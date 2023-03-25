Your 'Memorable' Weekly Horoscope For March 27 - April 2, 2023

A lot is going on this week regarding what the sky has to offer us; transits galore and cosmic events aplenty. We start the week off by witnessing Pluto enter Aquarius, and the disruption that this particular lineup will cause will be notable and memorable.

Because Pluto in Aquarius is also accompanied by Moon square Neptune, the type of 'disruption' we refer to is emotional and dark. This could be the kind of week where many of us fall back on commitments or break personal rules; we fail at diet plans and don't show up on time to engagements. We may also find that we are intentionally ignorant on certain matters as if we choose NOT to see the truth in certain situations.

This week brings on the First Quarter Moon in Cancer at the same time that Mars trines with Saturn, causing irrevocable damage to certain types of relationships. We are best to put our minds to work at hand and focus less on the minutia of the problematic days. In other words, our best bet this week, as a people, is to become involved heavily in whatever work we do so that we don't have to become overly agitated by the events of the world. Social media will be a haven for troublemakers and hurt feelings this week due to the Moon in Leo and Venus conjunct Uranus. Expect upheavals.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for March 27 - April 2, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Happiness is the home is possible, and this may be your only 'safe space.' You will find yourself fortunate to have a home to live in, as there are so many people in your life who you look at as less fortunate than you are. Open your heart to friends and have patience with them, as they may be going through hard times. Be a friend this week, Aries; you don't need to teach...you only need to be kind.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While you are someone who always gets over the turmoil, you may feel as though so much of what you do is either futile or worthless. Still, in all, the work you do has meaning; it just doesn't have enough payoff for you to appreciate it this week. Keep your eye on the love you have and honor your health; don't overdo it this week simply because you feel sad about the state of the world. Everything will work out...in time.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are in line for travel this week, so don't be surprised if you are somehow driving a long distance...for work or for pleasure. The stars have you on the road, seeking new horizons. You need something new in your life, and it will be during this week that you make the move to find it. That may end up with you searching the internet...or the countryside. Either way, you won't be in one place for too long.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If there's anything for you to learn this week, it's that your instincts serve you well. This also implies that being at home is the right place for you to be. You will spend most of your time this week working on the home space, no matter how big or small your living quarters are. You delight in the idea of renovation, and even if it's to escape the madness of the world, you know where to turn for your personal joy: home.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While it may be a stereotype, you truly are a force of nature, and this week will have you at the top of your game, Leo. Whatever puts you into the position where you need to summon up all of your strength, you will do so like a pro; you might even surprise yourself. You are strong, funny and heroic during this time, and you will save someone's life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've had enough of caring too much about this person, that bill, those troubles, etc. This week you decide you need to concentrate on number one: you. You rarely think of yourself as numero uno, but you feel it's time to push the worries aside and indulge in whatever makes you happiest. You cannot be worried this week as you know you'll go out of your mind if you let yourself. Your strength of character will show up as self-love, a very valuable player in your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

A harsh decision will be made this week by you, Libra, and even though it might feel almost 'too strict,' you know it must be done and that you are the only one who can do it. You don't enjoy being in this position, but you also realize that only good can come from this choice. Someone has to be the one who does the 'dirty jobs,' and this week, it's all on you. Fortunately, you are capable and detached.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week, you go full-on Scorpio, and this week has you bringing out the 'big guns,' so to speak. You will liberally apply the meanness and bad attitude that you are known for, and in an attempt to get someone on your side, you will end up manipulating them to do your will. You know what you're doing, and you know it isn't exactly nice, but every now and then, you just have to let your stinger out, and this is the week we get to see it in action.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What really makes you feel good about this week is that March is finally seeing itself to the door. This month has been hell for you, and with the onset of April, you feel like you can finally breathe again. While you fully admit that this is all mental, you can't help but feel as though you've just survived an immense battle, and now you are on the other side of it. You feel victorious and complete, a feeling you haven't had since the year began.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Hard choices lead you to peace this week, Capricorn. You have put something off for way too long, and you recognize that all you've done is succumb to your fear. You are tired of being afraid, and you feel as though time is passing you by. This week thrusts you into the position of power, and you will take the reins of your life and direct yourself to a much better place. It had to happen. It's good that you selected that time as 'now.'

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Don't be surprised if someone calls you a 'cheapskate' this week, as your finances seem on someone else's mind. It's nervy, and they have no place in your money-world, and yet, you aren't about to let go of your money for anything. You will be accused of being cheap and ridiculously thrifty as if this is a bad thing. You may end up feeling that someone out there is jealous of you, and in the long run, you really don't care what they think of you, your money or your 'inability' to spend.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The only way you feel you'll get through this week in one piece is if you vent with friends. This week may be very stressful for you, Pisces, and when the going gets rough, you turn to your buddies for relief and release. You may end up saying the most insane things to your friends, not to hurt them, but to free yourself from the burden of feeling like you always have to be nice. You are still the nicest of 'em all, but every now and then, you need to let it rip, and this is a good week for that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.