, call in your affirmation while meditating with the candles on your altar.

Manifestation to say: I am worthy of an all-encompassing relationship.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you really want: Space

Gather black obsidian, rose quartz, and a clear glass of water. Place it on your altar or sacred space as you incorporate the affirmation into your daily ritual.

Manifestation to say: I can create space in my life for love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you really want: Joy

Create a space incorporating yellow, the color of joy. Collect a candle, a feather, and even flowers as part of your ritual. Return to this setting while placing a hand on your heart and repeating the affirmation seven times.

Manifestation to say: I embrace joy in unplanned moments.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you really want: Healing

Using Sandalwood oil for healing, begin a self-massage practice focusing on your feet and your chakra points. As you rub the oil into these places, repeat the affirmation along with deep focused breaths, fully exhaling from the places which feel stuck.

Manifestation to say: I am not my wounds.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Support

Gather an acorn or seedling from an oak tree. Wrap it in a red string and repeat the affirmation. Each time, use a new piece of string. At the end of retrograde, plant it somewhere it can grow outside.

Manifestation to say: I am worthy of being loved.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Truth

Gather a large white pillar candle and etch the word truth onto it. Anoint it with ylang-ylang oil and place it within a sacred space. Light it when reflecting on your life or future plans while repeating your manifestation.

Manifestation to say: I am building my life with truth.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you really want: Focus

Take an orange candle and etch or draw a clock and a heart onto it. Rub with olive oil and place bay leaves around it. Light it as part of your practice while repeating the affirmation and visualizing a full and satisfying life.

Manifestation to say: I invest my time wisely.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you really want: Authenticity

Using sunstone, create a practice of meditation using the affirmation for increased authenticity. As you repeat this four times, envision the parts of yourself you need to shed or step into to feel like you are radiating as your true self.

Manifestation to say: I am honoring myself in all ways.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you really want: Clarity

Massage grapefruit oil into your third eye and place an amethyst onto this area while you lay down and repeat the affirmation eleven times. Envision yourself as the master artist of your life.

Manifestation to say: I am the creator of my life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.