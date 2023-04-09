The Weekly Tarot For All Zodiac Signs, April 10 - 16, 2023

Your weekly tarot card for all zodiac signs in astrology is here starting Monday, April 10, through Sunday, April 16, 2023. We're getting in the flow of Spring now, and while the weather is starting to show up for us, so are our hopes and dreams. This is manifestation season; we have put in the work, and now it's time to think about what to do next with all our energy. We are starting to see that this year may turn out well for us, and this week brings much to rejoice over.

A certain degree of acceptance has started to take over; we're no longer that interested in strife...we really want peace, which at one point only seemed like a pipe dream. The Tarot reveals that we are on top of the game, that the nose isn't leading us about, and that we are smarter than we used to be. We're not being manipulated or bossed around, and this week lets us feel strong and...free. We are the writers of our own destinies, and the Tarot is here to remind us of the glorious power of positivity.

This week also shows us the mirror, where we can see whether or not we are lying to ourselves. Self-deception plays a role in this week's Tarot spread, and while we are all susceptible to this concept, it's best to do some self-analysis before we get into trouble. Truth sets us free, and as we all know, truth is hard to take. Still, what is the alternative? To live a lie? Nope. That is not something we wish to do, not during this week.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for April 10 - 16, 2023:



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

This tarot card typically represents the cycles of life, the ups and downs, and the inevitable changes. How this plays out in your life this week is in the idea that you may be going through something you've already been through; you have the experience, so in a way, you have a heads up on any surprises that may come. It's a 'been there, done that' kind of week, and it certainly won't harm you in any way.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups is associated with happiness, harmony, and emotional fulfillment in relationships. This is almost something you hardly need to know as you are living it fully. This tarot card tells you, Taurus, that whatever it is you're doing — keep it up, as it's most definitely working for you. Love, family, all of it; you are definitely living your best life right now, this week.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

The Chariot tarot card is a very good omen to receive, Gemini. This tarot card represents a sense of control, determination, and direction. You tend to fluctuate back and forth regarding important decision-making, and this week will have you opting in for what makes the most sense to you. You know where you're heading and how to get there. A very positive card for you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

The Seven of Pentacles, in reverse, may suggest a feeling of impatience or frustration with the progress of a project or investment. OK, welcome to life, Cancer. We win some, and we lose some, and while this card may imply frustration, it certainly doesn't mean you've lost the battle. You are strong and can still win this, so don't stop now!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

When we receive this tarot card, the recipient feels some balance is about to be restored. In your case, this is true. Justice is often associated with balance, fairness, and legal matters. If there is some legal news you've been waiting on, you can trust that you will hear about it this week, and it will go in your favor.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

This tarot card symbolizes inner strength, courage, and determination. You can rule the world when you are at your best, Virgo. What's important for you to know this week is that you need to be persistent. Do not flounder in self-doubt; keep your head up high and believe that you are stronger than any problem that might come your way. You are stronger!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

The Five of Wands tarot card usually refers to some competition or conflict but can also indicate a need for collaboration and teamwork. This is work-related and probably means that you need to expand your horizons when it comes to letting others give you input. You can't work in a bubble, Libra, even though that does seem somewhat attractive.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

The Page of Swords, in reverse, suggests a tendency towards dishonesty or manipulation in communication. You may experience childish game-playing during this week, and you may be the brat who sets up most of the 'fun.' You will resort to your old habits during this week, Scorpio, and learn that they don't show you in the best light.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

The Lovers card can represent a significant romantic relationship or a choice between two paths. Or both! What the Tarot tells us here is that you will be making a major decision this week, and the purpose of that decision has something to do with love and happiness. You may also eliminate an old habit — freeing yourself from something detrimental to feel good again.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

The Four of Swords is often associated with relaxation after exhilarating work. This is one of those mental health break tarot cards suggesting that you must back away from the stress that has taken over your life. You need to live this week out without last week's tension. Take a break, and get some well-deserved rest.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

In its reversed state, the Death tarot card indicates resistance to necessary change. You may be reluctant about some pressing issue in your life, and you've fought it off for too long. Now, you need to deal with it. If this has something to do with the past, then work on letting go.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

The Knight of Wands, in reverse, can suggest impulsiveness, recklessness, or a lack of follow-through. If you thought you could 'get away' with something or were too lazy to finish something that desperately needed finishing, this week is here to get you back on your feet again. There's no getting away with this one, Pisces. You need to tend to the business at hand. Do it. Get it done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.