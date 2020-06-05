6 Happy Zodiac Signs Who Celebrate Life Every Day

They always find something to celebrate.

When we’re young, we think we’re going to live forever, but as we get older, we realize that life is short and it’s best to make the most of it.

Knowing how to celebrate life — both yours and the lives of others — means that you appreciate the small things, you’re grateful for what you have, and you show appreciation to the people you love.

When you appreciate your life, you don’t wait for the large occasions to celebrate; instead, you find something in everyday life that makes you grateful. You’re aware that life isn’t perfect, but that you already have so much.

That's exactly the positive mindset the happy zodiac signs in astrology have.

Waking up in the morning is something to be thankful for, and so is having a friend or partner who gets you. You don’t need bigger and better thingsto make you feel happy with your life. You see beauty in places that other people may miss, or wisdom in words other people may ignore.

Someone who celebrates life is open to what happens and doesn’t try to control every aspect of their lives. Joy can come from the unexpected and the challenges we all face.

If you’re too controlling, you can get thrown when things don’t go your way. But having a positive mindset can help you find reasons to celebrate, even if they’re as tiny as the perfect bite of food or finding those shoes on sale.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries are lively, passionate people who have a lot of energy, love to try new things, and have an adventuresome spirit.

They celebrate life by experiencing it to the fullest. Every time they try something new, they're celebrating and can find something to like about almost everything.

Aries aren't shy and they don't hold back because they don't want to miss out on anything. The most exciting things in life are unexpected and happen because you're open to them.

2. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius tend to be large-hearted, open, and up for anything. Like Aries, Sagittarians love trying new things, meeting new people, and going to interesting places.

They celebrate life with humor, and try to laugh, smile, or act silly every single day.

Their ability to look for the funny in life helps to keep them optimistic and grateful. Humor protects them from feeling overwhelmed or pessimistic. Just the act of sharing a laugh with someone or seeing a smile on a face is cause for Sagittarius to celebrate life.

3. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus are down to earth, kind, and generous — they'll help anyone in need. They aren't blind to the negatives of the world, but they choose to look for the things that make them happy.

Taureans seek out beauty and treat themselves well because know how important it is to take care of yourself.

Taurus may be self-indulgent, but they don't care; if they don't make sure they're feeling good, they'll have nothing left to give other people.

4. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are kind, optimistic, and energetic. They tend to look at the bright side and do what they can so their life feels fun and full of happiness.

One of the ways Leo celebrates life every day is creating a party atmosphere almost everywhere they go, but especially at home.

Leos try to make the most boring tasks fun. They are grateful for what they have and what they've achieved.

For Leo, the glass is always half full and, usually, it's filled with champagne or sparkling cider!

5. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis celebrate life with their enthusiasm for it. They are socially adept, great conversationalists, and seek to experience as much of life as possible.

They are grateful for the small things, and have the ability to see small wonders and miracles that other people may miss.

Geminis will put themselves out there because they know that true happiness for them doesn't happen when they're stuck in a routine or in a thought pattern. They just need to stretch and go outside of their comfort zone.

6. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra celebrates life every day by working on themselves and being open to change. They are aware that we're only here on earth for a short time, so make the best of it.

Libras take the time to dance, sing, or do something creative, because that's when they're happiest and feel the most gratitude for simply being alive. They celebrate life with the love they have for others, for life, and for themselves. They don't take the good things for granted.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.