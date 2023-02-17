Your horoscope for the week is here for each zodiac sign in astrology starting February 20 - 26, 2023.

We are looking at a week that is ripe with Mars and Venus energy, and as we all know, when those planets get into something, it usually ends up with us either falling in love, or falling into war with our partners. Love, war and all manner of experiences come to us this week.

Starting the week out we have Venus entering Aries. Talk about war and love, holy smokes, that's a powerful combo transit right there.

Don't be surprised if your week starts out with a big bang blow out with your romantic partner. The fun part about arguments such as the one many of will be engaged in at the top of this week is that it usually ends up with us 'kissing and making up.' How nice.

Pluto energy makes sure that we're a little more uptight than we should be, which will take all of that Mars energy and veer it towards the negative. Mercury trine Mars might be helpful, however, as this is the transit that sets us free from repression.

We will say what's on our mind this week when Mars enters Aries. The kicker will be in how we deliver our messages. Will we go the way of Mars and speak harshly with rude overtones, or will we adopt the ways of Venus, where we are able to be sweet in speech and promising in results? Let us find out now how this week will influence us all.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for the week of February 20 - 26, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Swift decision making puts you at the top of your game this week, Aries, as the transits seem to be pushing you into being the one who does all the work. In a way, you don't mind this kind of work, as it acts like a Spring cleaning to you.

You'll be deciding what stays and what goes, and if this turns out to be a professional thing, then you will find out exactly what is needed in order for your project to work out. You are smart, clearheaded and on the ball this week.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll be spending time alone during this week, simply because you feel very driven about getting things done. You've got something new in your life...it could be a new job, or even a new place to live. You want to put your whole self into the discover of it, but you feel you need to be alone to really soak it all in. You won't be antisocial, simply in need of some quiet time to think things out.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Money is the number one thing on your mind, and what you'll finally come to admit is that it's never been your strong suit, meaning, you don't know how to handle it and you end up spending way too much simple because you can't control yourself at times.

This week has you enamored over money, to the point where you see nothing else as having any value. It's OK, you have a right to feel this way, as long as you restore yourself with some loving balance by the week's end.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The week is going to flow well for you, and that is mainly because you've given up certain attachments and you don't feel like being held back by your own self any longer.

You have found a way to cope with the things of your life, and it will be during this week that everything suddenly seems possible. You are no longer afraid of the unknown, in fact, you welcome it, because now you can accept that the unknown may include potential happiness. Who knows, right?

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's a week of major lessons and few bruised ego moments, but who cares, right, Leo? You've taken the blows before and no doubt you'll take them again, so dealing with the hassles of the week will be tedious, but not crushing. You will receive a rejection during the week; it's not personal and it has nothing to do with you as a person. It's bureaucratic in nature and because of that, you will be angry, but the intensity of your anger will diminish quickly.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You win some and you lose some and this week will bring you a bit of both. The good part is that you really are going to win, but that victory isn't going to come easily, nor is it going to come in the beginning of the week. You're looking at the road to happiness; it pays off on the weekend, but the week that it takes to get there — phew! Hang on tight, Virgo, because this ride promises bumps on the road.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're able to maintain calm under duress this week, as things at work get a little out of hand. You aren't involved personally, but the people around you are desperately trying to get you to take sides, and honestly, taking sides is so NOT your thing. You'd rather just go your own way, and if that means ignoring the noise of the dramatic workers, then that's exactly what you'll do. You remain graceful and at ease, while the world seemingly burns down around you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Typical of your zodiac sign, you will be feeling extremely spiritual during this week. You relate to nature and you trust in the cosmic plan. You might even be perceived as a bit of a wild child, or a nature person, as your way of doing things seems so down to earth, and possibly even a touch a-social. You don't need much more than a good book, lots of rest, and a sunshine morning to make you feel like your self.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You'll be happy that you made a certain decision a few weeks back having to do with your finances, because you finally now feel as though you are in the clear. You did the right thing, and now you are reaping the rewards for your honesty and your integrity. You don't like playing the game in the same way as everyone else, but every now and then you realize that it's best to move with the crowd, for your own safety and security.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Rebellion is in your stars this week, Capricorn, as you are sick and tired of being the good guy all the time. Now, that doesn't mean you're going to plan a money heist or anything spectacular, but you may find yourself saying things that you can hardly believe are coming out of your mouth.

You'll feel good spilling the beans and relieving yourself of unwanted tension. Try to keep your rebellion within limits though, as you don't want to cause total destruction. (Or do you?)

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You had a good run during your sun season, and now that you've just walked into Pisces sun season, you're going to take what you've learned and make the very best of it. Life is good and you not only feel it this week, you appreciate it. You appreciate that you've gotten over certain things and that now, you can ask in the light of your own self-help and accomplishment. You did this for yourself, Aquarius, and you should be proud. Kudos!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Work hard, make money, lather, rinse, repeat. It's all good in your world, as this is the kind of week where you are productive and driven. You've got a goal in mind, and it is achievable. You love throwing yourself into a project that requires your full imagination, and it seems you've found yourself a good one, Pisces. Feel free to go even further, as this week's transits are a set up for your personal productivity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.