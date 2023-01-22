Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For January 23 - 29, 2023

Your weekly love horoscope is here for each zodiac sign in astrology for January 23 - 29, 2023. Here is what is in store for all signs from Aries to Pisces when the Sun is in Aquarius, and Venus changes zodiac signs.

This week as Venus, the planet of love, shifts into the romantic sign of Pisces, relationships become easier.

Venus rules all matters of romance and connection, yet depending on which sign it is, it can present different benefits and challenges.

As it moves out of Aquarius in the days ahead, you will feel a stronger pull to reconnect with your partner or even seek a date once again.

Aquarius can make you feel you prefer solitude, while Pisces wants someone warm to cuddle up with in the evenings.

It is a chance to focus on what love is supposed to be.

While there are many challenges in coming together, growing, and sustaining a healthy relationship, love should always be the easiest part.

Love does not need to be forced or even ever begged for.

Just after Venus makes her grand dive into Pisces, the First Quarter Moon in Taurus urges you to release the past and give the present and the future its due chance.

Taking the first step to let go of thinking love must be hard is also the first step towards discovering that it never was meant to be.

The most romantic transits affecting your love horoscope for the week starting January 23, 2023:

Tuesday, January 24th

While not a major transit, the Sun in Aquarius will karmically unite with Jupiter in Aries today, prompting expansion within your love life.

Depending on where these signs hit in your natal chart, you can see direct action within your romantic or domestic life. With Aries's energy present, it ushers in a time of new beginnings and a chance to take the lead on creating the relationship you desire.

Thursday, January 26th

Venus the planet of love, enters the romantic sign of Pisces this week, helping boost your relationship. Pisces is one of the signs Venus operates best within, which means that getting along, communicating, and even simply loving will all become easier during this transit.

Pisces is a sign that believes in unconditional love; in fact, it does not know how to do anything different, so this can help you and your partner feel a greater acceptance and connection with each other. After Venus’s stint in Aquarius, which brought about some separation, this is precisely what is needed to help you start building that love bond once again.

Saturday, January 28th

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus occurs today, helping you to release the past more firmly. In relationships, this becomes hugely important as you can let go of what is no longer serving you.

It may mean releasing a relationship altogether or letting arguments and disagreements go after a repairing conversation. Forgiveness is key to creating a long-lasting love, but so is not holding onto anything that does not help the relationship grow.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for January 23 – January 29, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Most romantic day of the week: Saturday, January 28th

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus will help you release the distractions within your life that have prevented you from enjoying all you have. Taurus energy rules what and who you value within your life. This will be your priority this week, allowing you to feel more connected to yourself and your relationship.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Most romantic day of the week: Saturday, January 28th

This week, with the Last Quarter Moon taking place within your zodiac sign, is all about what you are still hanging onto that is not helping you with your romantic relationship. Whether it is an old belief or a past betrayal, you can let it go before it negatively affects your connection.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Most romantic day of the week: Saturday, January 28th

The First Quarter Moon within Taurus lights up the part of your life that is ruled by your unconscious. Mars has just turned direct within your zodiac sign, so your thoughts may feel more foe than friend. This moon will help you let go of all those quiet thoughts and beliefs sabotaging your relationship.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Most romantic day of the week: Thursday, January 26th

Venus is the planet of love; within the loving sign of Pisces, it activates all aspects of luck for you. This is an incredible time for being lucky in love, Cancer. Whether it is a new relationship coming in or being able to reconnect with your existing partner uniquely, this time is all about simply enjoying all that love brings.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Most romantic day of the week: Thursday, January 26th

As Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Pisces in the week ahead, activating your intimacy sector, things may get a little steamy. Pisces rules this aspect of your life, including all forms of intimacy; emotional, mental, physical, and even spiritual. This is a fanatic time to reconnect and to make some magic together.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Most romantic day of the week: Thursday, January 26th

After Jupiter left Pisces in December, it may have felt like things stalled out within your romantic sector. As your polarizing zodiac sign, Pisces rules this part of your life; things should start to pick up once again now that Venus is returning. Love is not just in the details but in the way you feel.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Most romantic day of the week: Tuesday, January 24th

The Sun in Aquarius aligning with Jupiter in Aries activates your romantic relationship sector and the area of your life ruled by joy and even marriage. This is crucial in creating the relationship you have been working on, but you must also trust love once it arrives instead of overthinking.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Most romantic day of the week: Saturday, January 28th

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus in your romantic sector helps you to release themes of the past that have been holding you back. Whether it is an old relationship that has expired or even those more challenging moments within a long-term connection, releasing the past will always create more room for the future.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Most romantic day of the week: Thursday, January 26th

Venus is the planet of love; in Pisces, it activates your home and family sector. This should help things feel more loving and calmer at home or even inspire you to want to move in with an existing partner. During Venus in Pisces, plan for many date nights and spend quality time together, as that will become most important to you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Most romantic day of the week: Tuesday, January 24th

The Sun in Aquarius and Jupiter in Aries will activate themes of value within your home. If you have been feeling challenged in this area recently, this could be the wake-up call you needed. No relationship is perfect, but if you don’t value what you already have, achieving more will not help. Use today to appreciate all that you have.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Most romantic day of the week: Saturday, January 28th

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus occurs within your home and family sector. This will encourage you to release how you have thought things had to look in this area to make more room for joy. Taurus has and will continue to bring changes to this area of your life for the next few years, but allowing yourself to change your mind and take that next step will help your process.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Most romantic day of the week: Thursday, January 26th

Venus in Pisces helps all seem right with the world. Venus is the planet of love which is precisely who you are. When Venus is in Pisces, you will feel more radiant and alive.

You will be able to express yourself more naturally and will naturally dote on and be more affectionate with your partner. It is a chance to embrace yourself and all you offer within a relationship fully.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.