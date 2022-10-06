What A Venus Return Means In Astrology

In your natal chart, each of your personal planets is associated with a sign and a degree. When a planet returns to that point during its transit, it's called a return.

Venus returns occur every 11 months or so when Venus transits your natal Venus sign.

The return typically lasts 23 days in one house, but when it is conjunct with your natal Venus sign, the transit lasts a few days unless there is a retrograde happening. Retrogrades tend to prolong the time a planet is in a zodiac sign.

What is a Venus return in astrology?

Venus is the planet of love, and a Venus return allows us to get back to basics when it comes to self-love and care.

Because Venus represents love, beauty, our value system, and worth, during this time, we could be more inclined to want to be in a relationship, switch up our style, spend more money or consider saving more.

The benefic energy of Venus will generally make us feel a lot more optimistic and confident in ourselves.

Making the best of Venus transits involves being more positive about Venus-related things. Being more compassionate, caring, and understanding with ourselves and others can make this transit feel sweeter than expected.

What to do during your Venus return

Venus returns are an excellent time to analyze what you could be missing in your life. It is a time to reconnect with your dreams and goals. You can use a return calculator to find out the date of your next Venus return.

Although Venus transits will have you opting to stay indoors and pamper yourself, it could also be a positive time to embark on creative ventures.

Venus can also make you feel more social, so reconnecting with friends and family is also a good way to recharge during this time.

1. Start a new project (or finish one)

With the creative energy during this time, starting or completing a project could prove to be beneficial. Venus represents art and creativity, so if you feel brave and inspired, go for it.

Analyze what you desire in love: Venus Returns could be the perfect time to see what positive things we can look for in a relationship. Weigh the good and the bad. Take notes from the past so you don’t repeat the same drama in the future.

2. Heal from past relationship pains

We can analyze our previous relationships during this transit and finally let go of the hurts from a past love. Releasing the chains to the past will help us move forward.

3. Focus on self-care

No drama should be the focus during Venus returns so you can experience the joy that the benefic planet can bring for several days.

Relaxing, sleeping, or even watching television could be a form of self-care during this time. Venus returns are a great way to recharge, especially if you feel burnt out from work or stress.

4. Love

For those already in committed relationships, this transit is a good time to show your partner how much you mean to them. Assuming it’s not a Venus retrograde, Venus returns are good times to solidify relationships and commit.

Single folks should show friends and family how much they love them. Plus, falling in love during this time comes easily because you will be more open to the energy.

These are positive influences for this transit. Our need for love increases during this time and we can be more appreciative of the people in our lives.

Overall, this is a time when we can feel more confident in ourselves and in the love we express and show others.

5. Make a salon visit

Venus is the planet of beauty and love, so it makes sense to schedule a trip to the salon to get our hair or nails done. If you have considered switching up your hairstyle, Venus returns could make the change easier and it could look better than expected.

6. Do what makes you happy

Finally, during this transit, you will benefit from focusing on the things that make you genuinely happy.

Venus returns are a time to feel good about and treat yourself with something that can improve your mood. If you want to splurge on some ice cream or check out a good restaurant, Venus returns are excellent for trying new things.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.