The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For January 22 - 28, 2023

Three zodiac signs will have rough weekly horoscopes starting January 22 - 28, 2023.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly what makes this week rough, as each day comes with its challenges and payoffs; however, this week seems to be a little 'tragedy-heavy' for some, and that could definitely take a toll on us.

This week comes with loss and/or defeat for some zodiac signs. This could be job-related, but it could also mean the end of a relationship or a good friendship. We do not see this coming, and because of that, we are not ready to deal with the emotional side effects that come along with it.

This week brings us a few 'antagonistic' transits, which will try their best to make things more difficult for us. We're looking at how the planet Uranus goes direct at the top of the week, and while that's not exactly a 'bad' thing, it can completely upset the most well-laid plans.

For those of us who have rough weeks, we can conclude that what starts the roughness out is Uranus direct. Shortly after, we will experience the upsetting nature of Moon square Mars, which brings out the kind of hostility in us that we never even knew we had.

Communications are shot this week, and it's not even Mercury retrograde...but the Mercury transits that we do have, like the North Node trine Mercury along with the moon trine Mercury, will do their best to get involved with our most personal affairs, which is not necessarily a good thing.

Prepare for meaningless arguments this week and the possibility of shutting down a friendship over some stupid reason that neither of you understands. Pride will end the friendship, and as it goes with pride, it rarely relents.

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes for January 22 - 28, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Ego and pride rule the week for you, and while that ego and that pride are YOURS and no one else's, you'll find that being pushy and inconsiderate is the only possible way to get what you want and need during this week. You feel vulnerable, and if there's such a thing as 'not being in the mood to feel all that pain,' that is where your head is this week, Cancer.

To deny the pain or push aside whatever heartbreak you go through, you will be mean to people. Simply that. And one of the lesser-known Cancer traits is the ability to be as mean as they come. Yes, you are doing it to protect yourself, but come on, Cancer...don't you keep the mean part to yourself? This week's horoscopes are rough because you will want to know the difference between self-protection and aggressive defensiveness.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week has you feeling like maybe you need to walk away from...everything. You aren't satisfied with your job or career, and your health is starting to show signs of alarm. Your love life is falling apart, but you refuse to look at it realistically...in fact, all of your issues are things that you keep sweeping under the rug, and now, this week, January 22- 28, brings it all up for you.

You need to confront some of these inner demons, Libra, as they aren't going to go away on their own. What grips you is that idea that you don't want to try. You're tired and can't even imagine a good future when you have weeks like this. This is you starting the beginning of your pity party, where you are the guest star, the host and all of the partygoers. Libra...it's not that bad. Person up, kiddo...don't let it get to you.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You'd like for this week to go a little faster as there is so much that you're looking forward to, and unfortunately, none of the fun stuff is scheduled for this week. So, you'll find plenty to complain about instead of just riding it through. This week is all about what you find ridiculous, unworthy and pathetic.

You can't help yourself, Scorpio; the world seems bleak right now, and as far as you're concerned, you should show your strength so that nobody takes advantage of your kind and generous nature.

That nature, of course, will be hidden behind your facade of reckless self-protection; because you don't want to hear the noise of the world, you make a louder noise to drown it out, and guess what? Everybody hears you, and nobody likes what they're hearing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.