How To Tell If Someone Is Lying, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

You can spot a liar if you know their zodiac sign.

Everyone lies — it's inevitable. Some of us lie about little things, while others all the time about everything, no matter how insignificant or damaging it can be.

Of course, we don't always get away with these lies. Sometimes you can tell if someone is lying by their body language or by their everchanging story. Other times it's not so easy. But according to astrology, we all have some sort of "tell" that gives away when we are lying.

For each zodiac sign, there's a "tell" that reveals you exactly when they're pulling one over on you. And having to challenge what comes naturally to you when you already know that you're not being truthful is difficult. This is why, when you really know someone well, it can be easy for you to know that they're not telling the truth.

Hey, I might be giving away their best-kept secrets, but we all deserve to know when someone's being untruthful with us, don't we? Of course, we do!

Check out each zodiac below to find out how to tell if someone is lying. Soon you'll be able to spot a liar in seconds, and know when someone is fibbing by looking at their zodiac sign personality traits using astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When Aries is lying, he will make sure that he is as nonchalant about is as possible — and he’s pretty good at it too, except when he’s lying to people who know him better than they know themselves. But what sets Aries’ lying techniques apart from the rest of the zodiac signs’ is the way he acts once he’s been caught in a lie.

Big or small, Aries has a telltale sign that comes with every lie he tells. He always tries to be casual about his lying and will shrug it off if you try to question him about it.

“Aries, that doesn’t sound right, are you sure you aren’t lying to me?”

“Oh, is that not where I said I was? I must have gotten the dates mixed up then.”

No big deal, just Aries makes an honest mistake ... right?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When Taurus lies, he does so very carefully. His lying consists of very meticulous recounting and just the right amount of detail. He might make himself look like he’s thinking hard about what he’s saying, but not too hard that you can tell immediately that he’s lying. If he’s lying about his whereabouts last weekend, he’ll tell the story slowly so that he doesn’t forget what he said later when you inevitably ask him again.

He will also use the same exact detail and say it in the same rehearsed way so that there’s no way he can mess up.

“Oh, we had to take bae’s car that day because I was low on gas and wasn’t going to get paid until next weekend.”

Sounds so reasonable, doesn’t it? How can you call him out when he clearly is waiting for a paycheck — didn’t he also mention that on another day, too?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is a terrible liar even though he lies almost constantly. For whatever reason, he finds it more comfortable to stretch the truth than to just tell the truth, but that’s Gemini for you. You can tell that Gemini is lying because he is overly careful with his words. He will make sure that he has every part of his story perfectly laid out in his head before he shares it with you.

The only problem is, these details and perfectly set-up lie does nothing for him because a lot of the time, his lies are too outlandish to believe anyway — no matter how many details he puts into it.

If he is caught in a lie, he will back up very carefully and try to reconstruct his story as he goes. It’s a total mess to watch, but that still doesn’t stop Gemini from trying to convince everyone else that it’s true.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer can’t help but be as honest as possible in almost every situation. This is a great trait to have — and someone clearly raised him right — but when you and he are trying to get away with a white lie around your parents, it’s impossible to get him to be convincing. The biggest tell Cancer has when trying to lie is that he can’t for the life of him look you in the eyes while he’s lying to you.

Of course, he knows this just as much as anyone who’s watched him lie knows this, so he tries to hide the fact that lying directly to someone’s face is too scary for him. He will most likely be moving around, pretending to be occupied, while he lies to you to make it seem more believable.

“Of course, I’m telling the truth! Would you like a cup of tea? Here let me make you one right now.”

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo is a very confident zodiac sign to begin with, so when it comes to lying, his confidence is what helps him stay focused on getting you to believe his story. Leo is also a very influential person and can convince almost anyone of anything in the right situation. This might be good for some situations, but for most, it’s a very dangerous skill to have.

When Leo is lying, he tries to make you doubt yourself and what you know. Obviously, you’re going to want to accuse him of lying to you and making you look like an idiot, and, obviously, he’s going to want to prove his innocence. Expect him to make you doubt yourself by calling you crazy to worry about something so untrue.

“You think I’m lying?! Don’t be ridiculous, why would I want to lie to you?”

