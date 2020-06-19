The 4 Angriest Zodiac Signs In Astrology — And What Sets Off Their Bad Temper

Some people just have a shorter fuse.

Everyone has those days every now and then where they feel more irritable than usual. And we’ve all had moments where something as small as a spilled coffee or a jammed printer practically ruin our day.

Sometimes, people are easily annoyed because they are sleep-deprived or haven't eaten yet. When people have days like this, pretty much anything will irritate them. Add astrology to the conversation, and the angriest zodiac signs are those who will flip out over the smallest inconvenience.

Most people can agree that some days are just bad days. It's part of life. However, some people are way more short-tempered than others.

For instance, the type of person who lashes out at her friends for simply canceling the night's plans. Most people would be fine with a last-minute change of plans, but others really can't handle the disappointment.

If someone you know frequently escalates calm discussions to angry fights, they probably have a bad temper. Like, a really bad temper. Expressing anger isn't necessarily a bad thing, but if you’re unleashing your temper on your friends over the tiniest conflicts, that’s probably not a good sign.

There are healthier ways to express anger, luckily.

If you’re dealing with someone who has a short temper (or if you're looking in the mirror), sometimes the best thing to do is be patient and wait for them to calm down. That way, you can talk to them without getting yelled at.

But if you're the person with the bad temper, you might want to be mindful of the way your anger affects others.

Since each of the zodiac signs has a different personality, each expresses their anger in unique ways.

So, which zodiac sign has the worst temper in all of astrology?

Believe it or not, there are a few signs whose temper gets the best of them.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is known for being impulsive and aggressive.

They are competitive and easily frustrated. When they are faced with conflicts and annoyances, they respond with anger.

They do not have much patience. For example, an Aries is likely to curse a lot when faced with traffic or packed subways during their commute to work.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are emotional and sensitive. It doesn’t take much to upset this zodiac sign.

Cancers are also pessimistic and suspicious. They are likely to throw a huge tantrum during arguments with their partner or friends.

For example, if a Cancer is not invited to a friend's party, she will likely send an angry text to her the next day, or even lash out on her on social media.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos have trouble keeping their cool. They are loud and intense.

Even worst, the smallest things can make them very upset.

For example, if one of their friends borrows their shirt and returns it with a small stain, Leos will probably start a huge yelling argument. Even when they are in public, Leos are known to make a big scene over tiny things.

4. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are assertive and fierce. When things don’t go their way, they can get very angry. Some Scorpios are even known to be violent!

When Scorpios have a temper tantrum, they are likely to scream and break things. Be careful the next time you’re near this angry zodiac sign!

Helen Luc is a frequent contributor to YourTango.