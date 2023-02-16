Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for February 20 - 26, 2023:

The week of February 19 - 26, 2023 we start Pisces season just ahead of the New Moon creating a soft landing for a beautiful ending of Aquarius season and beginning to Pisces season.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac, and one that holds personality traits of each of the other eleven signs and makes it the most mystical of all.

Pisces is ethereal and often gets categorized as purely being a dreamer, however, this water sign also epitomizes what unconditional love truly represents.

During times of heavy influence of Pisces energy, you will tend to be more thoughtful, patient and even kinder to your partner.

It is not to become a pushover but instead to remember what and who hosts the greatest value for you in your life.

Pisces puts matters of the heart on the front burner so that you can focus on what matters most and be available for love.

Because Pisces is the last zodiac sign it often represents endings or periods of conclusion within your life.

This does not necessarily mean a relationship (though it may), but it is more about reflecting on what needs to end in your connection so that you can continue to grow it even deeper.

Within your connection this could cross as beliefs, behaviors or even any cycles that have been taking you away from the relationship that you genuinely want to create.

But this week is not just about endings — it is also about beginnings.

This theme of being on the convergence of both an ending and a beginning is one that has already been in effect and will continue throughout the next month.

It is a time when you will have to say goodbye to the parts of yourself that are not in alignment with the life and relationship you are hoping to create and to release your outgrown ways that only served to get to this moment.

It may be that you need to release people from your life that are preventing you from embracing your own truth and moving ahead but you may also just need to open yourself up to the new beginnings that have already started to develop within your life.

The universe always has a plan, and always will usher in the growth of a beginning once something else has already ended.

All you must do is make space, trust the process, and allow yourself to receive what you have always dreamed of.

Most romantic days this week:

Monday, February 20th

The New Moon in Pisces starts the week off on a romantic and accepting note which will bring in themes of forgiveness and closure with many romantic relationships. Pisces is the twelfth zodiac sign of the zodiac and the one that carries qualities of each of the other eleven signs.

It is a zodiac sign that represents spirituality, wisdom, patience, forgiveness, unconditional love, and dreams. A New Moon is a time of beginnings, where something has ended and so something else can finally begin.

In Pisces this is also about what needed to or still needs to end so that can occur. Think not just about specific relationships, but also dynamics, beliefs or even patterns of behavior that are taking you away from being able to love as you were meant to.

Wednesday, February 22nd

Mid-week Uranus in Taurus aligns with Mercury in Aquarius just as Aries stellium begins to peak. Uranus is the planet of sudden and unexpected changes while Mercury governs thoughts and communication.

Together, it helps you to have the important conversations necessary about the direction that you are trying to take your life in. Occurring at the same time as the stellium in Aries represents a huge shift towards the new and the release of the outgrown.

Aries teaches you to not be afraid of the unknown and instead to trust new beginnings and the process to finally achieve them. The power of the Aries stellium is one that will continue to play out for the next few months, so it is important to show up for where the universe directs you this week because there is no doubt that it will be of great significance to you.

Thursday, February 23rd

The Aries stellium continues today but alongside different energy than yesterday. Today Saturn in the final degrees of Aquarius settles in with Chiron in Aries prompting healing as a new way of loving.

The year ahead is one that is represented by healing so in these moments when Saturn, the Lord of time and karma, aligns with this purpose it is signifying a shift within your consciousness and how you approach life.

While Mercury united with Uranus yesterday, today it connects with Mars in Gemini representing conversations about new directions and actions that you are being called to take.

Take time to explore your and your partner’s healing this week, instead of just looking at what changes a relationship creates within your life, reflect on what has changed within you. The longest and healthiest relationships are those that inspire you to grow, not for your lover – but simply for yourself.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for February 20 - 26, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your most romantic day this week: Monday, February 20th

This week the New Moon in Pisces lights up the deepest part of your life bringing the truth finally to the light. You have been and will continue to move through some deep transformations within your romantic life this year, but every moment — and every astrological transit, matters. This week it is time to let the truth start leading you, instead of trying to control everything so much.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your most romantic day: Thursday, February 23rd

Mercury in Aquarius activates themes around your reputation and your social circle in the coming week. As Mercury in Aquarius aligns with Mars in Gemini bringing up themes around value, it may be important to make sure that you are not letting the opinions of others dictate the choices that you make in your romantic life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Most romantic day: Monday, February 20th

Pluto is moving through the last degree of Capricorn after an exceptionally long fifteen-year journey. This means that where Pluto touches is about to go through a major and life changing transformation.

