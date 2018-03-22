How Each Zodiac Sign Deals With Rejection, According To Astrology

Rejection can bring out the worst in us.

Have you ever been into someone so much that it takes you a minute to realize they’ve just rejected you? When you’re blinded by love, it can be hard to imagine that another person would dump you so fast. And yet, when this happens, we struggle to learn how to deal with rejection.

No one likes being told no. And rejection is very much the same as being told, "No, you can’t have something. No, you can’t make this work because I’m not into you."

But once we’ve had a little time to process what just happened, that’s when our reactions start to differ. Specifically, with the zodiac signs in astrology.

There’s no right way and wrong way to deal with rejection.

If they’re playing with your emotions or leading you on right before they yank the rug out from underneath you, they’re not worth the tears. And even when it’s painful and you’d rather have a serious talk with your bed about making a long-term commitmen, sometimes rejection is a good thing.

It can make you stronger, more focused, and even help you better articulate what you want in a relationship. And in the long run, it's not such a bad thing.

Think of rejection in your relationships setting you up to use these heartbreaks to help put you on the right path to finding your "person." Until then, here’s how your zodiac sign reacts to and deals with rejection.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you fear rejection, whether that's secretly or admittedly. When you face rejection in your relationship, you have a hard time controlling your emotions.

You might feel like there's nothing to worry about because you already know what you’re doing. But if rejection takes you by surprise, it can throw your whole demeanor off.

There’s a good chance you start out acting immature after being rejected, simply because you didn’t see it coming. You might even try to negotiate with the other person, promising to always be a good partner and even change yourself to make them happy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, rejection freaks you out because it’s usually attached to comfort and reliability. It makes you uncomfortable and puts you in a headspace you’re not ready to confront yet.

When you’re faced with rejection, it means things have to change: your feelings for someone, your future now that that person is no longer in it, and your comfort level. You’re not so great with change and the unknown, and rejection only makes that worse.

Ultimately, you feel sad more than anything, but you can also feel a little lost.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you can agree just as much as anyone else that rejection sucks. But for you, rejection isn’t something that needs to be drawn out and dramatic.

You’ll try not to feel down for too long after the initial shock, but chances are high that you’re already looking for someone new because you were never really that emotionally invested. For you, life is about living and having fun, and you don’t really see the point in trying to hang onto people who don’t want anything to do with you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you’re kind of a child when it comes to rejection. You know how a baby will cry if you literally take their candy away from them? That’s you, except you’re not as forthcoming with your emotions.

When dealing with rejection, you can revert to a passive-aggression when you want to convince the other person that you don’t care, when you clearly do. This dramatic side of you, coupled with the fact that you won’t actually confront the person, can be frustrating.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, despite how stuck-up it might sound on the surface, you’ve never really gotten used to rejection because you probably grew up getting everything you wanted.

When you are inevitably faced with rejection, it feels like the other person is telling you that you’re not good enough. You may try to somehow prove that you’re the best partner for that person, but just that this very rarely works.

You’re better off finding that person who will always treat you like royalty — without making you work for it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, rejection is a hard pill for you to swallow because you feel like you’ve always put your everything into your relationships. And to have someone tell you that it isn’t enough? Impossible!

When handling rejection, you will first try to validate the rejection; you think that by acknowledging that you’ve been rejected, you can somehow make yourself feel better. When you acknowledge the fact that everyone deals with rejection, it can help you keep feeling like you’re in control.

You’ll often hide how you’re really feeling and opt for a tougher outer shell after rejection, even if you’re totally crushed inside.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, rejection for you is both hard and not that big of a deal. If someone you love is rejecting you, it can take longer for you to get back on your feet, but you always bounce back.

You know that life is full of ups and downs and that you can’t get back to your ups without pushing through the downs. If you let yourself stay upset over rejection, you’ll never find your happiness again.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you absolutely hate rejection. More than that, though, you have a very hard time handling it like an adult.

You’re not someone who is going to stomp your feet and pout, but you will unleash your inner dragon. Right after being rejected, you will probably be mad and stubborn, making sure your partner knows you’re not going down without a fight.

If you forgive your (now) ex-partner at all, it won’t be for a very long time. Rejection is something you never want to deal with, but will still convince yourself it’s going to happen anyway.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you can go one of two ways when dealing with rejection. If you’re not really emotionally tied to someone, you’re going to act nonchalant. If it’s someone you care about, you might be unaccepting of this sudden change of emotions at first and deny it's happening.

Either way, rejection sits with you. It might not always make you sad, but you will remember it. You’re the type of person who wants what you want out of life, but you don’t hold onto the past when it happens.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you put a lot of effort into your relationships to not get rejected. Love is an investment to you, and to have someone snatch it away almost instantly is devastating.

When dealing with rejection, you will most likely go through what led to the rejection. Was it something you did? Were you too intense? There’s a good chance you’ll be upset with how much you’ve lost, even if you don’t share that with your partner right away.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you might not want to admit it, but you’re not very “adult-like” when it comes to rejection. When facing rejection, you’re going to get angry. But you probably won’t want to talk about it with your partner.

And, unfortunately, you most likely won’t be able to act like an adult about it until you’re completely over the person. You might cry, badmouth them to your friends, or just unfollow them from all social media outlets, but even thinking about forgiving your partner is off the table until you pout.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, when someone you love rejects you, you immediately blame yourself for it. In your mind, the only reason why someone would break off a relationship with you is if you did something to drive them away.

Ultimately, you’re sad and disappointed after rejection. It might take some time to heal, but you will get back out there and try again. You will, however, start becoming more aware of what other people think of you and become more self-conscious.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh. She's passionate about the environment, feminism, astrology, and plans to write a non-fiction book in the future.