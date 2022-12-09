In astrology, Venus shows us how we love and want to be loved and what we can bring to the table in relationships.

Venus also represents value and worth. It can provide a glimpse into what can build your self-esteem if you haven’t felt comfortable with who you are yet.

Of course, other planets and transits can contribute to this, but knowing your Venus sign can open you up to some hidden power and energy.

Knowing what direction Venus will push you can be enlightening.

How to use Venusian energy to access your inner power

Venus in Aries

Mars-ruled Aries should remember that they are the warriors of the Venus signs. They enjoy conquering in love and war and are usually victorious.

When in doubt, they should remember that they have the charm, vibrancy, and courage to excel in anything.

Venus in Taurus

A sign already ruled by Venus, Taurus Venus has to learn not to tie their worth to the things that they either own or do not own. Building resilience from within, and understanding that they are enough is important for them to appreciate who they are.

Learn to be in tune with what is necessary by establishing a good relationship with the material.

Venus in Gemini

Knowledge and exploring tend to build this Venus sign’s confidence. Gemini Venus has to make sure to continue on its intellectual journey and pursuits.

They will draw partners that are like-minded and will not be bored due to the plethora of information stored in their brains.

Venus in Cancer

Being more discerning about the people they let into their lives could help Venus in Cancer not feel disappointed when they have a falling out with friends or romantic partners.

Venus here has to learn that at the end of the day, they are kind and welcoming people and if others do not reciprocate, it’s OK.

Venus in Leo

Feeling more comfortable with who they are and showcasing their unique abilities will make them shine. Embracing the spotlight is nourishing for Venus in Leo, especially if they feel shy.

Tapping into their creative side and exploring their artistic abilities will help them feel a stronger sense of self.

Venus in Virgo

Creating boundaries is essential for Venus in Virgo since they tend to give all or nothing in most of their relationships. Learning more about how they are magnificent will allow them to break free and silence the critical voice from within.

Venus in Libra

Channeling more of their independent side will enable Venus in Libra to feel a lot more confident. Their self-esteem could be tied to a relationship which could make it tough for them to see their power. Building a relationship with themselves first will allow them to flourish.

Venus in Scorpio

Developing more confidence through friendships can allow Venus in Scorpio to feel more self-esteem.

Trust is important as well as loyalty from others, but Venus here needs to be open to the fact that there will be people that will betray their trust so they should not close themselves up to others.

Venus in Sagittarius

Knowledgeable Venus in Sagittarius needs to develop a stronger foundation regarding their core beliefs. As a sign that enjoys teaching and helping others, Venus shines when they can confidently express their philosophies without feeling insecure.

Venus in Capricorn

Not focusing too much on success can relieve some of the pressures for Venus in Capricorn. Although they thrive when they are winning, sometimes it is ok to take a break and just relax.

Learning that mistakes are part of the process will enable them not to have setbacks when they do not reach their mark.

Venus in Aquarius

While Venus in Aquarius prefers to devote their energy to their friends, they need to learn to reflect the same vibrancy onto themselves.

A way to build their self-esteem is by creating boundaries that will help them rediscover the qualities that make them stand out from the rest. Learning to put themselves first on occasion could also be ground-breaking.

Venus in Pisces

The ethereal and lovely Venus in Pisces is exalted in this sign. Venus here has to connect with who they are and not be afraid of the things that make them stand out.

They also must learn that compassion and empathy are not weaknesses but signs of strength.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.