How Each Zodiac Sign Struggles With Self-Esteem

What's stopping you from loving yourself?

Life is full of changes, some good and some bad. So, it’s no wonder that we can’t always feel in full control of our emotions.

Loving yourself starts from within, but when there are so many outside factors that influence how we feel, sometimes our confidence suffers. These knocks are normal, and what matters is not what’s getting you down — it’s all about how you get back up.

Learning how to build self-esteem is a tricky business, but it never hurts to get to know yourself so you can fall more in love with who you are and fight off insecurities.

And your zodiac sign is a great way to recognize your self-destructive behavior before it takes over.

Knowing what affects your confidence will help transform your insecurities into triumph, and leave you feeling all kinds of empowered.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As one of the most confident signs in the zodiac, a lot of people assume you’re free from self-doubt, Aries.

You know that despite your outgoing nature, you’re not immune to feelings of self-depreciation. You’re deeply competitive and are constantly striving for better, but sometimes this means comparing yourself to others too much.

You feel down when you don’t think your looks or achievements match up to others. What you’re failing to realize is that you’re perfect just the way you are and don’t need to compete.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you value security more than any other zodiac sign, so when things in life leave you in the lurch, you feel overcome with self-doubt.

Money issues and financial stress can make you question yourself. When you’re worried about your income, you’re unable to do things you love and this makes you feel worse about your situation.

Have faith that once you work hard you’ll feel more secure. Find happiness in things that don’t require money like friends and family.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Challenges in work or school can leave you feeling down, Gemini.

You pride yourself on your intelligence and love to share your ideas with others. So, when things get tough, you feel out of control.

It’s hard not having all the answers or not being able to shine like you used to, but it’s important to stay focused. You don’t have to be an expert in everything. It’s fun to learn, so don’t be afraid to ask for help so you can expand your knowledge.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can be guilty of placing your self-love in the hands of others, Cancer, so when relationships crumble, so does your confidence.

It’s important to put your all into friendships and relationships, but your worth is not based on what others think of you. Self-esteem starts from within.

Even though you should surround yourself with people who build you up, it’s ultimately up to you to stand tall through challenges.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you’re the leader of your tribe and love to be the center of attention, but sometimes this hides your deep insecurities.

Your lack of self-love is often linked to your fear of rejection. You worry that people won’t accept you, which causes you to not accept yourself.

You’re guilty of shutting down others out of a fear that they’ll shut you down first. This means you’re missing out on people who could be trying to help you love yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your organization and expert planning can often lead you to personal success, but it can also be your weakness.

You need control in order to feel safe, and when you don’t have it, you can suffer from anxiety and worry. It wouldn’t hurt to go with the flow a bit more and enjoy life’s journey.

Trust in the universe, Virgo — it has a plan for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You hate anything that unbalances your life, whether it's problems in your relationships, things going wrong at work, or personal issues.

Anything that makes you feel uneasy can cause deep self-esteem issues when you’re struggling to find happiness in your life. This is because you’re dwelling on the bad and ignoring the good, Libra.

Don’t let your problems take over your life. Once you assert your power you’ll feel more confident in yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You’re an expert at covering up your insecurities to the point that no one around you would actually believe you have any.

You hate feeling vulnerable and often deflect from your self-esteem issues instead of addressing them. This only creates more problems because a lot of your self-depreciation comes from harboring sadness and resentment towards past situations.

Scorpio, you thrive when you remove toxicity from your life and let go of your past.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sometimes the opinions that matter most to you are the ones that shouldn’t matter at all.

You’re guilty of placing too much of your value in the hands of someone who will never give you the attention you want from them.

Know your worth, Sagittarius; you can’t let others control how you feel about yourself. Channel your strength and independence for a boost of self-love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you have high expectations for yourself and will stop at nothing to achieve your goals.

While this keeps you driven, it’s not always fulfilling because you feel pressured to have a plan. Your insecurities arise when you feel like you’re not living up to the standards you set for yourself.

It’s important to recognize that life is not a race. Enjoy a break every once and in a while, and take time to pat yourself on the back for all that you’ve achieved so far.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’re one of a kind, Aquarius, and love to stand out. You’re innovative and creative, but this can breed its own unique insecurities.

You put pressure on yourself to be different but then worry that you stand out too much. You get embarrassed in some social situation but don’t feel like yourself when you’re conforming.

Relax a little; people love you for being you, so stop worrying about what others think.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You cherish your friends and love to have as many connections as possible, Pisces.

This is a great support system, but sometimes, as we get older, we don’t have as many friends as our school days. This makes you feel insecure because you worry you’ve pushed people away or upset them.

Know that this is part of the natural cycle of life. It's much more important to have a few close friends than lots of tenuous connections. Quality is always better than quantity!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, astrology, and trending topics.