How To Use The Law Of Attraction To Manifest Your Dream Job

If you hate your job, you can still get the career of your dreams.
By Christy Whitman — Updated on Mar 31, 2023
Photo: Canva Photo Team, Creweemmaeec11, DAPA Images via Canva
There are plenty of reasons for leaving a job, but doing a new job search can be a little scary. You don't typically wake up one morning and hate your job or want to get a new career; usually, it builds over time when you realize you aren't where you want to be or you're not meeting your career goals.
If you’re working too hard, earning too little and, worst of all, not enjoying yourself along the way, it's time to search for your dream job — and the law of attraction can help you achieve it. Once you understand how to manifest a job using the law of attraction, everything you want can be yours.
RELATED: 8 Signs You Should Quit Your Job To Find Something That Makes You Happy
The law of attraction is "the belief that positive or negative thoughts bring positive or negative experiences into a person's life." Contrasting experiences (living what you don’t want) are as essential as holding a clear vision of what you do want.
If you desire a greater sense of freedom, want to spend time doing things you love, want greater control over the amount of money that flows into your life, desire to feel the exhilaration of new ideas, wish to be in a workplace with happy and productive people, and aspire to contribute to happiness of others, all of this can be possible with the law of attraction.
Once you’ve identified what you want, take it one step deeper. Ask yourself how you would feel if you'd already created it. This will help you find the energetic essence of what you desire.
How to Manifest a Job Using the Law of Attraction
1. Show gratitude.
Before you start manifesting anything, you first need to make sure you're in the correct perspective. That is, you need to be grateful for what you already have rather than filling your energy with a lack of what you want.
This helps the universe hear you on their vibration, as well as having your higher beings want to help you bring about your desires.
2. Uncover your 'why.'
Once you are present with what you want, begin to ponder the question, “Why do I want to create this?” What do you think the fulfillment of this desire will enable you to do? How will creating your ideal career enhance you as a person?
RELATED: The 35 Songs To Add To Your Playlist If You Want To Manifest A Better Life
3. Imagine yourself in that position.
Allow yourself to imagine this desire as if it were already fulfilled. In your heart and mind, play with the feeling of having achieved every one of your career goals.
What quality do you hope you will experience as a result of creating this? Is it joy? Freedom? Love? Maybe it’s a feeling of pride or accomplishment or contentment. Allow this feeling to wash over you, just for the pleasure of it.
4. Acknowledge any limiting beliefs you have.
When manifesting you need to rid yourself of negative or self-limiting beliefs for it to work. Self-limiting beliefs are assumptions you have (most likely in the subconscious levels) that are hindering you from getting on the same vibration level as the thing you want to manifest.
For example, a self-limiting belief would be what you think you are capable of doing, or that you truly don't deserve what you are manifesting.
5. Acknowledge the areas of your life you're happy with already.
Having identified the "feeling" essence of your ideal career, notice in what aspects of your life this feeling is already present.
For example, if you desire financial prosperity because of the freedom it will provide, notice where in your life you are already free. Now, take this further and identify an action you could take that would enhance this feeling.
If you are seeking a feeling of pride or accomplishment, what actions could you take to generate this for yourself right now?
RELATED: How To Use A Vision Board To Manifest Your Career Goals & Land Your Dream Job
6. Connect with the feeling your ideal job would give you.
As you are taking this action, connect with this feeling at an emotional level. Feel the vibration of it permeate your body and radiate through every cell of your being. Notice what new thoughts or ideas arise from this clarified state of being, and if it feels good to do so, act on them.
Return to this feeling state often — it’s as easy as turning to your favorite radio station when you get into your car. Commit to residing in this vibration each day, and watch what new experiences unfold as a result.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Learning to attune yourself — in thought, emotion, and energy — with the essence of your ideal career is the key to attracting it, in living color, into your “real” life.
7. Stay positive.
Manifesting can be a hard and lengthy process. It is important to stay positive throughout the entire time. That doesn't mean you can't feel negative emotions, but it does encourage you to deal with them as they come up.
Look on the optimistic side during your struggles and your desires may come quicker than you thought.
RELATED: The Magical Way To Manifest Multiple Things At Once
More for You:
Christy Whitman is an energy healer, transformational leader, celebrity coach, and New York Times bestselling author of 'The Art of Having It All: A Woman’s Guide to Unlimited Abundance.'
This article was originally published at Christy Whitman. Reprinted with permission from the author.