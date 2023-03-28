April 2023 Luckiest Day Of The Month & Horoscope For Every Zodiac Sign In Astrology

Eclipse Season starts back up again in the month of April, and the new chapter you have been seeking can be found. April is the only month all year that will host Pluto direct in its new sign of Aquarius, giving it a sense of unchartered territory, which is exactly what you have been working towards. Change is always a bit scary, but still, it calls to you like the promise of more, as you know that the only way to experience life in the ways you dream is to take that impossible risk.

April is 'all things new,' not just because of Pluto in Aquarius but because of the Aries New Moon Total Solar Eclipse on April 19. April hosts the second Aries New Moon. The second indicates two New Moons that took place back-to-back in this year's Aries season. Aries represents new beginnings, assertive action and confident motivation, which will propel you forward. Mercury shifts into retrograde later in the month during the two-week Eclipse Portal between lunar events, signifying an important reflection that might change everything.

You can only do the best with what you know in each moment and, hopefully, have that expanded as you continue to learn more. April truly is a giant exhale of bated breath as you feel that this was what you were working towards all along, even if you now realize that the journey has only just begun.

The luckiest day of the month for each zodiac sign in April 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 13th

The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn midmonth helps you focus on your goals and feelings in your professional life. With so much going on within your own self recently, this is a wonderful way to channel some of that growth into a new and exciting career opportunity. The Moon helps you embrace your emotional self, while Capricorn keeps you focused on the matters at hand so that you can let go of what no longer is a part of your truth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 13th

Capricorn energy rules all matters of luck and abundance within your life, which can help you seize new opportunities and growth. For you, the Last Quarter Moon is all about releasing false beliefs centered around what you have learned and built a life on. While letting go of things that were once useful to you may sound negative, it does not have to be. Instead, focus on what you are making space for in your life now. Consider the tools you need to succeed, and allow yourself to believe that amazing experiences are coming your way and how you will work to bring them to you when they don't.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 14th

Saturn in Pisces helps bring greater depth and meaning to your professional life. While Saturn is stereotypically known for boundaries, in Pisces, its purpose is unity rather than division. As Saturn in Pisces karmically aligns with the North Node in Taurus, you will start to gain a better understanding related to your professional goals. Whether it is a new job or even a bonus or restructuring, the good news is on the way.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 24th

Pisces energy rules your ninth house, which is what governs luck. As Saturn doves into this water sign, you will be challenged to bring together your dreams with the action behind them to make them a reality. This is precisely what this month brings as Saturn in Pisces connects with the Sun in Taurus. You are starting to progress, Cancer, and it is the best feeling to start accomplishing what you have always dreamed of.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 20th

Aries energy rules all themes of abundance within your life. As the New Moon Total Solar Eclipse occurs here, you will see a shockwave of luck ripple through your life. This is the second Aries New Moon in a row, with the first in March, so make sure that you are seizing those new beginnings that are coming in instead of sticking with the old. There is no room for fear when working to achieve your dreams.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 3rd

Mercury is the planet of communication and thoughts; as it crosses into earthy and rationale Taurus, it also activates themes around your ninth house. Your ninth house in astrology governs your sense of luck and abundance. For you, this means that you can trust the opportunities and chances to take a calculated risk because they really are stable and grounded in eventual success. Trusting can be hard, but this month is about as sure of a guarantee as you will get.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, April 11th

Venus is the planet of love, finances, and real estate. As Venus crosses into Gemini, you are going to feel the effects of how your life begins to expand. Gemini energy rules abundance for you, which to be achieved means that expansion needs to be brought to all the areas of your life that are stagnant. Now as this energy welcomes you into its warm embrace this month, you will see nothing but opportunities, and while it is up to you which to choose, the only way to choose wrongly is not to choose at all.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 27th

The First Quarter Moon is when the universe guides you toward your dream or goal. This Moon is in Leo, affecting your career and professional path. Make sure that no doubts or anything is getting in the way of your success here. It is time to act on your dream Scorpio and trust that going back is no longer an option.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 20th

The Aries New Moon Total Solar Eclipse lights up your fifth house of joy, creativity, and self-expression. It is time for you to remember that this life is supposed to bring you joy, not chaos or lack; however, if you are still hanging onto those outdated beliefs, you will never fully live. Let this eclipse burn every doubt away, let the New Moon bring you to that threshold of your new beginning and allow yourself to step into this new chapter no matter how challenging it might be to leave the old one.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 6th

The Full Moon in Libra activates themes around your career, job, or professional advancement. The Full Moon tends to bring things to fruition, so looking back to other Libra Moons, such as the New Moon on September 25th, 2022, see what has developed for you since that time. Use this opportunity to relish your success and recommit to even greater growth. If you have been working tirelessly to achieve your goal, this is also your chance to embrace rest and balance as an important part of success.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 6th

The Full Moon in Libra activates all the deliciousness around luck, abundance, and expansion for you. Full Moon brings something to fruition, so you will likely be ready to seize a new opportunity around this time, leading to greater balance and joy within your life. Travel is as well as the feeling like you have a new lease on life. This is all about recognizing what fills your cup to invite more of it in.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 20th

The New Moon Total Solar Eclipse in Aries lights up your house of value, and while it can help you focus on who and what matters most to you, it also will positively impact your finances. This is a new financial start for you but also represents something amazing but unexpected as you are encouraged to take advantage of the growth you have worked for. Remember, everyone only sees success, not the path you had to walk to achieve it.

