Welcome to the monthly tarot reading for all zodiac signs in astrology during the merry month of December 1 -31, 2022.

We got through the year, and it seems as though every year that has followed the pandemic is like some kind of milestone.

Here we are, once again, and it's December, and somehow all is well in our world. We made it. We're here. And now we have 2023 to look forward to.

The Tarot is very astute this month, as it speaks of gratitude for what we have, the necessity for wrapping things up, the attention we still have to pay to our jobs and careers, and how to deal with old memories—the kind that always seems to arrive during this time of year.

We will be sharing holidays with people, and some of those people won't be all that amicable; while other gatherings will bring us great joy and hope.

All in all, December looks good, and it does not appear to have too much in store for us in terms of conflict or personal strife. All is well in our world, zodiac signs! Let's do this.

Each zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope for December 1 - 31, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

A good month for gathering together with friends to celebrate many great successes is unfolding for you now. One thing you will notice this month is that your level of gratitude is higher than ever before.

If you've gone through hard changes this year, December will give you the peace of mind to know that not only have you survived the worst, but you've created a better space for yourself in the future.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Things aren't going as smoothly as you expected, but you will work it all out as you go. There are big changes in your life, but the details haven't been worked out yet, and this could end up with you arguing with whomever you are going through these changes with.

You have your mind set on something very good and pure, and yet it seems that in order to reach this goal, you need to go through a few hard times. Stay the course, Taurus. It may be hard but it's doable.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

This a perfect card to wrap up the end of the year with, as this tarot card symbolizes renewal and hope for the future. Apparently, you have a plan and what you aren't expecting is for your plan to start taking shape in December, and yet, it is and it will continue on.

While the world is winding down, you're only getting started. You use the information that you've gained this year to help build yourself a better future in the coming year.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

This month may bring about a legal argument or pursuit that will result in favorable conditions for you.

You are quick with your words but even quicker with your thinking; you put things together in such a way that whoever chooses to be your opponent will surely lose. Whoever you've been sharing info with during this time is someone you can trust and listen to.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

As it goes with December, old friends and acquaintances seem to suddenly pop into your life, unexpectedly. You may not be ready for this person, but you'll find time for them and they may overstay their welcome.

You might find yourself frustrated by this person's presence after a while, which is a sign for you to establish your boundaries and let this person know what you can and cannot do.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Right from the start of December, you take on an attitude of carefree ease, as this decision is made in the rebellion of all the months you've given over to tension and stress.

You have made a decision to go with the flow this month, and it will do you a world of good. What you give, you receive as well, so if you are lighthearted and calm, you will see this kind of response in return. December promises to be inspiring and happy for you, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

This tarot card shows you that whatever courage you need to summon up will easily be at your disposal and that December is definitely going to bring you a few opportunities to explore just how strong you really are.

You will be put to the test and you will pass each and every one of them, but that doesn't necessarily mean you want to be that strong. While December may have a few tiring moments, you'll be happy to be you, during it, as only you can endure what you'll be going through.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

To get to the truth, you must undo something that has already been put in place, and you are only happy to do this during December of '22. You are the rebel, the protestor this month, and your cause calls you.

You are so strong and able that you can't help but get your way, and your charisma helps you get supporters who will give you the stamina it takes to keep it going.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

By the time you hit December, you'll be ready for nothing else but the party. That doesn't mean you won't be working, you will, but you will be making a decision to not worry, to not stress you are completely conscious of avoiding things that cause you anxiety and this may actually become your new strategy; a non-stress lifestyle choice for the future. You may get on someone's nerves this month, as your progress may not please everyone. Pay no attention.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You will be spending December in the typical way of mourning the loss of something you once loved, and going over intense and sad memories. This is your choice and you know it, so, in a way, it's your indulgence of the month.

You feel you owe ancestors and relatives this attention and you, yourself are just fine with it. You know yourself and you know you'll snap out of it just as easily. It's all OK, Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

December ends in conflict for you, but it's nothing you need to worry too much about. What you're looking at is the culmination of 'things' that weren't tended to during the year that are suddenly hitting you now as must-do responsibilities. So, if you thought you'd be gliding on out of the year in peace, think again. You will return to your sweet life very soon, but you will be pressed to accomplish a few tasks first, in December.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

According to your tarot horoscope for the month of December, the end of the year provides you with a grand view of what went wrong and what can be improved upon.

This month is all about wrapping things up and providing a positive space for your work in the future. You have your own way of going about things and it doesn't always please everyone, but if there's one thing you can say for this month, it's that it affords you much success.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.