The luckiest day for each zodiac sign during the month of December 2022 is here. In the month ahead, the last one in a prolific year, you are being guided to live your life as if every dream you have had, big or small, has already come true.

This is the power of manifestation.

As long as you are living your life feeling like there is a lack of some sort or pretending that something does not matter when it really does, you are pushing away what you say you most want.

There are so many important astrological transits, especially of Venus, Mercury, and even Jupiter that you are truly being guided to recognize what a divine opportunity you are being given.

This month is about clarity and synthesizing yourself in such a direct way, there is only one vibration you are sending out.

In this way, there is no confusion with the universe, no avoidance in dealing with the necessary, and no mixed signals.

It’s time for you to balance reality with hope and remember that nothing is impossible if you also never give up.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for December 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day: Friday, December 9th

Venus rules finances and luxury items, as it moves into Capricorn at the beginning of the month highlighting your career, good things are on the way.

This may mean a new job or even a raise. It is a chance for you to finally feel like you are being financially rewarded for all the work you have done. Do not be afraid of advocating for what it is you know you deserve.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day: Friday, December 9th

Capricorn energy rules the luckiest part of your life, when Venus, the planet of love shifts into this earth sign at the start of the month you are going to see a turnaround in the best parts of your life.

Venus rules finances, real estate, and relationships, so you can expect growth and positive things in all of these areas in the month ahead.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day: Saturday, December 3rd

You may have been feeling more negative about your career or finances for the past few months as you had to deal with things honestly. Once Neptune turns direct it is a chance for you to find your hope and confidence again in this area of your life.

You can also make the changes that you’ve been seeking because you will be seeing things clearly.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day: Saturday, December 3rd

Neptune in Pisces is the luckiest aspect of your life which means that you are going to start feeling more optimistic about things. Neptune, when retrograde, can seem to bring so much reality it is hard to have hope that things will improve.

But as it turns direct, you can balance reality with your dreams once again letting you feel more confident about moving ahead.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day: Thursday, December 22nd

Venus in Capricorn mid-month aligns with Uranus in Taurus creating an opportunity for a healthy career-life balance. You have been putting a lot of energy into your career lately, but it is time to start focusing on your personal life too, and this includes your own self.

You may be able to lose yourself in your career, but it is time to rediscover yourself in life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day: Friday, December 23rd

Taurus energy reflects the luckiest part of your life and with Uranus here, it is making magic happen, so it feels like the stars align for you. At the end of the month, Uranus in Taurus positively unites with Jupiter, the planet of luck, in Aries giving you a double dose of abundance.

Aries energy usually represents transformation, so do not be afraid of things changing around this time as they are doing so to allow in more light and love.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day: Wednesday, December 7th

The Full Moon in Gemini activates luck and abundance for you as it peaks at the beginning of the month. You may have to put yourself out there in new ways, whether through education, a class, or even travel to be able to take advantage of these good energies.

Do not be afraid to shine bright during this time as you are in the perfect position to receive all that you have ever dreamed of.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day: Friday, December 2nd

You need to think about what matters most when it comes to your intimate and personal life. As Venus in Sagittarius holds reign over value at the start of the month when it creates a karmic touchpoint with Saturn and Aquarius, it’s time to get really clear.

Once you streamline your own vibration and dreams, you then allow the universe to send them your way. The divine cannot work in mixed signals.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day: Friday, December 9th

Venus is the planet of love, money, and real estate, as it moves into Capricorn at the start of the month you are being guided to get honest about who and what matters most. Capricorn energy represents a value that is similar to the energy of Venus.

You need to make sure that all of your decisions and choices are in alignment with what is most important to you because any future decisions need to come from that place.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day: Friday, December 16th

The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo highlights how forgiveness and acceptance are the gateways for greater abundance and luck. You may not want to hear it, but it is time to let some things go.

Whether it is grudges, fears, or even beliefs about life or yourself that have been blocking your progress forward. Do not underestimate the power of forgiveness when it comes to your own life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day: Sunday, December 18th

Ceres is the earth's mother energy; in Libra, it activates luck and abundance by tapping into this inner energy. Ceres is your most authentic self, how you care for yourself, and how you care for others.

It is the mother that you always wished you had as a child. As it positively unites with Mercury in Capricorn it is important to talk through your feelings especially as it relates to greater balance for yourself and those closest to you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day: Friday, December 2nd

Scorpio energy is lucky for you Pisces which means that as Venus in Scorpio divinely connected with Saturn in Aquarius at the start of the month, you are going to be getting some karmic rewards for past choices.

Saturn and Venus make sure that you are putting in the work for what it is you want but in a divinely ordered way. Saturn keeps its rewards close to its heart and only deals them out once those lessons are complete, which is exactly what will be headed your way this month.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.