What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest During The Moon In Capricorn Starting May 9, 2023

Here are the manifestation rituals for your zodiac sign during the Moon in Capricorn.
The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Capricorn on May 9, 2023, helping each of us to do the work of manifestation. Slow down and listen to your heart when you ask for what you need. When saying a manifestation affirmation, you open yourself to hearing the universe's message. This is a crucial element of the art of manifestation, as you must deeply embody your intention to create an energetic ripple that is sent out into the world.
By effecting this change within you, you tap into your power to attract whatever you desire. While it can be challenging to believe something is real when it isn't present, focusing on how it feels within your body can help you move through any healing that might be blocking your intention.
Paying attention to how it feels within your body is important in any manifestation. Even if it's something you've never achieved or wish to return to it, start by focusing on how it feels within your body. This allows you to raise your vibration and manifest your deepest dreams and needs. Here's how to tap into today's powerful energy during the Moon in Capricorn to manifest what you need more of in your life — by zodiac sign.
What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 9, 2023:
Aries
(March 21 - April 19)
Manifest: Career success
Place a jade stone in your clothes or on your desk throughout the day. As you repeat the affirmation, hold it in your right hand and visualize your success.
Manifestation affirmation: I am successful.
Taurus
(April 20 - May 20)
Manifest: Empowerment
Using citrine for empowerment, use this stone in your morning practice as you envision yourself surrounded by a golden light of possibility.
Manifestation affirmation: I am the creator of my destiny.
Gemini
(May 21 - June 20)
Manifest: Conscious love
Gather a purple candle and rose quartz, etching a heart into the candle. Set these together on your altar and sprinkle them with lavender as you meditate on the affirmation for today.
Manifestation affirmation: I am love.
Cancer
(June 21 - July 22)
Manifest: A healthy relationship
Incorporate morganite, the stone of unconditional love, as you repeat the daily affirmation and create space in your energy to receive as much as you give.
Manifestation affirmation: I am worthy of having my needs met.
Leo
(July 23 - August 22)
Manifest: Time
Placing a piece of black tourmaline on your workspace can help you manage your time more effectively. You can also repeat the affirmation as you gaze at it throughout your workday for added manifestation.
Manifestation affirmation: I have all the time I need to be successful.
Virgo
(August 23 - September 22)
Manifest: Simplicity
Take a walking meditation, repeating the affirmation as you go. Collect a simple stone during your practice that you can return to throughout the day to help you remember to slow down and focus on the present moment.
Manifestation affirmation: I will embrace the simple moments.
Libra
(September 23 - October 22)
Manifest: Security
Write your name on a piece of paper and tie a string around one end of it. Tie the other end to the branch of a tree in your yard or by your home while repeating the affirmation.
Manifestation affirmation: I am safe.
Scorpio
(October 23 - November 21)
Manifest: Clarity
Participate within in a clarity meditation as you place a glass of water on your altar or sacred space. Add an amethyst crystal for added clarity. Envision the water filled with all the clarity you seek; once finished, drink it as you repeat the affirmation for the day.
Manifestation affirmation: I am clear with others and will receive the same in return.
Sagittarius
(November 22 - December 21)
Manifest: Determination
Pyrite helps with motivation, willpower, and inner strength. Either place this crystal in your clothing or purchase a bracelet made with it. Focus on the stone during your practice as you repeat the affirmation eleven times.
Manifestation affirmation: I am working hard for my dreams.
Capricorn
(December 22 - January 19)
Manifest: Peace
Gather a white candle and practice the 4-7-8 breathing technique as you repeat the daily affirmation as you sit in front of it. Try to do this at least once in the morning and in the evening for the most benefit.
Manifestation affirmation: I am enough as I am.
Aquarius
(January 20 - February 18)
Manifest: Patience
Using amber, practice breathing in through one nostril at a time. Imagine your breath reaching all the way to your spine as your belly expands, then slowly exhale while repeating the affirmation.
Manifestation affirmation: I will take one day at a time.
Pisces
(February 19 - March 20)
Manifest: Support
Collect a piece of jasper and an acorn or large seed. Place both in a pocket and at four times during the day, place your hands on your lower belly while repeating the daily affirmation.
Manifestation affirmation: I have all I need.
