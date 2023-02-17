The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A Fling During Pisces Season, February - March, 2023

Pisces Sun goes into transit Febbruary - March 2023, and that's going to have a spectacular affect on three zodiac signs.

Let's keep in mind that starting, February 18, we have more than just the Sun moving into Pisces season — we are also 'blessed' with Mercury sextile Jupiter, which automatically makes us feel good about, well, everything.

This is when the real and true 'Spring cleaning' takes place, and we're talking about our love lives, not just our closets.

For those of us who are single, we may suddenly take an interest in dating again. The light-hearted influence of Pisces sun will have us wanting love but 'not too much.'

We want a fling with someone, we want fun. Who knows, maybe it will turn into something else, but as of today, we really aren't that concerned with the big picture or the grandiose future of our love lives. Today is for the sharing of love and the enjoyment of physical pleasures.

Most zodiac signs will easily adapt to the general good feeling that comes along with Pisces' first day in town, while others will pick up on the cue that tells us to get out there and get ourselves someone to love.

It's easy to feel love on this day, and it's even easier to feel something 'close to love.' We're not concerned with grand love affairs or storybook romances; we merely want a fling. Something to satisfy the moment, and should it become Wuthering Heights later on, then so be it.

The three zodiac signs who want a fling during Pisces season, February - March 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's one thing that you know for sure and that is on this day, February 18, 2023, during the first day of Pisces Sun, you want someone to pay attention to you...physically. Heck, you've worked hard on making that body of yours into what you believe to be a perfect specimen, and now you want to show it off.

While the idea of parading around the streets may be enticing (well, maybe...) you'd much prefer the attention of a lover, and the last thing you want is for that lover to think of you as a permanent addition to their lives.

You will be up front and honest with this person and you will let them know in no uncertain terms that you are here for a fling and nothing else. Be happy when they agree to your terms as that's what they are there for, too.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been in complex, committed relationships, and you've also let yourself have some simple fun with people whom you never wanted to get too involved with. Having had experience in both worlds, you come to trust your intuition. Pisces is a loving and sensuous sign, and it inspires sensuality — a thing. You are all too familiar with.

Today, during the Pisces sun, you'll feel that need arise in you and you'll want nothing better than to tend to that urge. You want to have a fling with someone, and you think you know just the person to call.

It's nice that you have a friend who thinks along the same lines as you, Taurus. There's nothing wrong with just wanting an intimate date with someone you trust; it's even nicer to know you can go your own ways afterwards, feeling respected and satisfied.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Oh this commitment thing is just too much for you. You have been there and done that, and now that you're single (or looking to be very soon) you feel that you deserve a break from all the heaviness that comes alone with romance; you want a fling.

A pure and simple thing it is. You aren't looking for a life partner, in fact, you're trying to avoid that right now. You've had enough of that for a while, and it is on this day, February 18, on this first day of Pisces that you feel you should go out and claim what's yours.

And what's yours, right now, is freedom, and this kind of independence is incredibly refreshing to you. For the first time in so long, you feel like you're the one who calls the shots, and what a relief that is. Days like this are few and far between, so if you want to treat yourself, then go out there and find yourself someone to have a blast with, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.