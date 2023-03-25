Each Zodiac Sign's 'Revealing' Weekly Tarot Horoscope For March 27 - April 2, 2023

This last week of March shows us that we are people of depth; the cards reveal much about our deeper side. We are not as shallow as we may come across at times, or rather...we have inner worlds that we know we can turn to when the outer world becomes too much...and anyone who is living on Earth during the social climate that exists at the moments knows that the outer world is definitely in turmoil.

That is why many of us will turn inwards this week; we will rely on our spirituality to get us by, and if we are not spiritual people, then we will find psychological 'outs' or ways to cope that allow us some rest from the chaos of the world, today.

If there's one thing that strikes us all this week, it's the idea that 'life goes on' despite the chaos and the disappointment. That life continues to go on is both heartening and stressful; we seek happiness, and because we are intelligent, we know where not to tread. Self-reflection is big this week, according to the Tarot, and even when it feels hard or burdensome to look within, sometimes the results are stunning and life-changing.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for March 27 - April 2, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

This week may have you checking in with your spiritual side, which may imply that you'll be working on some new ritual or practice. It's all good, and it shows you that you can cope with whatever is happening in your world. If things get too stressful for you, you can take it down a notch with meditation or contemplation. You are happiest when you can detach and simply 'be' for a while. That's how you get your mojo back.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

This week has you reflecting over the past for the very purpose of knowing what worked for you and what must change. You are doing the smart thing this week, Taurus; you are assessing the worth of things to plan intelligently. You will demand some time alone to put things together in your mind. This week brings you clarity and proper judgment.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

It may be a rather mundane week for you, but in your mind, at least you are making money. You are simply happy to be working and in your case, the work itself takes your mind off the drudgery that life sometimes brings you. You are fine with the idea of throwing yourself into work; if it keeps you busy, and it will, then it's all alright with you. You aren't fond of sitting around idly, and this week will have you doing good work.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Friendships blossom during this week for you, Cancer, and that is mostly because you've let your guard down. You are now at a point in your life where you feel that a 'lack of trust' really isn't getting you anywhere or making you happy. You know now that you must take a chance and let people in. This week shows you that it's OK to share with friends and even fun to be with people who share interests with you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

In a way, this tarot card suits you perfectly as The Sun in reverse shows you that while you are always deserving of the spotlight and the praise, you sometimes go about getting it the wrong way. You may get noticed this week for doing something that people think is too much or...not right. You don't mind being the rebel, and you don't care what people think, as long as they are thinking...of you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Mistakes are the foundation of what holds you up right now, Virgo, and what that means is that during this week, you will refer to your stores of painful knowledge to protect yourself from whatever 'slings and arrows' are heading your way. This card looks fierce, but it's really about you being able to take your pain and make it work for you. While it doesn't alleviate the pain of the past, it can be the basis of your amazing strength of character.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

An interesting tarot card for a Libra to get, as this shows the toppling of patience and the unbalancing of the scales. You are trying to share knowledge, and you are head off at the pass. You feel you have much to offer, but you don't understand that your particular form of knowledge is unwanted by the people you are trying to sell; This week brings you disappointment, mainly because your efforts will be misunderstood and rejected.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Overspending may get you in a heap of trouble this week, but you don't need to worry too much, as this tarot card in its reversed state may mean chaos, but it also shows that it buys you the time you need to understand that 'it's not that bad, after all.' You may get a bill that demands payment, and you may balk over it...until you realize that it must be paid and that it's really not that big of a deal after all. At least you DO have the money to pay for it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You will be the bearer of good news this week, but your style may be off, and you may come across as a little too egotistical. In other words, in trying to do this good thing, you may end up taking too much credit when this actually has nothing to do with you at all. It's as if you will hand someone some great news that has nothing to do with you, but you'll make it seem like it's 'because' of you that they are getting this good news.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

This week has you turning inwards for spiritual reasons. The state of the world, your country, your city...it all just feels like it's too much for you, but you aren't ready to fall just yet. You know that there's an escape hatch inside your mind, and you open that hatch door this week, Capricorn. Spirit is always there for you, both private and consoling. You are grateful for the opportunity to step back and simply soak it in.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You aren't ready to admit that you might be too old to do a certain thing, which may cause you to do it anyway and perhaps end up looking like a fool. You really don't care, but know this: others are looking at you and thinking that you might be pushing the envelope on this one. Still, you don't care what others think. You will be doing something foolish this week, Aquarius. If you don't mind, then in your head, nobody else should care.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

You may have a moment of two where you think the work you do is futile, as your line of work seems to demand unearthly amounts of patience, and very little pay off. You are happy with your work, but it bores you...even though that's part of the job. It takes stamina and emotional fortitude to do what you do, and this week may just try your patience and make you want to quit. You won't...but you'll think about it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.