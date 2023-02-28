How The Astrology Of March 2023 Brings Big Change To Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope

Welcome to the monthly horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology.

This month begins with the Sun in Pisces; on March 20, 2023, the Sun gently merges into fiery Aries, ushering in the Spring Equinox.

We will see major changes this month.

The passage of the Sun between Pisces and Aries is just one of them, but there will be other cosmic influences and important transits throughout March.

Early on, the Full Moon in Pisces makes a big stink of itself, which sets the month up for sensitivity, deep thoughts and the impetus to change. Shortly after, we have a unique transit: the North Node square Lilith.

We will see couples working with ultimatums and unavoidable endings during this time. With Mars square Neptune, we may want to 'talk back' to authority.

As we progress into Aries, we may find we are on edge about too many things. Stress plays a major role this month, as do love and peace.

By the month's end, we will feel the effects of the Sun trine Lilith, which may bring out harsh realizations about ourselves.

As we close the month with Mars trine Saturn and Venus conjunct Uranus, we will get the hint that we are on our own; the main 'feel' of the month is "if you want something done, then do it yourself."

How the astrology of March 2023 brings big change to each zodiac sign's monthly horoscopes:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

March will bring you the reprieve you've been dying for; in other words, get ready to receive your 'big break.' Professionally, you're all aces, Aries; you will not only be able to strut your stuff in career-oriented circles but also excel at making great connections with new people. One of these people may even become a new romantic partner for you.

You have big dreams of being happy and unencumbered by stress. While stress will still be around, as it never seems to leave, you'll find that you can cope very well with negativity and/or poor results.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Finally, the 'tides have turned' for you, Taurus. New beginnings don't cover half of what's about to happen in your world. It's taken a while to adjust to something, whether a move, a new job, or both.

During March of '23, you'll feel as though you've finally gotten into the groove of it all. And when you're in your zone, you are happy, and when you are happy...other people are happy, like your partner, for instance. March shows you that you can do anything and be anyone you want.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You will play the fool this month, Gemini, consciously, and that's not a putdown; it's an intention on your part. You are tired of being jaded and afraid, and because of this, you want to change.

You want to see the world from a child's perspective. Perhaps your inner child needs to pay you a visit. The days of hating this or judging that are not only over, but they've also sickened you into changing yourself.

You want to love your life and yourself, and in March of '23, you will make great efforts to make this a success.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

March is looking for you, Cancer, as long as you remember that certain things must be taken care of. That implies that you've been neglectful, and you know it. All is good, however, because you feel inspired, as Spring is in the air and you're starting to feel powerfully alive.

This feeling of renewal continues throughout the month, and you are there for all of it. You embrace change and newness, and plenty of newnesses are coming your way, all of which are positive.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It would be unfair to say that March is filled with heartbreak because it's certainly not the only thing coming your way. Still, it would be correct to mention that during this month, you'll be healing from a deep wound.

You'll be OK, and as each day passes, you'll grow stronger and stronger, but that one nagging pain will persist. Your strength will become apparent later in the month as you realize that you are worth more than the time you spend suffering it out. You will rise and be free. What doesn't kill us makes us stronger, right?

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Rather than see March as 'same 'ol, same 'ol,' you will change your perspective on something related to work. You haven't been happy for a very long time, not at work, but the truth is, your home life is so awesome that you can deal with it.

It will occur to you that, while work takes up so much of your time, you tend to give more time than it's worth, and in March, you will readjust your schedule to accommodate more of what you love and less work. You'll still be on the job but won't let it destroy your soul.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may find that March will have you making a very harsh decision, yet it falls on you, and you must make it. You may be in the position of being 'the authority'; all the heavy lifting falls to you.

March brings change and will use you as its instrument, but that change will negatively affect certain people in your life. Still, in all, you need to move on with this decision, and like it or not, you're the one who will take the brunt of everyone's disgruntled behavior.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

March of 2023 will show you something you don't want to see: a lack of justice and an unfair verdict. You've been waiting on something to finish up, a lawsuit, or something having to do with legalities, and what you were hoping for may fall through.

It's OK; you are strong and capable of pushing ahead despite this bad news. In fact, because of your Scorpio nature, you will make lemonade from lemons. Yes, a negative outcome will come your way, but honestly, it's nothing you can't deal with.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Don't be surprised if you find yourself doing some 'dark deeds' this month, as you might feel pressured to deliver on something that requires more than you can supply.

What's meant by dark deeds is that you will be working for shady people, and while your chores won't be 'dark,' you may question why you decided to get involved with these people.

You may question many things about your life, but that's where the healing starts; you are now ready to face the music, Sagittarius. Look into that mirror and discover the truth behind the facade of who you are.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

March may bring disappointment, but that depends on what you want. You feel your happiness depends on certain things; if those things are out of order, you despair.

You'll have the chance to prioritize your feelings this month, meaning it's time to understand that some of the things you want will never happen and that there's peace and freedom in accepting this truth.

Facing the truth is what March is all about for you, Capricorn, and more power to you for standing up and getting to it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll be using your finest skills to get what you want this month, and you'll have both success and failure.

Nothing is too terrible, however, as every day brings you a new opportunity to learn and grow.

You may argue with a friend during this time, which will be upsetting, but you're starting to grow callous regarding friends and their egos.

You have one yourself, and you feel pretty damned good about yourself because your ego is strong and protective. You will let go of many things in March, and all for the good of your being.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If you've been taking time off to get into what you want to spend your time on, you'll be balancing this with obligations and annoyances this month. Family pressures are real, and they want to make your escape.

The good thing is that you will get to escape because you've taught yourself how to function peacefully within the mania.

March gives you ample time to reflect and do the needed self-work. You may be spending a lot of time alone, happily. This is where you get your best work done, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.