The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships April 2023

It feels like there is a shift this month, that it is not just your relationship is ending but that you have truly realized you have outgrown it. Last month will always become the building block for what follows it, and in this case, March set and began a brand-new precedence within your life. Last month both Saturn and Pluto changed signs while Mars finally ended its extended stay in Gemini. The Aries stellium dissipated, and Jupiter brought enormous healing and Chiron aligning within this sign.

But often, when big shifts like this occur, the effects do not happen immediately — this is where April comes in.

April is the only month of the year that Pluto will be direct in its new sign of Aquarius, and before the first retrograde of this new season begins towards the end of the month, it means it is time to move ahead. Pluto in Aquarius can make you question everything in your life, affecting how you view your relationships. Saturn in Pisces reminds you of what you are worth, what love is supposed to encompass, and how a leap of faith is always worth it. Together though, there is a feeling that, for many, your relationship is over and has been for some time. Just because you may live together, send out holiday cards or are intimate, that does not mean a real relationship exists.

A relationship is a connection, something unspeakable and unbreakable and does not need anything to show what it is. In the month ahead, not only will you finally see what you have outgrown, but with the second Aries New Moon in a row, and this one being a Total Solar Eclipse, major changes are coming, and it may include adjustments to an existing relationship. Here's what these four zodiac signs can expect during the month of April.

The four zodiac signs which fall out of love and end relationships on April 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

April is truly the first month since the middle of last year where you are being guided to have a fresh start — it is just that this relationship that you have felt hanging over your head will not be a part of it. Since last year, Mars, the planet that rules ambition, passion, and action, has moved into your own sign. Not only does Mars not particularly like having to think things through in the Geminian way, but it also causes you to slow down and reflect more on your inner process, especially during its retrograde. Finally, after seven months though, Mars left Gemini and shifted into Cancer on March 25, 2023. While there were many times you could have acted over the past few months to create change, having this clean break of energy may have been the push you needed. It does not do any good to have you second-guess your decisions or even your feelings.

This is about you learning to trust yourself and ensure you are only staying in the relationships that honor that instead of taking it away. This month, Venus, the planet of love, also shifts into Gemini, making you more focused on your needs, wants and dreams. While others may call this selfish, it is part of you getting back to who you truly are and making sure you are making decisions from this point. Be mindful of partners who say they will change but do not or suddenly improve when the end is near – you need consistent energy in relationships, not lifesaving methods to keep things afloat.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The hardest thing to ever end a relationship is when you realize that you cannot become the person you want to be while still in that relationship. Whether it is a committed relationship or marriage, it will still be challenging. But this is where you are right now, so there is no sense in trying to pretend otherwise. You have had the heat turned up on you since the start of the year, and it seems like each month, the universe adds more, if only to ensure you do not miss the signs this time. The Aries stellium, the union of Jupiter and Chiron in the same degree and your New Moon last month, should have been enough to propel you forward and have you choosing your own healing, but just in case you did not get the message, here comes April.

This month, eclipse season begins, and guess what? It is in your zodiac sign Aries. It also serves as the Total Solar Eclipse for the year and is the second New Moon in Aries in a row. If you cannot tell that the universe is supporting your new beginning and choosing yourself and your healing, hopefully, this is the month you finally surrender. You have already tried to avoid dealing with your relationship. You have tried pretending it was enough, and you have even tried fixing it well as much as it could be. Now, the only thing left is accepted so you can take this amazing opportunity from the universe to advance.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This month, the most important thing you can do is not make rash decisions about your relationship. For you, it is not a matter of falling out of love and just ending it, especially because you have done so much work to get here you are. But the energy has changed dramatically for you recently, and with the wild energy present in your life now, you need to make sure that you are not going to decide that you are going to regret it later. Last month, Saturn, the planet of karmic lessons and boundaries, finally left your sign after the past three years. During this time, you were able to remove a lot of what was taking away from your happiness so that you could embrace your happiness more profoundly.

The only what-if here is that with Saturn moving into Pisces, themes around value will emerge. Not only from a financial standpoint but also making you question if that relationship you have worked so hard to create is one you really want forever. Not only from a financial standpoint but also making you question if that relationship you have worked so hard to create is one you really want forever.just the settling in of this planet and of you being able to accept the peace that comes from simply receiving what life has to offer.

But Pluto is not going to make it easy on you. Pluto, the lord of the underworld and the planet that rules transformation has recently entered your zodiac sign, where it will stay for the next twenty years. Do not worry; this does not mean you will have these challenges the whole time. But as Pluto gets settled here, it only spends a month here before turning retrograde and falling back into the lessons of Capricorn. It is important to sit with any feelings of unfulfillment or uneasiness in your relationship because it likely must do something else entirely. You do not want to ruin a great relationship over a temporary feeling.

4. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Be careful with your words and actions this month, Taurus, as things will feel very much up in the air. The month begins as Mercury shifts into your sign giving you a chance to speak more of your own thoughts and feelings; however, you might be less likely to be open to compromise, especially once the Sun shifts into your sign, beginning your own zodiac and birthday season. Asteroid Vesta also returns to your sign making you more aware of how you have given away your essence to others. It represents how often, in love, you are asked to set yourself on fire to keep another warm. But that is ending for you this month, which will become more apparent as the North Node in Taurus will have its first interlude with Saturn in Pisces.

This will bring some lessons around the reality that no matter what you do, you will never be able to please anyone. Saturn is softer here in Pisces, but the lessons will remain important. And you still need to ensure that whether it is a romantic partner or a social group, you are not sacrificing yourself for others, which will become very fixed and stubborn to your needs and dreams. It is as if you have allowed yourself to be pushed so far. Now, you run the risk of becoming upset at those who were pushing you without taking responsibility for what you allowed. Then as Mercury turns retrograde in your sign towards the end of the month, it is your chance to start to right the wrongs, but remember you must begin with yourself before you can know if this relationship is truly one that you have outgrown.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.