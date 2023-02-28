Historically, March is the month many zodiac signs associate with betrayal and bad luck. Many folks have memories of something bad happening to them, and they often turn to March of any year to pin the blame on.

While March has no ties to bad luck or negative energy in particular, sometimes our minds play tricks on us and make us believe in things like 'bad luck,' and you know how that story plays out: believing is seeing. We create our misfortune simply by believing things will be at our disadvantage.

March of 2023 offers us several important astrological transits that trip us up if we're not keen on how to get around them or work WITH them.

For the three zodiac signs, the month of March 2023 presents challenging horoscopes when Saturn enters Pisces. The key will be understanding how we put ourselves in the position of receiving such rough luck or how we created the environment for failure if we see this destruction.

Mercury in Saturn starts our month with flared tempers and unwarranted insults that will hurt and continue to hurt when Mercury harmonizes with the Nodes of Fate and Saturn in Pisces.

We may react poorly to some news by acting like a child, as the North Node squares Lilith and takes us all the way back to Mercury, who works nicely with Uranus, where the confusion seems to build and build.

Days requiring stamina and good behavior will fall on March 2, 11, 14, 20 and 21.

We are being readied for the onslaught that comes with Aries season, and so this month will teach us all about humility and how to hold on to our power.

3 zodiac signs with the most challenging monthly horoscopes for March 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When times get tough, Libra gets tougher, but in your case, 'tough' often refers to coldness, and at times, this is how you get when you are presented with circumstances that may be too much for you to deal with. You're doing OK until the Full Moon in Pisces comes around on March 7, and that is when you suddenly feel paranoid and on the verge of sensing failure.

While the rest of the world seems to be sailing through the month easily, you will be at a loss for words for the first time.

Mercury transits are plentiful this month, and while that usually frees your communicative skills, the aspects that Mercury is paired with do not work in your favor. You will experience more confused moments than moments of clarity, and your judgment may be thrown wildly off course. With Pluto in Aquarius coming on the 23rd and Mars in Cancer on the 25, as the Aries Sun takes over, you might find yourself in a rut so deep that it will take all you have to maneuver yourself back to positive thinking.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

March holds good and bad in store for you, Scorpio, and you'll see that so much of it is up to you as the month progresses. Your perspective may take on doom-filled tones as you can't find a way to get yourself out of a certain situation. When you feel trapped, as you will feel on March 7, 16, 19, 20, and 23, during the severe Pluto influences, you may feel very nervous and unable to make the right decisions.

And the problem here is that the right decisions will be required, so the pressure is definitely on you, Scorpio. With Mercury trine Lilith falling on the same day as Venus square Lilith, on the 3rd day of Aries Sun, you will have nowhere to turn but to your partner for release, and you can expect a major blowout with them around this time. Tension is too thick, and they are the only ones you know who will either understand you or, at least, help you eliminate some of this stress.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Ironically, the Ides of March notoriously falls on the 15th, which may be one of your better days this month, Capricorn. What you'll be carrying with you throughout the month is the sense that things have got to get better and that you aren't sure you can stand another month of this jittery, stressed-out feeling — and you've been carrying this feeling with you since the end of last year.

Ordinarily, Mercury conjunct Saturn, which comes at the top of the month, strengthens your resolve and lets you clearly state how you feel to co-workers and friends. Yet, there's too much interference from the other celestial bodies and what you're left with is a bad start to an already iffy month. You'll need to brace yourself on March 6 and 7 (during the Full Moon in Pisces) and 11, 14, 19, 20 and 25.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.