Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for February 20 - 26, 2023 is here with predictions using the Major and Minor suits.

Is it just possible that we're already almost at the end of February, and the start of Pisces season? How does time do this to us? Such a trickster, that clock. And yet, here we are, moving along, in momentum; we keep on ticking.

The Tarot display for the week seems to reflect much in the way of time and its effect on us, and we'll be exploring that in detail during this week's tarot horoscope reading

There are several cards from the suit of Swords that are of note; whenever we have the Sword suit in a Tarot reading, we're looking at swift decisions, meaningful changes, harsh words, intense choices, and most of all determination.

There is no real wonder here; it's the end of February and we have got to get on the ball with our lives. February comes with the feeling of "I still have some time left before I take this thing seriously," and so it goes. Now is the time to start thinking about taking things seriously.

As it goes, this week is chock full of money concerns; some great, some small, but all typical and survivable. No one is suffering the week out and for that we may feel extremely grateful. Our biggest 'crime' is apathy; we are alive and well, and this life is not to be ignored or pushed to the side in favor of an apathetic existence. We need to care to feel alive; we only get this one life. It is up to us to live it, and live it well.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

It looks like you'll be fighting the good fight this week, Aries, and this implies that you'll be standing up for yourself, and perhaps for others, too. You know what is right and what is wrong, and you won't tolerate injustice.

You have no fear of damaging your reputation by saying 'the wrong thing' because there is no wrong thing when it comes to your desire to defend and protect those you love, especially when one of those people is you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

If there's something to be done this week, you'll do it. There are no ifs ands or buts you are on the move and accomplishment is your main directive.

You have no intention of leaving this week without tending to all the chores, demands and personal obligations that you might have. You are driven and focused. This doesn't mean you are aloof or preoccupied, however; you remain loving and open during all of your efforts.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

One of the things you enjoy most is being with friends, but it's even better when you get togethers have a purpose. This week you will get to see what happens when like-minded people get together and create something lasting, something beautiful.

Oh how this nurtures your soul, as you feel as though you can both rely on these people for further adventures as well as find inspiration in them. It's a good week for sharing some of your brilliant ideas, as everyone around you is open to what you have to say.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

This card does not represent fun times, in fact, it squarely puts the bad times right on your head, as it will be you who delivers some harsh news to someone in your life.

What's awful about this delivery is that you enjoy being the bearer of bad news, and this shows a side of yourself that is not very favorable. You may not be the winner of any popularity contests this week, as your negative mood seems to dominate the atmosphere.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

All steady ahead, Leo, as this week brings you the security of knowing that all things in your life are in order. If you were thinking about getting married, this is a great week for engagements, and an even better week for committing to any kind of plan, romantic or not.

It's a week of personal success and righteous action, meaning, you act according to the rules of nature and you feel the peace of being in balance with all around you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You may be upset by the outcome of a legal battle or perhaps this just refers to the idea of having to do one's taxes.

Money problems are not bad, but you can't help but get that knee-jerk reaction when it comes to the idea of how hard you work versus how much you get paid, and during tax season, it aggravates you even further. The week in general is not a bad one, it's simply dedicated to money and wishing you had more of it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

This week will have you overthinking things to such a degree that you might end up feeling unhealthy because of it. You have a tendency to stress over money, and while that seems fairly common, in your case, it can lead to illness if you let yourself get carried away.

You need to pull back and see things realistically during this time. Worrying doesn't accomplish anything and it only makes you feel bad.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

This week has you doing an about-face on a topic that you were firmly against at one point. Something is about to happen that is going to radically shift your perspective, and not that you see things from a different point of view, you will thank yourself for being open enough to change your outlook.

You have just saved yourself from a fate that you wouldn't want, and all because you thought it through, and dared yourself to look at your situation with fresh eyes.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You will be giving yourself over to absolute pleasure this week, Sagittarius, as all things seem beautiful to you. Love seems possible once again, and for the first time in forever, you'll be flirting with someone and enjoying every last second of it.

You didn't think you had it in you, but it seems that love has not passed you by, after all. One taste of this love and everything in your life will suddenly light up and appear to you as beautiful.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Time to get lazy and forget that you are part of the human race and not in a good way. This tarot card means that you are slacking big time, Capricorn, and that even though you feel apathetic and uncaring about whatever it is that you're neglecting, you're still not going to benefit by sitting this one out.

You consciously and deliberately take yourself out of the equation this week, which ends up disappointing the people around you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

If you are feeling ambitious, there's a good reason for that. This card represents new ideas and the desire to make more of those ideas than just something that sits in your head.

You won't be accomplishing much, other than designing your plan for the future, but that in itself is actually a major achievement. This is a good week for writing, journalling and observing the world around you. Poets excel this week, and so do Aquarian artists.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

If you are on edge during the week, hang in there, because it's going to take a while for the good stuff to kick in. However, the good stuff IS going to kick in, and it may just drive you mentally getting there.

You're in good shape this week, Pisces, but your patience will be tried. You've been expecting good news, and you'll get it — just not on the date you expected it to come. But it will come and it will be this week, so don't drive yourself batty. Trust in the universe as it has your back, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.