April 2023 Monthly Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs

Here we are in April of 2023, and with Aries Sun as our leading seasonal transit, we should find that this month will pack a punch in career, lifestyle choice, health and home life. Communications will do well in April as so many helpful Mercury transits are coming up. Venus and love will play a huge role in how we heal during the month, as healing seems to be a loaded subject that we're all somewhat interested in.

We've got Lilith transits, which will tap into our dark side and may end up making or breaking our love relationships. Be prepared for romantic arguments, and because so much of the month will be dedicated to truth-telling and revealing secrets, don't be surprised if you find something...hardcore...about your partner. This month contains a lot of infidelities; we may be the perp, or they might be the one. This month will indeed test the strength of our 'romantic resolve.'

The heat and fire of the month will turn a corner on the 20th as the Sun enters Taurus, which will feel like a breath of fresh air. Whatever fights or disagreements we've had until this time will dissipate and regulate. Taurus will even the scales, and while that may not give us exactly what we want, we can all know that the anger of April will not be here forever. We will be left with no option but to change our lives, and if we are open to listening, this will be the best thing to ever happen to us.

Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs April 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may feel like this is the time to get up and act, as you have started to feel as though you've repressed your feelings for too long. There's a burning energy in you that wants to be heard, and for the sake of others, you've kept your passion at bay; but with so much Aries energy in the air, it can be hard to stop yourself. You may create great change for the positive, but you may also lay waste to friendships and positions. You feel daring and pushy during April; just be careful of who you step on in your attempt to raise yourself up.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Slipping into memories will not do you any good, as you know that there's no going backward in life. You may be tempted to reminisce a little more than is necessary, so don't be shocked when your friends or love partners tell you that you're living in the past and that there's nothing for you over there. In a way, April represents your last look at the days gone by; you cannot return to 'better days,' and so you will come to terms with the reality that there are days you must concentrate on. Right here, right now. No going home.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Aries season is heavily upon you, and while that tends to light a fire underneath you, you may still be hesitant about what you want to do with your life. Things are working out for you, and yet, during April of 2023, you won't be able to shake the feeling that...perhaps you are an imposter? You don't feel like one, and yet, here you are, doing so many things that you can't stand doing, all because you believe you're trying to 'be normal, like everyone else.' April awakens in you the idea that you might not be in the right job or that you could possibly want a new career.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

April has you dealing with a bad decision made during the month of March, and the real problem here is that you stand by your decision and continue to suffer its consequences without considering that you need to change your ways. This could be health-related, so you really need to start being honest with yourself. Is it time to return to healthier food choices or skip the dessert when you go to lunch with your friends? Every once in a while, you may employ willful ignorance; it seems you are consciously trying to hurt yourself. Please wise up, Cancer. Don't use your own body as a testing ground.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

A major rejection is coming your way, but the good news is that its business, not health, not love. It may also be financial, as business tends to revolve around finances, but it will anger you. What angers you the most in April is that you really and truly believed that you were right; so much of this decision's downfall is about you and your pride; you don't want to admit that you are wrong. Yes, something will not happen and burn your ego, but it's nothing compared to how little you wish to take responsibility for it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have waited a long time for the opportunity that will be handed to you in April of this year, and so the real question is: will you recognize the gift horse when it's staring you in the face? The truth is, you are about to receive great news, but because you are so used to 'great news' turning into some career-based trick, you don't trust it. What's coming to you this month, Virgo is GOOD, and you can trust it. What's left is for you to act on it. Don't let this grand opportunity pass you by!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may find yourself on the opposite end of the beggar's cup this month, as whatever you did to get yourself in the hole like this, you may end up being someone who has to ask for money, from friends, during April of 2023. Nobody wants to be 'that' person, but life has no guarantees, and we occasionally have to ask for help. April seems to be your month, and if you can't ask, you won't be able to rise above your present situation. You are loved; do not worry. You'll pay them all back as soon as you can. Do not worry.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

April is the month you recognize as the right time to move on. You fully and clearly get the hint: your old love is not coming back, and you will not follow them to the ends of the Earth, hoping they'll take you back and all will be well. So, during this Aries-propelled month of April, you will start getting your personality and courage back in order. You may feel stoic or emotionally cold, but you will do your best to return to the living. You have spent enough time crying over spilt milk; it's time to shine again, as only you can.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

April has you presenting an ultimatum to someone in your life, and it may sound like, "it's them or me!" You will find that you have had enough. Something in your life has gotten out of hand, so much so that you realize this isn't of your own doing; you have been lied to, or you have been deceived in such a way that if you continue to believe in this person, you know that it's you who are being played for a fool. You can't stand this idea, so April is the month you either accept the conditions of this miserable situation or leave. That's that.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If your relationship is not all you want it to be, this may be the month where you do what you've been thinking of doing for a long time now: cheat. You may get it into your head that if you don't seek affection from another source, you may not ever get the chance again because you've come to know that it's not coming from the person you are romantically involved with. Your relationship is way too far along to get up and leave, but they are also giving you nothing, and in April, you may take this as a sign to have a fling with someone other than the person you are committed to romantically.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

In an attempt to branch out and perhaps even get into a new romantic relationship, you'll find that; maybe, this isn't for you after all. April feels pushy to you; it's as if the energy surrounding you is pushing you to get involved with someone in a way that makes you uncomfortable. You don't want that much of a commitment, nor do you want to spend 'that' much time with anyone. April will put you in the position of being in a full-time relationship, only to find out that you want nothing to do with such exclusivity.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

April is about to drain your energy dry, Pisces. You have done all you can regarding your job, and now you feel like throwing your hands up; you can do no more. It's now on 'them.' You need a break because the kind of work you do is soul-sucking, and while you adore your work, the people you do this work with are brutal on your nerves. You want to do your job in peace, but Aries's energy makes everyone turn into a hostile bully, and you are at your wit's end. April may bring about that job change you've been thinking about for too long.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.