Pisces season starts on February 19, 2023 and the Sun will remain in the ruler of the twelfth solar house until March 20, 203.

As the Sun says good-bye to friendly Aquarius, awe sets in. We may literally feel as though some of that frenetic energy at the start of Pisces season. It looks like we're about to get a break.

This applies to most of all to our emotional state of mind. Because we're now rolling with 2023, we're ready to slough off the burdensome expectation of what we were supposed to do by now.

Pisces immediately lets us know that we can calm down, adjust, go at our own pace.

Pisces is the zodiac sign that represents adaptability, spiritual connection, sensitivity, romance and creativity. Not a bad season to walk into!

Pisces, which is ruled by Neptune, affects the imagination most of all. For creatives, this is peak season to get out your creative tools and get to work.

Pisces lets us feel confident about our offbeat ideas, and instills in us the ability to be ourselves, in spite of what the world wants us to be.

During the Pisces Sun, Saturn will also enter Pisces, so we are true to ourselves, and while that might make people think we're nuts, we will come to think that we're not living to please the expectations of others.

If we inconvenience someone else's sense of what is right simply by being ourselves, then that problem is on them, not us.

Free your mind, and the rest will follow...Pisces energy lets us feel confident in doing this.

And when Pisces comes round in 2023, the odds are truly in our favor; artists will thrive, thinkers will brainstorm, and believers will find what they are looking for.

Each zodiac sign stands to benefit greatly during this season.

2023 Pisces season horoscopes for all zodiac signs, February 19 - March 20:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your ruling planet, Mars will remain in the zodiac sign of Gemini throughout Pisces season, which means communication may remain problematic.

Fortunately, for you, the benevolent planet, Jupiter is your zodiac sign until the end of the year, so no matter what trouble you get yourself into during Pisces season, you'll find a way to get out.

Venus will enter your zodiac sign the day after 2023 Pisces season horoscopes starts, so there's luck in love and perhaps with money.

Pisces season has always been a welcome time in your life, as you enjoy and appreciate the calming affect it has on you. You've seen enough hard times for the year...and it's only February!

You need a break already, and that's fair; you work hard your emotions can only take so much before you feel like you're going to crack up. You'll find that over the next month, you are able to channel your fiery Aries energy into something much more subdued and in this, you will find your success.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Bad luck turns into good fortunate as a few planets line up in Aries at the start of this year's Pisces season. Venus, your ruler, will enter Aries on February 20, and she gently connects with Jupiter which could bring a fated event stemming from a past encounter with an ex or former business partner.

As if the scales are suddenly to fall from your eyes as out of bound Mars continues to complete its transit in Gemini, your solar house of possessions, which you naturally rule. You'll be jolted into action during Pisces season. This is a good time for you to start taking things seriously, Taurus, because you will be called upon.

Although Pluto will not enter Aquarius until March 23, 2023, what's looking especially good for you is work. Once Pisces season sarts it brings a shift in perspective to you that allows you to see your work life as something you want to be heavily involved in. Because your attitude is about to change, so will your paycheck...count on it. This is a very productive season for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Similar to the dualistic nature of Pisces, as the zodiac sign represented by the Twins you are also a shape-shifter, Gemini. You can expect much self-analysis and study thanks to some help from Mars trining Mercury at the start of Pisces season. Because of your own dualism, you'll want to question mostly everything that's put in front of your face.

It's not a good thing or a bad thing, but fortunately for you, Mercury is direct and not entering a shadow period until Apri. So, for now, contempation is what you must do in order to weigh things for their value. You are down to earth and realistic, and while you may come off as a little too analytical, you know that you have your reasons. With trusted Jupiter in your friendship sector, you will see goodness and happiness through logic and realism during the 2023 Pisces season.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's a Full Worm Moon in Virgo taking place on March 7, which marks the end of Winter and the start of Spring. This lunar event is heavy as the Moon squares the Sun and Mars while opposing Neptune in Pisces. There may be something about the start of Pisces season that oppresses you; it's as if it's almost 'too' vast, and because it's so good at making us think, imagine and wonder, you might feel a little lost in all of that hugeness.

