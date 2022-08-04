The week of August 8 - 14, 2022 starts off with the portal to the Lion’s Gate peaking on Monday, August 8th coloring the entire week in hope, possibilities, and destiny.

The Lion’s Gate Portal is when the Sun in Leo, the star Sirius, and the Earth align, opening a portal of intense energy resulting in not just luck but truly divine events.

This is also a time of immense healing as often what is holding you back is not the way that your life looks on the outside but the feelings and trauma you still are processing on the inside.

As the week begins with this beautiful energetic download you will sense greater synchronicity in the way that events unfold, conversations occur, and even within your own thoughts.

Shifting frequencies into a higher vibration will allow you to become a magnet for what you hope to attract.

During the week Venus will shift into Leo on the same day that the Full Moon peaks in Aquarius.

This will put Venus directly opposite the Moon and will pull you towards what it is that your heart genuinely wants, which is the purpose of Leo.

When you heal and can embrace things as they are, you are then more sensitive to the shifts outside of you that occur to help you move more towards your own fate.

As August continues, this is an excellent week for looking at things beyond how they first seem.

There is a greater purpose to the play and more going on that you can immediately see.

By allowing yourself to trust in the purpose of everything you will be able to take advantage of every moment this week which also will put you squarely in the pocket of luck.

Luck is what happens when you are co-creating your own life with the natural rhythm of the universe, and this is the week to surrender to the divine magic of it all.

The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign, August 8 - 14, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 11th

Venus shifting into Leo today will activate how you express your own self. Leo is a fire sign like your own and is extremely heart centered which means that you will be able to be in the place to authentically embrace more of who you are.

This allows you to see what and who is meant to be a part of your life and gives you a bit of superpower as you navigate life to make sure that it fully supports not just your authentic self but the life that you genuinely want to create.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, August 13th

Mars in Taurus aligns with Pluto in Capricorn igniting a desire to not just create changes but to step into the fires of transformation. You have been primed by recent astrology to be on the cusp of something great. It is no longer about if something is occurring but instead when.

There is no perfect time to truly transform yourself or your life, but right now is as close to it as it will get. Do not be afraid of the unknown, it may be exactly what you have been dreaming of.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 11th

Venus in Leo peaks today, entering you into an important phase of communication. This plays a part in the theme of health that first arose last week. When you are feeling better, you are also able to have better communication with others which is key for any area of your life.

Make sure that you are speaking from what is possible rather than any fears you have or even what has occurred in the past. It is time to let your words become the brushes to paint your future as brightly as you have dreamed.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 9th

Venus in Cancer aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Venus is finishing her journey through your water sign before moving into Leo in just a few days so it is important to seize this energy as it comes up. Venus rules love, but she also rules finances and real estate.

With a theme that began last week, this week is edging you further from your comfort zone and into completely unfamiliar territory. You do not have to officially decide something this week, but it is important to make sure you are moving in the direction of your future and not the past.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 8th

Even though Venus moves into Leo this week, the luckiest day by far for you is the peaking of the Lion’s Gate Portal. This has huge effects on you as it occurs when the Sun is in Leo and means that every year you get an opportunity to jump timelines and make magic happen.

Look for sudden insights or opportunities that coincide with this date, a gift, and a message from the universe. When you can believe you deserve good things, you also finally start to receive them.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 11th

The Full Moon in Aquarius peaks today bringing matters of health to the forefront of your life. This is important because for you as a sign that you are known for your healing capabilities, you must be in good health yourself.

Reflect on how you can adjust for overall better physical, mental, emotional, and even spiritual health. This not only helps you to feel better but also allows you to be in the space to make healthier decisions as well, which is the key to taking advantage of every opportunity the universe brings your way.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 14th

The Sun in Leo aligns with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius bringing your social circle into sharp focus. This is an area that may be a well of untapped potential. With Saturn retrograde, all sorts of cosmic gifts are coming your way, but you may need help in excavating them.

Do not be afraid to approach different subjects with your friends as you will find that there is a whole host of new opportunities that await you there which will have far-reaching implications for the changes that you are hoping to soon create.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 11th

The Full Moon in Aquarius brings light to your home and family environment. This is a sensitive subject for anyone but especially for you as it will bring into focus where you need and even want greater independence.

Aquarius is a sign that looks out for the needs of the collective, but it is also a sign that it is very independent. This could bring some new opportunities or adventures your way which could end up changing your entire perspective.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, August 12th

Mars unites with Uranus today in Taurus helping you to focus on matters of your health. Make sure that your physical body is getting the rest and food that you need to function at your own personal best.

Then allow yourself to see whether you have been making healthy decisions regarding those areas of your life that mean the most to you. Health is not just physical but also in the choices that you make, this may be the area that you find the greatest meaning in this week.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 9th

Venus in Cancer aligns with Pluto in Capricorn this week transforming how you think about money and abundance. As an earth sign that tends to follow career successes or even those definable amounts of abundance according to the numbers in your bank account, you can benefit from looking at it in an unusual way.

With Venus still in Cancer, it may be that you find what matters most is not the size of the home that you are in but who you share it with.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 11th

The Full Moon in Aquarius will bring to light important themes during the previous lunar cycle which began on February 1st with the New Moon in Aquarius. Look for important topics and growth that has occurred during this time especially as it relates to you living the life you truly feel called to as well as how you accept and receive help and support from others.

This is the balance of many Aquarian themes; the ability to be independent but also still open to the help of others. Everyone needs help to accomplish what it is they hope to build, make sure you are allowing yourself to fully receive what is being offered.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 8th

Venus in Cancer will align with Neptune in Pisces helping you to be able to take your dreams one step further this week. Venus in Cancer can mention themes of home, including moving or other changes associated with where or who you live.

Neptune in Pisces is about reconnecting you to your dreams and what you believe is possible. Do not sell yourself short just because something does not seem immediately possible, all it takes is one moment to take that first step towards creating everything you’ve always desired, including that home you have always craved.

