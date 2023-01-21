The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For January 22 - 28, 2023

This week's great horoscopes for January 22 - 28, 2023, are here for three zodiac signs: Virgo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

As we round out January, we may start to feel good about sticking it out; January is that month. The pressure is high, and we feel we're supposed to live out some pre-conceived agenda that contains only thoughts of success and ambition.

What's interesting is that January of 2023 shows up as pretty good; we aren't half as bad as we thought we'd be, and this week — January 22 - 28, shows us that if we hang in there, we can achieve greatness.

At the beginning of the week, we'll be tending to old heartaches and soothing them with the speedy healing touch of the north node trine Mercury. Working in our favor this week are the transits Moon conjunct Venus, Sun sextile Jupiter, Venus in Pisces (sweet!), and a Quarter Moon in Taurus.

All of this spells healing energy and new love. Single folks will definitely be in the spotlight this week, and that new love we speak of...it's on, zodiac signs. Prepare to fall in love, and don't even think you can't stop it from happening!

That Quarter in Taurus should also help show us that if we can stick it out, we can get what we want. The Quarter Moon is our symbol of potential; it shows that there's still more to go to become full, and that is how it plays out in our lives. If our weeks feel promising, we can sit back and know that this kind of hopeful feeling is just beginning. This will be a good week for many of us — and a healing week at that.

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes starting January 22, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes this week feel a bit 'freer' than usual is that you aren't going to feel the usual pressure that you've been under since the year started. It seems something is going on at work, a change that's taking place, and while you were, at first, fearful that the change would affect you negatively, it seems that you are actually the one in luck.

This week brings you an unexpected message of good news that will shock you and bring you great excitement. It's looking like one of your extra-curricular activities is now open to you, meaning something you thought was impossible has become completely possible.

Not only that, it needs your presence. You have wanted this news for what feels like your entire life, and during this week, you will hear what you've been waiting for.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You might be the one who falls in love during this week, Sagittarius, despite the idea that you've been keeping yourself tightly wrapped and unavailable in this regard. It seems love is stronger than your need to hide from it, so don't be surprised when something like this happens to you this week.

Venus in Pisces acts like a charm for you, making you feel more interested in love and romance and less interested in walking away from everything.

The Quarter Moon acts in accordance and has you seeing something that you didn't consider before, and that is that you still can fall in love and that, no matter how happy you are to be single or on your own, you still have it in you, Sagittarius. The Love bug will nip at you this week, and surprised by it or not, you'll fall for it, and guess what? It will feel good!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week brings healing your way, and it's a biggie, Aquarius. You've often wondered about certain habits you've taken on and why you seem self-destructive, even though you do not like to admit to such things.

But 'such things' are becoming more real and more real for you each day, and the hurt you've experienced is starting to manifest as you take on horrendously bad habits. With no one to keep you in check, you rely on your intuition, but it seems that you can't trust in that either, as you have been lying to yourself about this one thing...and that is the thing that will reveal itself to you this week, Aquarius.

What's going on here is that once you see what you've been doing, you will be able to stop it and prevent it from happening again. But it takes that one honest look, and that kind of honesty comes along only when the north node trines Mercury. You're welcome.