By nature, you crave the home space; you need your creature comforts and your daily routines, and you get some support from Uranus who harmonizes with the Moon at this time. This brings you, perhaps, a little too close to the wild spaces of imagination; this means that when you want things to be simple and easy, they may end up more convoluted and complex than you might like.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There are a few days to mark down on your calendar during Pisces season. From March 13 - 15, the Moon is in Sagittatrius encouraging your flare for all things extra. Get ready to collect all of those amazing thoughts of yours because you are about to go on a creative journey, Leo.

When Pisces season starts it's going to hit you with the art stick. Creative blocks leave as Saturn crosses over the threshhold to enter Pisces on March 13, and transformative Pluto is just a hairline gap behind at the 29th degree of Capricorn. It's as if a magic wand taps you on the head because you'll be going into overdrive where creativity is concerned. It's also the perfect time to do some Spring cleaning, and that applies to your life as well as your home.

You may find that you get on a clean-kick, where you chuck out so much and realize that now you have this ton of clean, empty space...to fill with great thinking and new projects to sink your teeth into.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have the Sun, the New Moon, and Saturn all in your seventh house of partnerhips and committed relationships. Needless to say, Pisces season brings out the sensitive side to your nature, and you may even laugh at how compassionate you suddenly feel towards people you ordinarily would run away from.

You take on a degree of equipoise during this season now that Mercury breaks way from the intensity of Pluto. And while rationality isn't always your strongest suit, you will play this card game with finesse and style. You will be approachable and friendly, and you may even allow yourself to enjoy it all. Go with it, Virgo, don't deprive yourself of the love and life you deserve.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because Pisces rules over imagination, illusion, and dreams, you will start feeling very, very good about the concepts and plans you've started to work on, since the beginning of the year.

This is where things start falling into place for you, and you won't be challenging them or doubting them. You know a good think when you see it, and Pisces seems to 'want' to bring you optimistic scenarios for you to believe in...and go after. This is a productive time for you; stay healthy so that you can accomplish all you want.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

During Pisces season, you will give yourself the gift of positivity, which means, you have a choice as to going that way, or returning to the ways of negativity. While you are a Scorpio, and it is your nature to be somewhat strict, even on yourself, you will feel the fluidity of Pisces wash over you.

You will not take things as seriously during the next month, because you realize that not everything is as important as you've previously made it out to be. This season will bring you a well deserved sense of lightness. Freedom calls.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You will be happy to know that Pisces season is going to bring your life balance; you no longer feel the need to overly pay attention to the things that have bothered you, yet, you remain sensitive and aware to all that is around you.

Your creativity levels will spike, and seemingly not come down...you don't mind being alone, and during Pisces season, you'll find that when you are alone, you do your best work. What's extra interesting is that this is the time where so much of what has ailed you in the past dissolves into the ether. You are free now, Sagittarius. Enjoy the season.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pisces season brings you acceptance. Whatever you've gone through emotionally, up to this point, will be recognized by you as the past, and not worth much to you any longer. You will feel so free and refreshed because you have accepted that certain things in your life will never change, and if it must be that way, then so be it.

What you won't do is fret it, any longer. You will be giving yourself the gift of creativity; your creative, emotional block is now gone. Carpe diem, Capricorn, as this is your time to shine.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn finally leaves your sign during Pisces season to enter your sector of money and personal property. If you are the water bearer and Pisces is the fish, then you'll be able to make sense of the season like this: within you, you have the world. Pisces energy helps you tap into this world.

You've always be hyper imaginative and willing to accept the strangest of things, and during this season, you'll find that the only thing you really want to do is explore the inner spaces. You trust in yourself, and in your mind, and Pisces inspires you in ways that can only manifest as you creating something altogether new and beautiful, during this season.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

And here we are, at the end, with the leader of the pack. This is your season and you love it. Your birthday brings out the best in everyone around you, and the love seems to be boundless.

Your life is very good, Pisces, and while your zodiac sign rules the Sun and the sky, you'll take on leadership skills thanks to Saturn entering your zodiac sign this month. Saturn demonstrats you are a natural born teacher and you will be helping so many people during this time.

Compassion in basically your middle name and your generous side is easily expressed while Jupiter is in Aries. Expect to work with animals and children during this season, especially after the Full Wolf Moon takes place in Virgo on March 7.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.