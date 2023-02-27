Monthly Love Horoscope For A Romantic March 2023, For All Zodiac Signs

The monthly love horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology is here for March 1 - 31, 2023, and it will be quite romantic.

As you begin to head down the expansive transformation of March, the best thing you can do is forget what you thought, forget what you knew and allow yourself to be surprised.

So much is changing during March and in the best ways possible.

Saturn and Pluto, two major planets which rule over boundaries, karma, timing, secrets, and truth, are shifting zodiac signs and bringing an evolution of love your way.

Saturn enters Pisces on March 7, changing the landscape with greater importance of spiritual themes like astrology and healing while inspiring you to believe in a love the world had told you did not exist.

These changes challenge your internal self and help you to create the life you knew was possible.

All the while, Pluto quietly but electrically shifts into Aquarius on March 23, officially beginning the Age of Aquarius and revolutionizing every facet of your life, including how you define love and build relationships. When Pluto and Saturn enter new zodiac signs, everything will boldly start to shift.

In March, you begin to see that there is no paradigm for where you are headed, no road map or blueprint, only your heart and the knowledge that if a situation pulls you in a certain direction, it must be meant for you.

Most romantic dates of the month:

Thursday, March 2nd

Mercury enters Pisces, turning conversations towards a more esoteric, spiritual nature. Forgiveness and unconditional love become easier to practice. Stay mindful of boundaries, though.

Tuesday, March 7th

The Full Moon in Virgo lights up the healing you have done since the end of August, again drawing this timeline into focus while Saturn steals the show as it moves into Pisces until 2025.

Healing brings a greater commitment to what matters and could not be truer than the energy these two aspects bring into your life this month.

Saturday, March 11th

Juno, the asteroid that governs marriage, shifts into Taurus just before Venus enters Taurus the following week. Juno in Taurus provides a more stable and softer start for those relationships edging into greater commitment and a respite for zodiac signs that have been bickering more than acting lovingly.

Thursday, March 16th

Venus, the planet of love, returns to its home zodiac sign of Taurus. She brings in the sweet breath of ease to your relationship the entire month of March.

Venus excels in Taurus because she can focus on what feels good and ignore what does not. Avoid burying your head in the sand with any critical issues or topics.

Sunday, March 19th

Mercury, the master of your mind and communication, shifts into Aries. While you can use this to get ahead and create more moments for connection, also be weary of short tempers and fuses. Patience will get you everywhere.

Monday, March 20th

The Sun shifts into Aries today just as the Vernal Equinox is celebrated in the northern hemisphere and the Autumnal in the south.

This is also the start of the astrological new year, so if you have been delayed in getting plans off the ground, you can use this date and its magic to the fullest.

Thursday, March 23rd

The end of an era is always the beginning of a new one. Today’s shift from Pluto in Capricorn to Pluto in Aquarius is the beginning of the true Age of Aquarius. It ushers you into greater freedom which can help you truly live and love in the most authentic way possible.

Saturday, March 25th

As the month settles down to a quiet roar, Mars, the planet of action, ambition and sex, moves into Cancer, ending its seven-month stay in Gemini.

Whatever you need more time to reflect on or figure out, you have done so sufficiently. Trust what your heart tells you, especially where it feels most at home.

Each zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope for a romantic March 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Saturday, March 25th

Mars, your ruling planet, has been in Gemini since August 2022, causing communication delays and issues within your relationship.

It felt like there was nowhere to go through, which changes towards the end of the month as Mars shifts into Cancer and activates your home and family sector, finally letting you understand something clearly, at last, was at the end of the tunnel.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Tuesday, March 14th

In a month, more about your work on yourself than love; you have a bright spot as the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your intimacy sector. This may bring a spicy date or even the ability to reconnect physically with your long-term partner. With Venus and Juno back in your zodiac sign, it should feel like all roads may lead to love.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Tuesday, March 14th

The Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius helps bring you the confidence to let go of some big relationship challenges plaguing you since last year. You cannot keep holding off thinking that you will discover a new answer. Trust yourself, Gemini; it will start a new era when you do.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Friday, March 3rd

Saturn in Aquarius brings in themes of purpose and career, while Pluto in Capricorn activates your romantic relationship continuing a pattern from previous months. You are being given a choice here and a lesson in boundaries. You will never have to sacrifice one area of your life for another (it takes believing that to see you don’t).

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Thursday, March 23rd

Important things are coming your way as Pluto shifts into Aquarius towards the end of the month. Pluto has been in Capricorn since 2008, which has helped break up the foundations of restrictions that have kept you from roaring and living your truth.

Now, as Pluto shifts to Aquarius, it affects your romantic life. Amazing things are coming, do yourself a favor and throw out the rule book now.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, March 7th

Pisces is the zodiac sign that rule over your romantic sector. As Saturn, Lord of Time and Karma move into Pisces, a loving and spiritual zodiac sign, you will feel its heaviness romantically.

While it might seem that you can no longer play by your old rules, you can experience greater intimacy and commitment in a romantic relationship with Saturn by your side.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, March 21st

The New Moon in Aries is one of many great points during the month ahead, which will give you a romantic boost. In February, you experienced the stellium in Aries, the sign that rules your romance sector.

Now, with the New Moon here, it is clear that new beginnings are coming. You need to keep trusting and taking it one day at a time. You cannot mess up this part of your life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Saturday, March 11th

Juno is the asteroid that rules romantic agreements and contracts, specifically marriages. During this time, you can expect to see a review of the agreements that you have made or receive a chance to make a brand-new one.

During this time, if you are single or have even deepened your commitment, you are more likely to attract or commit to a serious partnership. Remember what you learned last year about being able to have both passion and stability.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Tuesday, March 7th

Things are about to become a bit more serious — and fun. It is not often that these two are associated with each other. Still, it is something that you will get to experience firsthand.

You will be encouraged to take a leap of faith when it comes to love, commitment, or family this month. Don’t overthink it; do it because it will lead you exactly where you have always wanted to be.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Saturday, March 25th

Mars is the planet that rules passion, action, and ambition. As it shifts into your sister sign, Cancer, this month, you will see greater opportunities and development within this area of your life. Hopefully, you are still embracing the lessons you have learned so that this part of your life cannot look but feel different.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Saturday, March 11th

This month Juno shifts into Taurus, bringing up the likelihood of greater commitment which could mean marriage or even moving in together. Your home and family life will be under review this year so that you can make important and positive changes over the next three years.

You're about to embark on an era where life becomes nothing like the past, and you gain a respect for love that helps to set your priorities with high integrity.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Tuesday, March 7th

Saturn is often seen as the planet that brings restrictions and seriousness, but as it enters your zodiac sign, it takes on the energy of your long-awaited guru.

It is a chance to feel deeper into your intuition and purpose while allowing you to create something in life and love that will be around for the rest of your life. You might be a water sign that is always on the move, but it does not mean that consistency is not romantic. Your time is coming, Pisces, be ready for it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.