What You Secretly Fear Most, According To Your Zodiac Sign

I'm the kind of person who has a lot of different fears: dying alone, getting my foot stuck in an escalator and falling backward, and losing control while driving on the freeway.

I don't like heights that much either.

Not everybody is as comfortable with their fears the way that I am.

They may try to deny them, and keep them secret from other people and themselves as well.

Our zodiac signs help to determine our personality traits and characteristics, and while you may not know your deepest, scariest fears, the zodiac does.

Each zodiac sign's biggest fear

Remember, if face your fears, you'll remove their power. If you have a fear of failure, remember that from that failure comes tremendous growth. Or if you hate confrontation, think about how great you'll feel once you've cleared the air.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): fear of breaking up

Aries have a thirst for adventure and yet also a thirst for calm and inner peace.

While you pray that you'll never have a dull, boring life, your biggest fear is that your relationships aren't last, and the ties that bind you could be easily broken.

You definitely have FOBU (fear of breaking up).

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): fear of inconsistency

Bulls are known for being steadfast, reliable, and the kind of people who are grounded and centered.

You have an idea of where you want your life to go and you try your best to keep on that path. The thing that scares the crap out of you is when you're suddenly outside of your comfort zone.

You fear inconsistency the way some people fear spiders.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): fear of failure

Geminis are social and love to party and be creative. Since you live for being able to express yourself and your creativity, you fear not being able to follow your passions.

Oh, and you're secretly scared that you suck and that you're not the best at everything.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): fear of rejection

You're a very emotionally sensitive person, and in being this way, you have an incredible capacity for compassion and empathy for other people.

It makes sense that your biggest fear is one of rejection.

You can't stand the thought of putting your heart out there and not having someone return your love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): fear of being unappreciated

You present to the world as a very confident, and strong person — and that's what you are.

But if you dig down deep enough, you'd realize that you fear being undervalued, unappreciated, and unnoticed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): fear of disorganization

You're one of those people that always show up when they say they're going to. You handle things in an orderly efficient manner.

Your biggest fears are disorder, and not being heard or listened to.

Chaos makes you cringe.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): fear of confrontation

Libras are all about peace, love, and understanding. You can't stand conflict and confrontation, and you'll do anything you can to keep the peace and make sure people are happy.

You're terrified of causing people distress and seeing others unhappy because of something you did.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): fear of being exposed

It doesn't matter what challenges are thrown at you; you have the ability to rise above them and transform your life in the process.

Although you're passionate, you guard your emotions fiercely.

You have a fear of failure, but what you fear even more is having people know your deepest feelings and insecurities.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): fear of being controlled

You're as free as a bird, creative, and have an abundance of energy. Life may be a wild ride, but you can't get enough.

You fear being controlled by someone else and not being able to live your life the way you want.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): fear of not being good enough

No one can master turning dreams into reality the way a Capricorn can. You have the ambition, motivation, and drive to accomplish what you set out to do.

Underneath all that bravado is a fear that you're not good enough, and that no one understands your vision.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): fear of losing a loved one

Aquarians are great to have in an intense situation because they can remain calm, and keep help other people find a sense of peace when they desperately need it.

Aquarians fear being cut out of a loved one's life and are frightened that they won't be there when a loved one needs their help.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): fear of criticism

Pisces is the super-creative and sensitive type. You don't enjoy criticism, but what you really fear is confrontation.

Nothing gives a Pisces the heebie-jeebies more than when they fear they're about to be called out about something.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, and Woman's Day.