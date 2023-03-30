The April 2023 Monthly Love Horoscope For Every Zodiac Sign

Your monthly love horoscope for April 2023 is here with great news for all zodiac signs in astrology. While stubbornness can be more likely due to Mercury entering Taurus in April, we learned to avoid compromising ourselves for the sake of love, thanks to Mars when it ravished the sign of Gemini. Here's a rundown of all the important dates to mark on your calendar and how they impact your love life.

The most romantic dates for the month of April 2023

Monday, April 3rd, Mercury enters Taurus

Mercury enters Taurus on April 3, 2023. Mercury is the planet that rules your mind, governing all forms of communication. Communication is one of the most crucial factors within a relationship; it tends to make a significant impact. Mercury in Taurus tends to look at things from the ground up. It will be more apt to communicate plans and ideas rather than feelings, yet it still seeks to experience and share joy and pleasure, so it will not be all boring. This could allow important relationship conversations to flourish and help you and your partner feel more stable within your connection. Mercury in Taurus can set the stage for a productive month ahead.

Thursday, April 6th, Full Moon in Libra

Today, the Full Moon in Libra helps heal relationships. Did you set intentions around the New Moon in Libra on September 25th, 2022? If so, you may have recommitted to a relationship or decided it was time to leave. Since then, life has taken you on a healing journey, teaching you to focus on yourself. Now, you will continue to make changes that foster balance. You are ready to make your relationship stronger and more connected because you have learned to be more patient and understanding.

Tuesday, April 11th, Venus enters Gemini

Venus moves into Gemini, which can often bring concerns for relationships. Venus is the planet of love and relationships; however, Venus in Gemini keeps things interesting often leads to straying eyes. But that is only one side of Gemini and does not paint the full picture. Gemini represents the duality present between the human and the soul. Socialization and fun take greater precedence during this time, but it does not mean any committed soul-deep relationships are doomed. During this time, it is your chance to try new things together. Plan a day trip or weekend away, watch a documentary together, or take dancing lessons. The trick to Venus in Gemini is to try new things together and to allow yourself to understand any restlessness does not necessarily mean there is a problem but only an opportunity.

Thursday, April 20th, Sun enters Taurus/New Moon in Aries with Total Solar Eclipse

Today, a bit of oddity occurs in the sky as the Sun shifts into Taurus, beginning the Taurus Zodiac Season while the Moon slowly reaches the height of the New Moon in Aries. The New propels you into that new chapter. Adding to this auspicious energy, it also happens to be a Total Solar Eclipse, which opens a two-week portal between eclipses and ushers in dramatic changes within your life. This is a wild card moon that logically should not even be happening, but it still is. You will see this theme in your life as you are urged to act, and your future self will thank you for it.

Friday, April 21st

Until now, all planets have been direct since the end of January. This has been a beneficial time of growth and moving ahead while you were fast-tracked by the cosmos to take advantage of opportunities and clarity so that you could start the year off on a strong note. Now, it's time for reflection. Today marks the beginning of Mercury’s retrograde in Taurus, which will help create greater stability and certainty as you plan your future. This retrograde echo back to May of 2022 and 2016 as Mercury moves through Taurus helping you to continue developing certain lessons and clarity to make the most of this eclipse portal. Remember, the universe never makes a mistake, so if you are rethinking the future of your relationship, it means it is all for a higher purpose.

Monthly love horoscope for April 2023 for all zodiac signs:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Thursday, April 20th

Aries, roll up your sleeves. Amazing changes are coming to your life; a few of these experiences will feel fated. Last month was the first of two New Moons in your sign opening the door to a new opportunity. This month, you get a second New Moon in your sign right when the Sun enters Taurus. This is the perfect time to set a powerful intention for love, especially around April 20th, because something unexpected could come your way.

This New Moon is extra special because it occurs during a total solar eclipse at a fated degree bringing dramatic results and changes into your life. You'll feel ready to take on the world, love life never before and strive to make dreams come true for yourself and the people you love. With Mercury in Taurus, you may talk about moving in with a new partner; with Venus entering Gemini, the time is ripe for local travel or renting a bed and breakfast on the outskirts of your city.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Thursday, April 20th

You'll be tying up a few loose ends and making room for your relationship just after Mercury enters your zodiac sign and the New Moon arrives at the top of the month. The second New Moon comes to finish what you might have started back in March. You'll have your mind on money this month, and while this does not sound romantic on the surface, a financially secure Taurus is a happy Taurus. You are more than happy to share what you have, and with a bit of change in your pocket, you'll feel like you can spoil a loved one or two. The start of eclipse season and Mercury retrograde will have you reviewing your love life closely. You don't want to make the same mistakes you've made in the past — and you won't.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, April 11th

