The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out of Love & End Relationships Starting December 2022

It seems the universe has had a card up its sleeve all year and this month we will find out exactly what that is.

You are not meant to head into the new year still hanging onto this year's patterns and wounds.

It has been an extraordinary year with once-in-a-lifetime astrological events which have all occurred to help you move into the next phase of your life as 2023 will start off very differently than any year prior.

Some of the biggest factors this month include asteroid Chiron turning direct in Aries and Jupiter returning to this same sign.

Chiron is the asteroid that helps you to understand what it is that you need to heal within yourself, not others, which can help you change the patterns you feel stuck within.

Jupiter is the planet of luck and expansion which helps you pursue the life and relationship that is meant for you rather than settling for what is available.

When you finally see the wound that needs to be healed you can understand why you felt like you never were able to receive what it is you needed from love.

This month as those final pieces click into place, you will come to see that change only happens when you heal what had you feeling stuck.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships starting December 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You cannot keep something going that is meant to end Aries. During this entire year it seems that you’ve been on the brink of walking out on your relationship, and yet more than likely as you read this, you are still there.

But this is how the universe works because you have needed every moment of this chaotic year to understand that no matter how you look at it or what you try, you cannot keep a relationship going that in truth already ended a long time ago.

This is the month though when the universe delivers some important gifts as Jupiter returns to your zodiac sign and Chiron turns direct in Aries.

Asteroid Chiron is known as the wounded healer, since July it has been retrograde in Aries, turning up themes related to your deepest wounds while helping to show you that they can be healed.

In relationships when you are trying to hang on, trying constantly to make it better than it was ever meant to be, it is not because you enjoy being trapped within that cycle but because it is part of your own wounding.

Whether it has to do with overcorrecting aspects of your own childhood, worthiness, constantly feeling like you have to earn love, or just your ability to receive peace, whatever you are working through within your own life will play out in your closest relationship.

This month as Chiron turns direct bringing clarity to those wounds and Jupiter returns to your own sign reminding you of what it is you deserve, suddenly that relationship you have felt was impossible to leave, suddenly will not seem all that difficult.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

One of your best attributes is that you are grounded and stable. You tend to even be predictable by those in your life, whether it is for the better or not. You like to know what to expect, and you tend to prefer familiarity over risk.

There are many great aspects of this that can benefit you in your life, however, when it comes to love, it only ever holds you back. A relationship cannot be chosen because of familiarity because it feels like a comfort zone, you are too scared to leave, or even because it feels easier to continue it than figure out how to change your life if it ends.

This month though, that all ends. Mercury and Venus both move together in your sign ahead of the Sun when your zodiac season begins.

Coupled with the New Moon in Capricorn at the end of the month, you are not meant to continue.

When many planets congregate within your own zodiac sign, you will focus more on yourself, your needs, and even your feelings about your romantic life.

It will no longer feel like a benefit to lie to yourself or think that there is any benefit to ignoring exactly what your relationship feels like.

You may feel anxious this month as the energies build, but you are being given time. While you may recognize your own truth earlier in the month, you likely will wait until it ends to have big conversations. Take your time and trust the path ahead one step at a time.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

As the month begins, Neptune turns direct in Pisces highlighting themes that have been going on since June. Neptune rules illusion, fantasies, and dreams. In Pisces, it has been challenging your own inner beliefs about love and your relationship and the reality that you have become aware of in previous months.

Neptune is an interesting planet because it holds the power of hope but taken to the extreme it means that those rose-colored glasses never come off. The month ahead holds the cusp of both energies. You will be able to see both sides, the dream of what the relationship could be and the reality of what it actually is.

This is something that you will work through during the first half of the month as you either experience arguments, heated discussions, or the off-again-on-again dynamic in which you are trying to change what you know is real.

Even this is a normal part of the healing process as you understand that the potential of the relationship as you see it does not mean that is what the other person is capable of.

In this dynamic you find yourself stuck between either sacrificing what you have come to understand you need or ending the relationship and neither option is one that you are jumping at. Midmonth the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo helps you come to a greater acceptance of everything.

Whatever decision you make is yours but ultimately make sure that you are choosing a path that you can live with for the rest of your life.

4. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you finally understand that you deserve better, you start to align your words and actions with that belief. This month holds some interesting possibilities for love as Chiron in Aries turns direct and Jupiter returns to this ambitious fire sign once again helping you to understand what it is you need for love.

You have been on a healing journey in your love life for over a year at this point and while you have made progress, you also still are not completely satisfied with where you are. Part of your process has been understanding that you are not causing disruption by speaking up about what it is you need from your partner.

In fact, this is the best way to see if you both are in alignment or not. You have been holding back some truth about what direction you need your relationship to go in and how you need to be loved by your partner. It may still be rooted in being afraid that if you do, then the relationship will end.

However, as long as you are still holding onto this old wound, you are not allowing yourself to explore the healing that is presenting itself to you. You need a balanced reciprocal love, which also means that you will never feel fulfilled in a connection in which it feels like you are constantly in a state of fixing your partner in some way. At a certain point, either people level up or they do not.

Do not be afraid of being single, instead be more focused on if you are wasting your time trying to get someone to be something that they will never actually become.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.