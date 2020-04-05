6 Attention-Seeking Zodiac Signs Who Love The Spotlight, According To Astrology

They need to feel seen.

Everybody needs attention, but some people need a lot of it. Attention is as necessary to their health and well-being as love, and they will do almost anything to get it.

Subtle ways of getting attention include pretending that you can’t do something so you’ll have to be instructed, causing arguments, not thinking so you make rash decisions or mistakes, or even being easily influenced so others must take the time to convince you to follow their way of thinking.

In astrology, the attention-seeking zodiac signs will do whatever they can to make you think about them, whether it's negative or positive.

People who constantly seek attention, like these signs, do outrageous things so people are forced to look. Other times, these people can get attention by retreating or not talking about what’s bothering them, so people have to make an effort to draw them out.

No one likes to feel ignored, but people who thrive on attention go even further than that. Indifference to them will not do, and they’ll start a campaign to get some kind of reaction just so they feel seen.

1. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There isn't a Leo around who wouldn't admit they need a lot of attention — it's just part of their personality. They're the life of any party and can make almost everything into a party just by their presence.

There's something about them that makes things fun and lively. They tend to not be shy, especially when it comes to getting attention, and they have no problem becoming the focus. Leos don't need to do much to get attention as it comes so naturally to them.

2. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries will do impulsive things to get attention, or they may use competition as a way to get it. Aries wants to win, and if they don't and lose out on the attention a winner would get, they will be a sore loser.

If they're desperate for attention, they will be controversial, especially on social platforms. Aries may share a lot of political posts or things that will be sure to get a rise out of people. They have no problem being confrontational, which is another way for them to get attention.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini uses their great conversational skills and sense of humor. People tend to be riveted when Gemini talks about something they're passionate about, or even when they're just talking about everyday topics.

No one is ever bored when they're around Gemini, and this works to their advantage. Like Leo, they're very social and can find something to talk about with anyone. If Gemini isn't the center of attention, they'll rectify the situation until they are again.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius can be somewhat self-obsessed, which doesn't mean they don't care about other people — they do, but their #1 priority is themselves. They may make things about themselves and forget to ask about other people's lives and problems.

They're very open to meeting new people and finding ways to relate to them, but ultimately, Sagittarius wants to be the focal point of any group, and they need to feel admired and looked up to.

5. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are very intense, and they like to get a lot of attention. There's something magnetic and compelling about the Scorpio personality. They have mystery, and we want to know more about them. When people are paying attention to a Scorpio, it makes them feel seen and it validates them.

Scorpio may use whatever talents they have (and they have many) to get a reaction out of people. Sometimes, Scorpio can be a force of nature and a little dangerous, but that only serves to make them even more fascinating.

6. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras will take their attention in the form of praise. They love to be complimented and told they're doing something well. Libras seek out things they know they excel at and they'll get a lot of attention for it.

You could say they fish for compliments, but it's more like they do things that are calculated to get praise and positive reinforcement. Libras are honest about their need for attention, and it's not something they pretend they don't want.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.