Now that Mars has moved out of your sign to enter Cancer, you feel more like yourself. This is the perfect atmosphere for the events affecting your love life this month. You will want to put social activities at the top of your list since your friendship zone will be a little more active than usual. This month, you might be introduced to someone new who will become an important figure in your life for the next few months. Mercury retrograde will have you reviewing the past but try to avoid scrolling through old texts in the wee hours of the night. The Full Moon in Libra will allow you to let go of some old patterns that impair your romantic life. By the end of the month, you may have a new relationship starting to bloom, or an existing romance may find its spark again.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, April 13th

It's hard to talk about what is coming your way in April without celebrating the exit of Pluto from Capricorn. Pluto has brought you intense romantic connections, but some hurt your heart and left you feeling unloved and a bit hopeless. With Mars in your zodiac sign this month, you may feel slightly motivated to do something to change things in your romantic life but don't do so out of anger. This month, the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn, that sign that governs your love life, helps you heal for good. By the end of this month, you will feel much better than you did at the start of the year. Be sure to give yourself a chance to find love by going out with friends and socializing more frequently. Love will come to you, but you must meet it halfway this month.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, April 6th

This month love becomes more practical and meaningful. The Libra Full Moon will help you communicate better with your partner, so you'll want to take advantage of this amazing energy by scheduling some time alone to chat and enjoy each other's company. The Sun in Aries helps you to be vulnerable in relationships. If your love language is quality time, you'll love speaking about your wants and needs and seeing how your partner is open and receptive to being there for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, April 14th

Saturn is in your house of partnerships all month, and while everything in April ushers in new energy to ignite love and passion, you will be building a life that lasts in a key relationship. There's an air of seriousness to your love life this month. You will strive for togetherness, and perhaps you are in a relationship that could lead to marriage. If you're not already married, your romantic relationship will help you see your future in the context of a fully committed relationship.

For married couples, this month helps you to prioritize your time and to make each other a priority. With Mercury retrograde taking place this month, plan to review your schedules so you can come together as a team to set a standing day and time for a date night.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, April 20th

The New Moon Total Solar Eclipse in Aries once again shines a divine love light on your romantic relationship. You have been experiencing growth and opportunities in this area since the start of the year, which is wonderful but also challenging your ability to receive it genuinely. This lunation and eclipse, you have the chance for major growth if you trust it is safe to lose balance if it is for love. The Full Moon in Libra brings any intentions you set last September under the New Moon in Libra to fruition, specifically those that reflect on the space within your relationship or the space within your life that you had for one. It also helped you reflect over the past six months on what and who you have outgrown versus what still feels important and relevant for your journey. This is a peaceful, balanced Moon as Jupiter and Chiron align with the Aries Sun. Expect positive changes in your relationship where it becomes more reciprocal and stable.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, April 3rd

Admit it, Scorpio, you don't really like to open up to just anyone, so when Mercury enters Taurus, it's a big deal for you. Mercury is the planet that rules thoughts and communication, and now that it activates your partnership sector, you're looking to find someone who can be your shoulder to lean on during good and bad times. You are ready for everything that the Taurus sign represents in astrology — stability, security the building of daily routines that add up to a solid future. For you, the month of April is promising. This month holds the key to your heart because it brings an amazing opportunity to bond over words and intimate conversations. This month, you make progress and create a solid foundation with your partner that you will enjoy for years.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, April 11th

If one word could describe the month of April for you, it would be 'peace.' Mars is finally out of your partnership sector, and now you can relax and enjoy love with a whole new vibe. Venus will shine a ray of light your way, bringing newfound balance in love. The planets align so that you experience greater intimacy, more joy, and a little excitement in your romantic life. There is one caveat to making the most of April: you create the love you want to have, and you get to avoid the relationship you don't. So, it's time to say goodbye to time-wasting, that's OK when you're bored, and hello to self-love because it's much better for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Thursday, April 20th

The New Moon Total Solar Eclipse in Aries sheds light on your healing, home, and family sector. For you, this is a part of your life that has been active since the start of the year but has also brought some frustrations. With this New Moon and Eclipse, you are being offered a second chance, not just to make things right but for healing. You are the only one who can decide to have a new beginning, so it is up to you to start this next chapter.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Saturday, April 15th

Vesta is the asteroid that rules home, family, and that internal divine spark of life. In the month ahead, Vesta enters Taurus, the zodiac sign that rules home and family. For you, this part of your life with the North Node and Uranus still here will bring many positive shifts over the next few years. Think of this as the coming together of everything you have worked for. With Vesta here this month, it is all about joy and ease and finally feeling at home within yourself, your life and most important — your relationship.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, April 11th

As a deep and romantic water sign, it might not seem obvious that Venus in Gemini has anything of benefit to offer you but take a closer look. Venus is the planet of love and relationships, entering your home and family sector — the same place Mars wrapped up its seven monthly stays. You had a lot of changes brought to this part of your life that helped you create more of that family structure you have craved, and now this month brings the opportunity to enjoy it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is the Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She is a member of the ISAR and a graduate of Midwest School of Astrology.