As it highlights the part of your life that governs transformation and intimacy, it means that this is truly an important chapter that is wrapping up. Pluto unites with Venus in Pisces, drawing themes from how you want to be seen by others. It is a valuable time to make sure that your decisions truly are your own.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Most romantic day: Monday, February 20th

Pluto in Capricorn will be continuing to activate your relationship sector through March until it finally moves into Aquarius. During this time, a massive transformation within your own life will continue to play out. As scary as it might seem, this week as Pluto in Capricorn unites with Venus in Pisces highlighting the expansion and luck currently going on in your life you should feel a general calm and ease towards life and the changes that it will inevitably be bringing.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Most romantic day: Thursday, February 23rd

Saturn is the lord of time and karma, in Aquarius, it is helping you to upend the outdated beliefs within your romantic life that have been holding you back. As Saturn dances within Chiron in Aries this week bringing in some grace and healing, you will feel more apt to take a chance and risk a new love or relationship. It has been a long time since I came, but it is safe to trust that this time really will be different.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Most romantic day: Monday, February 20th

The Pisces New Moon brings in the awareness of both endings and beginning within your relationship this week. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac and so often brings conclusions to ongoing themes within your life.

In addition, it also is your sister sign which means that it governs all aspects of romance so this conclusion is one that will show up in this part of your life. It does not necessarily mean a break-up is in store, but you should be mindful of continuing what is not helping you achieve your desired results.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Most romantic day: Thursday ,February 23rd

The Aries stellium is one of the most important astrological influences for you all year. This puts six different planetary bodies – Jupiter, Venus, Juno, Vesta, Chiron, and the Moon – all in the sign that rules your romantic life.

After a few long years of learning lessons and allowing yourself to gradually receive more, not just from life but also from a partner, you are now ready to take that next step. Trust in where the universe has brought you – it really is exactly where you are meant to be.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Most romantic day: Wednesday, February 22nd

Taurus is your opposing zodiac sign, as Uranus is still currently moving through this sign for another few years, it means that the changes in your romantic life will be continuing. You will not have to wait until Uranus moves on for you to see the results, but it does mean with only a few years left, you are entering a more exciting phase of this transformation.

Uranus first must destroy what is holding you back, then helps rebuild. You are now in the rebuilding phase and as Mercury in Aquarius connects to Uranus it is time to have some important conversations about home and healing that will help you more deeply create the life you want to live.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Most romantic day: Wednesday, February 22nd

The Aries stellium this week hits you in the most committed place within your chart. This is the space that governs marriage, children, commitment and even joy. With so many planets in this sector of your life, something important will be transpiring within your romantic relationship and the level of commitment that you are bringing to it. Anything is possible with this energy, but the guarantee is that it is going to show you exactly why the timing previously did not feel right.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Most romantic day: Thursday, February 23rd

The substantial number of planets within Aries has been challenging to your home and family atmosphere. This week as the stellium peaks, meaning six planetary bodies are within Aries, things can really go either way.

If you have been feeling that this is no longer the relationship or living situation for you, then it will be impossible to deny that truth. If instead, it has been more of the feeling of growing pains, then this week will be one that will help you realize why it was worth working through. Be cautious but stay vulnerable.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Most romantic day: Wednesday, February 22nd

Uranus is known as the great awakener, helping to shake you free from whatever is or has been holding you back. As Mercury in Aquarius activates this energy it is a chance to talk about what it is that you really want and need when it comes to the domestic intimacy you share with your partner.

Even if it is not moving completely together, it is okay to figure out your own way to share space so that you can share more of your lives with each other.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Most romantic day: Thursday, February 23rd

Mars is the planet of action and ambition. Since the end of last summer, Mars has been taking a journey through Gemini, highlighting themes from your family and home life. In Gemini, Mars has presented the space of decisions and choices.

For you, these decisions have centered around what defines home, where you live and even who you share this space with. This week as Mars in Gemini aligns with Mercury in Aquarius it helps bring some greater truth to light that helps you create the home and relationship of your dreams.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.