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

For Virgo, attention to detail is everything … except when it comes to lying. He might think he’s doing himself favors by sparkling in as many “casual” details as possible when lying, but all he’s really doing is just digging himself a bigger grave. It would be almost laughable if you weren’t also caught up in the fact that he is still very much lying to you.

When Virgo lies, he adds way too many details to his story. These details can range from the harmless and irrelevant — like how many potholes he saw that day — to the downright embarrassing or ridiculous — like how he accidentally dropped his toothbrush in the toilet, got distracted, and still used it.

No one needs to know any of these details and they are more absurd than his lie, which is exactly how he gets caught.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is another zodiac sign that has a very hard time lying to people. He hates confrontation, and he feels like if he ends up lying to the wrong person that he will end up starting a fight or a heated argument because of his stupid decision. So, of course, when he is faced with telling a lie or telling the truth, he will always try to tell the truth ... unless he has to lie.

When Libra is lying, he will avoid you like the plague. He doesn’t want to be in the same room as you because he knows that he will immediately give himself away.

And forget about trying to text him, either. He knows that it is inevitable that he will end up saying the wrong thing, so it’s safer for him to just clam up and avoid you until things cool down or you find out the truth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio likes to think of himself as the most honest and trustworthy person you know — and he’s usually right about that. Scorpio doesn’t like to even associate with bad apples, let alone be known as one, so why would he ever try to lie to you?! Okay, we get it, Scorpio “hates” lying. But that doesn’t mean anything because everyone lies, including him.

When Scorpio lies, he’s actually very good at being convincing. It’s only when you start in on the questions that he gets really nervous. He’s most likely going to get defensive fast when you start prying into what he believes is an air-tight lie.

“I can’t believe you think I’m lying. Maybe you’re the one who’s lying because everything you just accused me of is total madness!” Maybe if he takes it down a notch, it’ll be believable again.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is another zodiac sign that is very good at lying because he never spends too much time on his lies. He isn’t the type of person to stick around and make absolutely sure that you believe him because he knows that just makes the whole thing worse and more far-fetched. He’d rather just shrug his shoulders and tell you that if you don’t believe him, that's your business.

When Sagittarius lies, he keeps things casual. If you question his honesty, he’ll look you dead in the eyes and tell you that he doesn’t have time for this.

This fake hurt and the fact that you can’t be bothered to believe Sagittarius, the man you’ve known forever, can be enough to make you feel guilty for ever doubting him. Oh, he’s very good at this.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn is yet another zodiac sign that is amazing at lying because he knows how to put on the perfect poker face to help you believe him. He also knows that the best lies are simple and straight to the point. So, when he does lie to you, he makes sure to set up his stories like he would any other story of his.

When Capricorn lies it’s almost impossible to tell. You might hesitantly ask him if what he’s saying really is the truth, but that won’t get you very far, because the way he covers his tracks is by telling you that he doesn’t lie. And for the most part, he doesn’t.

But those few times that he does are impossible to call out because what if he is telling the truth? You just don’t know for sure.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is the zodiac sign that wears all of his emotions right on his face. He hates lying – and often won’t at all — simply because he knows he can’t get away with it. When he does lie, he tries to keep things simple ... but it’s common for him to internally freak out and start thinking up more ways to convince you that he’s innocent.

When Aquarius lies, he tries to throw you off his trail so that you’ll automatically believe him without having to go into detail. If you ask him a question about his lie, he’ll give you a nonchalant answer and ask you a question right back. He’ll try making it seem like no big deal and start a totally unrelated conversation.

Aquarius feels like when he acts like a lie is nothing, you shouldn’t require too much time spent talking about it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is either a very bad liar or a very good one, depending on what he’s lying about and what the situation is that even calls for his lies. When he’s very good, you barely notice he’s lying because he has almost no tells. When he’s terrible at it, though, it’s hard not to notice. He tries to be manipulative about it, but in reality, it’s much worse than that.

When Pisces lies, he plays the blame game. He’ll make himself look like the victim to convince you that he’s telling the truth because no one could ever be powerless and lie, right?! When he gets caught, he plays the blame game a different way.

“It’s not my fault I had to lie, she told me to say this! I thought I was helping, not making things worse!”

It’s childish, for sure, but it doesn’t stop him from doing it anyway.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer who's passionate about the environment and feminism and knows that anything is possible in the right pair of shoes.